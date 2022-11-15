ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills rookies give back to WNY ahead of Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and some Buffalo Bills are spending their day off by giving back. The organization partnered with FeedMore WNY for the annual Thanksgiving Blitz event; 600 families will now get a holiday dinner thanks to the Bills. Each family received a tote filled with a Thanksgiving […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Bills give back to community for Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills spent the day giving back to the city of good neighbors. On Tuesday afternoon, some players teamed up with FeedMore Western New York to hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners, while others worked with the YMCA in East Buffalo. Also on Tuesday night,...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Recently Bought $400 Worth of Pizza from WNY Pizzeria

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium this Sunday at 1 pm. Even though the game is scheduled for 1 pm this Sunday, there is still obvious uncertainty on whether or not the game gets moved, due to the incoming lake effect snowstorm that will strike Buffalo and Western New York tonight and through Saturday.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Browns-Bills game threatened by looming Buffalo snowstorm

A major snowstorm is expected to dump multiple feet of snow in western and upstate New York this weekend, which could potentially alter the location of Sunday's highly-anticipated Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills matchup. The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. That area...
BUFFALO, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Retro: When a 1922 Army-Marines football game drew thousands of spectators

The stadium is gone now; the football game, long forgotten. But a century ago, much of Baltimore turned out to celebrate a contest that would change the city’s face forever. On Dec. 2, 1922, more than 43,000 people poured into Municipal Stadium on 33rd Street to christen the new ballpark in a battle between the Third Army Corps and the Quantico (Virginia) Marines. No crowd that size had ever witnessed a sporting event here, and city officials went all-out to make it so. Invitations went to President Warren G. Harding, every member of Congress and the entire Supreme Court. Fancy banquets kicked off the day, followed by a gala parade led by 10,000 servicemen, the Marines’ 225-piece band, Army tanks and planes flying overhead in battle formation.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy