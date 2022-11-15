ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Parent's Perspective: Sittervising

By Heather Abraham
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SvYS_0jBFGHWb00

Parent's Perspective: Sittervising 01:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From getting snacks and drinks to helping with ordinary tasks, having young kids can be very hands-on.

One mom has coined a phrase, however, that has parents taking a timeout.

The term 'Sittervising' is getting a lot of attention.

Sittervising is supervising your kids from a seated position.

The term comes from mom and blogger Susan Allison of 'The Busy Toddler' with her point being that parents change how kids play.

If you're hovering, they'll respond and play differently, and she says that if parents are involved in the playing, you become the problem solver instead of the kids learning the skill.

Allison says this should all be done in safe ways where you're still paying attention or setting up safe-play areas, but this gives parents a break, too.

Her guidance says that parents should still find time to play with their kids, but to make sure they're also getting time to explore and play on their own.

On her website, she also has tips for only children and for those who don't do independent play.

Click here to read more.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

With long wait times, doctor recommends video calls to determine if children need to be seen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Between the coughing, sneezing and runny nose that just won't quit, parents are in the thick of it right now trying to get their kids healthy."It's good to have a support system, but it's nerve-racking. You never know what's going to happen from minute to minute," said Shannon Collura, mother of two.Emergency room wait times at UPMC Children's Hospital reached nearly eight hours Thursday evening and it's standing room only in many doctors' waiting rooms.KDKA's Meghan Schiller talked with UPMC about ways parents can avoid the wait and treat their children's symptoms from the comfort of their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Amoxicillin shortage: Pharmacists and parents forced to pivot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shortage of Amoxicillin is forcing parents and pharmacists to pivot.Recently, demand shot way up, and most pharmacies in our area are out. Only three bottles of Amoxicillin sit on the shelf at Anthony Bertola's pharmacy."There was a group chat amongst us community pharmacies to say hey, do your best to grab Amoxicillin right now and albuterol while you can," said Bertola of Primary Care Pharmacy Services.Bertola noticed a lot of people calling for the antibiotic about three weeks ago with so many bugs going around. Shannon Collura had to go to the pharmacy after her daughter woke up Saturday with a cough."Then the fever started in, and the coughing and congestion, and all that," the mother of two said. The reason for the shortage is simple. Everyone wants Amoxicillin, and the supply couldn't keep up. But the FDA can't say when the shortage will end.In the meantime, pharmacists say to snag the next best thing: augmentin. You can also talk it out with your doctor and pharmacist and decide what's best.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
Pitt News

Opinion | What I wish I knew before renting an apartment in South Oakland

During my first year at Pitt, I lived in Brackenridge Hall. The building had no air conditioning, and the busy Forbes Avenue traffic often kept me up at night. When I became an upperclassman, I was excited to finally live off-campus and be able to burn candles, use an oven and avoid paying the University’s inflated expenses for a dorm and meal plan.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler mom gives birth to triplets

When Dr. Ronald Cypher looked at patient Sarah Morrow’s chart, he did more than a double take. Only one in 10,000 pregnancies leads to triplets — and this was one of those cases. Cypher, a Butler-based obstetrics and gynecology doctor, had not witnessed an event such as this in his medical career, which began more than 30 years ago.
BUTLER, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 11/17/22

Chance is a sweetheart who came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is a little shy but warms up quickly. Chance is young, loves to play with toys, and is very food motivated! After playtime he loves to curl up in soft blankets for a snooze. He seems to do well next to other dogs in our outdoor runs but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. Chance has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all of his vaccines. All he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that’s yours, apply today! Visit Chance at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mohawk Area School District teacher accused of taking inappropriate pictures of students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Lawrence County are investigating claims of invasion of privacy in the Mohawk Area School District.KDKA-TV has learned Mohawk school police contacted state police in New Castle after talking to the three female students. They came forward, claiming a male teacher took inappropriate pictures in the classroom of their upper body without their consent.One parent and a recent high school graduate said they heard about the allegations of a teacher taking pictures with some type of tablet. State police are in the early stages of the investigation and plan to conduct interviews as early as Wednesday.They will review any surveillance video inside the schools and look for any evidence to see if the pictures exist.Two parents said the district did not notify families officially about the investigation. Superintendent Mike Leitera and the school board president did not return calls for comment on Tuesday. Another school board member refused to comment.It's unclear if this teacher is on leave while this investigation is underway. Invasion of privacy is a misdemeanor crime.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: November 17, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsPNC Bank - Bellevue BranchSteel Town Corvette ClubTootsie's DinerPaint MonkeyVincent's Pizza ParkBartram House BakeryGreater Pittsburgh Community Food BankDonate to the KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
whereverfamily.com

Experience Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail

Feeling nostalgic? Do you find yourself in need of a dose of pure happiness and good memories? Should you find yourself in Pennsylvania, do not skip out on the state’s Fred Rogers Trail, honoring an icon not only in television but also in social justice and equal rights. Known as Mister Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers rose to fame for his beloved children’s show filmed in Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Missing Pittsburgh girl sought

Pittsburgh police said they are seeking a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Homewood on Saturday. Angie’nae Mar is 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. She has an Afro hairstyle. Anyone with information about the girl’s location is asked to contact police at 412- 323-7141.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Victim in fatal Rostraver shooting identified

A Philadelphia area man has been identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as the man who was shot to death on Nov. 5 at a Rostraver shopping complex. The victim, Boyke Budiarchman, 49, was shot to death outside the Lowe’s store at the Rostraver Square shopping center off the intersection of Route 201 and Interstate 70.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Science Center unveils most ambitious exhibit in 30-year history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Carnegie Science Center just unveiled its most ambitious exhibit in its 30-year history."Mars: The Next Giant Leap" is a $4.5 million dollar project that has been two years in the making.Think about what it would be like to live on Mars. What kind of house? How do you grow food? And what future do we choose These are some of the many questions visitors are asked to ponder at the new exhibit.Jason Brown, the director of Carnegie Science Center, said, "The whole idea behind the exhibition is looking at our life on Earth thru the lens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Newly Renovated Home in Squirrel Hill

This stately home welcomes you with a large front porch, unique architectural arches, and a checkerboard floor porch. Inside, charm and style abound with every inch of this much loved, recently renovated Murdoch Farms home. The updated contemporary living floor plan offers a state-of-the-art kitchen with Subzero and Wolfe appliances opening to a cozy family room. The new butler’s pantry offers a second oven and dishwasher for the best in entertaining. A sophisticated lacquered bar makes any guest feel right at home. The hardwood floors have all been restored and the entire home has been painted and papered. The relaxing primary bedroom suite offers ample privacy with a sitting room and a large primary bathroom. Three full floors of living space that feel spacious while still easy to maintain. The enclosed backyard with a custom tree house is a secret, secluded professionally landscaped garden in the heart of the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, to appear in court today

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, is going to appear before a judge. Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide four and a half years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. Stanko was considered a suspect but was only charged last month. RELATED STORIES:Thomas Stanko sentenced to prison in gun caseState Police: 'Items Of Interest' Found During Search Of Property In Cassandra Gross CaseInvestigators Bring In Excavator To Search Property For Cassandra Gross, Who Disappeared In 2018Mother Of Casandra Gross Continues Her Search For Missing DaughterState police said they found what they believed to be a part of Gross's eye glasses in a burn pit on Stanko's property. Earlier this year, Stanko was convicted on federal firearms charges. We'll have more tonight on KDKA Evening News at 4-5-6. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy