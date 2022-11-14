Read full article on original website
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs this week, according to a new report. Up to 10,000 staffers will be cut from Amazon’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources, according to the New York Times. The layoffs, which are yet to be confirmed by the company, would...
Jeff Bezos sued by former housekeeper over working conditions at Seattle mansion
Jeff Bezos sued by ex-housekeeper for alleged racial bias, 'unsafe' conditions. Jeff Bezos has been sued by a former housekeeper who claims employees at his Seattle mansion had to climb out of a window to use a toilet. Mercedes Wedaa filed the lawsuit against the Amazon billionaire claiming “unsafe and...
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, says she plans to go to space next year
Jeff Bezos flew into space last year, and soon it'll be his girlfriend's turn. Lauren Sánchez told CNN in an interview published Monday that she plans to go to space sometime in 2023. A former reporter and anchor, Sánchez is also a trained helicopter pilot and founded an aerial...
MacKenzie Scott donates another $2bn as ex Jeff Bezos complains it is ‘hard’ to give away money
MacKenzie Scott just revealed she’s donated a whopping near $2bn to various causes on the very same day her ex Jeff Bezos announced he is struggling to give away his $124bn fortune. On Monday, Scott shared in a Medium blog post that she’d doled out “$1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations...
People react to Jeff Bezos’ pledge to give away most of his $124bn fortune: ‘You don’t have to pledge’
Jeff Bezos has sparked mixed reactions after announcing his plan to give away most of his $124bn fortune. The billionaire Amazon founder spoke to CNN about his plans while sitting alongside his partner Lauren Sánchez inside his Washington, DC, home on Saturday. The 58-year-old entrepreneur said he and Sanchez are “building the capacity to be able to give away this money” and claimed that “the hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way”.
Dolly Parton gets $100 million from Jeff Bezos to spend on charity
Dolly Parton has famously used her success to help others, especially in areas of literacy and education. She just got a huge boost in those efforts: a $100 million gift from billionaire Jeff Bezos. "Did you say a hundred million?!" Parton said after Bezos announced the gift over the weekend.
Jeff Bezos Roasted for Ill-Timed Announcement About His Money
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report founder Jeff Bezos had barely finished telling CNN that he would give away most of his considerable wealth when social media let loose with enough high-octane snark to power his Blue Origin rocket to infinity and beyond (or at least low-earth orbit). "He should...
Jeff Bezos has pledged to give away most of his wealth
Jeff Bezos is the fourth richest person in the world and worth more than $124 billion. Now, Bezos is pledging to give away the majority of his money to charity. In an interview with CNN, Bezos said he will devote the bulk of those funds to fighting climate change and to the support of people who can unify others amid social and political divisions.
Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune
Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates $100m to charities chosen by Dolly Parton
Jeff Bezos has donated $100m (£85m) to charities of Dolly Parton's choosing as he announces plans to give away most of his $124bn (£107bn) fortune during his lifetime. The Amazon founder and CEO told CNN that he would donate his money to fighting climate change and "supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions."
Bezos to give away most of $124 billion wealth during lifetime - CNN
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos will give away a majority of his $124 billion wealth during his lifetime, the billionaire told CNN in an interview on Monday.
‘The hard part is figuring out how’: Jeff Bezos announces plans to give away $124bn wealth
Jeff Bezos has announced plans to give away most of his $124bn fortune. Speaking to CNN alongside his partner, Lauren Sánchez, the Amazon founder said that they are “building the capacity to be able to give away this money”. As the fourth wealthiest person in the world,...
Bezos Hints at Coming Commanders Bid
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos did nothing to quell rumors that he’s interested in buying the Washington Commanders in an interview on Saturday. Asked by CNN’s Chloe Melas about the chatter that he could buy the team, Bezos replied that he’s “heard that buzz.”. “I grew up...
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
