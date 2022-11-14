Jeff Bezos has sparked mixed reactions after announcing his plan to give away most of his $124bn fortune. The billionaire Amazon founder spoke to CNN about his plans while sitting alongside his partner Lauren Sánchez inside his Washington, DC, home on Saturday. The 58-year-old entrepreneur said he and Sanchez are “building the capacity to be able to give away this money” and claimed that “the hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way”.

2 DAYS AGO