Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
WKBW-TV
How much snow will the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns face at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crippling lake effect snow event will begin to impact the Buffalo metro area late Thursday, and its impact will still be felt as the Buffalo Bills take on the Cleveland Browns in Orchard Park on Sunday. It's a fitting forecast for a face-off between two Lake Erie teams.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 64 years spent flying, including in Korean and Vietnam wars, Virginia Beach veteran’s head is still in the clouds
Charles “Obie” O’Brien perched a dozen black and white photographs on his knees as his aged fingers flipped through the memories. At 94, O’Brien’s face is lined with experience, but his eyes still sparkled as he recalled some 64 years flying above the clouds. “I...
Bills rookies give back to WNY ahead of Thanksgiving
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and some Buffalo Bills are spending their day off by giving back. The organization partnered with FeedMore WNY for the annual Thanksgiving Blitz event; 600 families will now get a holiday dinner thanks to the Bills. Each family received a tote filled with a Thanksgiving […]
11 incredible photos from the last Bills blizzard game in Buffalo back in 2017
It was the last time the Buffalo Bills hosted a game in a blizzard, but really, it should be known as the LeSean McCoy Game. Back in 2017, the Bills played the Indianapolis Colts in Buffalo, and Shady ended up carrying the team on his back with 32 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown … all in the snow.
Buffalo Bills give back to community for Thanksgiving
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills spent the day giving back to the city of good neighbors. On Tuesday afternoon, some players teamed up with FeedMore Western New York to hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners, while others worked with the YMCA in East Buffalo. Also on Tuesday night,...
Bills Player Tweets What Buffalo is Feeling About the Snowstorm
Sometimes it's easy to forget that Buffalo Bills and Sabres players are in many ways, just like you or I. We get lost in the drama of their profession on the field or the ice and sometimes miss the fact they have to deal with the same problems the Buffalo fans do. That couldn't be more true for this weekend.
Josh Allen Recently Bought $400 Worth of Pizza from WNY Pizzeria
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium this Sunday at 1 pm. Even though the game is scheduled for 1 pm this Sunday, there is still obvious uncertainty on whether or not the game gets moved, due to the incoming lake effect snowstorm that will strike Buffalo and Western New York tonight and through Saturday.
americanmilitarynews.com
WWII veteran tells his story to inspire others to live without fear
“There are two kinds of veterans: the ones who talk about what they did and those who don’t want to talk about anything,” said Arthur Breyer, a Normandy Farms Estates resident who was captured by the Nazis during World War II. “I want to talk about everything.”
FOX Sports
Browns-Bills game threatened by looming Buffalo snowstorm
A major snowstorm is expected to dump multiple feet of snow in western and upstate New York this weekend, which could potentially alter the location of Sunday's highly-anticipated Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills matchup. The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. That area...
americanmilitarynews.com
Retro: When a 1922 Army-Marines football game drew thousands of spectators
The stadium is gone now; the football game, long forgotten. But a century ago, much of Baltimore turned out to celebrate a contest that would change the city’s face forever. On Dec. 2, 1922, more than 43,000 people poured into Municipal Stadium on 33rd Street to christen the new ballpark in a battle between the Third Army Corps and the Quantico (Virginia) Marines. No crowd that size had ever witnessed a sporting event here, and city officials went all-out to make it so. Invitations went to President Warren G. Harding, every member of Congress and the entire Supreme Court. Fancy banquets kicked off the day, followed by a gala parade led by 10,000 servicemen, the Marines’ 225-piece band, Army tanks and planes flying overhead in battle formation.
