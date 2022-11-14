ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

People react to Jeff Bezos’ pledge to give away most of his $124bn fortune: ‘You don’t have to pledge’

Jeff Bezos has sparked mixed reactions after announcing his plan to give away most of his $124bn fortune. The billionaire Amazon founder spoke to CNN about his plans while sitting alongside his partner Lauren Sánchez inside his Washington, DC, home on Saturday. The 58-year-old entrepreneur said he and Sanchez are “building the capacity to be able to give away this money” and claimed that “the hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way”.
WEKU

Dolly Parton gets $100 million from Jeff Bezos to spend on charity

Dolly Parton has famously used her success to help others, especially in areas of literacy and education. She just got a huge boost in those efforts: a $100 million gift from billionaire Jeff Bezos. "Did you say a hundred million?!" Parton said after Bezos announced the gift over the weekend.
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Roasted for Ill-Timed Announcement About His Money

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report founder Jeff Bezos had barely finished telling CNN that he would give away most of his considerable wealth when social media let loose with enough high-octane snark to power his Blue Origin rocket to infinity and beyond (or at least low-earth orbit). "He should...
straightarrownews.com

Jeff Bezos has pledged to give away most of his wealth

Jeff Bezos is the fourth richest person in the world and worth more than $124 billion. Now, Bezos is pledging to give away the majority of his money to charity. In an interview with CNN, Bezos said he will devote the bulk of those funds to fighting climate change and to the support of people who can unify others amid social and political divisions.
Newsweek

Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune

Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
The Independent

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates $100m to charities chosen by Dolly Parton

Jeff Bezos has donated $100m (£85m) to charities of Dolly Parton's choosing as he announces plans to give away most of his $124bn (£107bn) fortune during his lifetime. The Amazon founder and CEO told CNN that he would donate his money to fighting climate change and "supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions."
Front Office Sports

Bezos Hints at Coming Commanders Bid

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos did nothing to quell rumors that he’s interested in buying the Washington Commanders in an interview on Saturday. Asked by CNN’s Chloe Melas about the chatter that he could buy the team, Bezos replied that he’s “heard that buzz.”. “I grew up...
