Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDRV
Bear alert issued for South Medford neighborhood
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A South Medford neighborhood is on alert for a bear today. It reported the bear to neighborhood residents and to Medford Police. The Sun Oaks neighborhood's security cameras recorded the bear's visit Wednesday afternoon at its entry gate near Black Oak Drive and Juanipero Way. Sun Oaks...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Nov. 17 – KF Police and SWAT Team Arrest Man on 14 Charges After Standoff
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after a train wreck in Siskiyou County
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - No one was injured after a train crashed near Dunsmuir on Tuesday, according to Union Pacific. Union Pacific said nine empty lumber cars derailed about two miles northwest of Dunsmuir. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cars were moved and train traffic resumed around 11...
btimesherald.com
Len Vohs 1949 – 2022
Len Vohs passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born in Klamath Falls. on Feb. 18 1949 to Chet and Jackie Vohs. The oldest of three brothers, they grew up together moving quite often due to their fathers profession. His life...
KDRV
Local business recovering after weekend fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Import Parts Center is recovering after its repair shop was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The owner says the fire started in a car while he was working on it but the Medford Fire Department says the exact cause is still under investigation. Owner Larry...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
KTVL
Driver dies after rollover crash on Highway 62
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 62 earlier this month. According to police, 37-year-old Kenn Alan Biando of Shady Cove drove west on Highway 62 on November 5. Biando lost control of his truck, causing the vehicle...
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
Man Arrested In Klamath Falls After Short Standoff
On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and their Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr. (40 years old) was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. His warrants are for two (2) felony counts for violation of release agreement, three (3) felony counts for failure to appear (FTA), three (3) misdemeanor counts for violation of release agreement, four (4) misdemeanor counts for FTA, one (1) misdemeanor charge for Assault in the 4th degree / Domestic Abuse, and one (1) misdemeanor charge for Harassment. Mr. Ayers was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and was held on all fourteen (14) charges.
kpic
2022 Festival of Lights tickets on sale; display opens November 20
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tickets are now on sale for the 30th season of the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights, "one of the most recognizable and beloved events in Douglas County," organizers said in a press release. Launched by the Roseburg Rotary Club in 1993, the Festival continues to feature...
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested after pointing gun at another, deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday after pointing a gun at his boss over a dispute about pay, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. According to the DCSO, at about 11 a.m. on November 17, 911 dispatchers heard a call from a business on Old Highway 99 South alleging that a man had pointed a gun at the site manager after a dispute about non-payment for services. The DCSO said the caller told them the man, Don Wesley Hartline, 77, had left in a vehicle. The DCSO said deputies responded to the area and started searching for Hartline.
KTVL
Car thief arrested after stealing 2 unlocked, idle vehicles
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police say a suspect has been arrested after stealing two vehicles left unattended in driveways. According to officials, the suspect stole the first vehicle while it was warming up in South Medford. She was unable to turn off the emergency brake and dumped the vehicle....
KDRV
Suspect arrested for the Sound Lounge robbery and holding a man at knifepoint
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man who police say held a bartender at knifepoint and robbed the Sound Lounge has now been arrested. Yesterday, November 14, Grants Pass Police detectives, with help from the Medford Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Gregory Scott Jetmore. Police say that back on November 8,...
kqennewsradio.com
OUT BUILDINGS AND FIFTH WHEEL A TOTAL LOSS AFTER SUNDAY FIRE
Two small out buildings and a fifth wheel are a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning in Melrose. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. following the report that two barns were possibly on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road. Richardson said firefighters arrived and found one out building on fire, with flames spreading to another out building and the RV. Crews verified that all residents were accounted for and out of the buildings and the trailer.
KTVL
Three people taken to the hospital after three cars crash on Williams Highway
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Three people have been taken to the hospital after three cars crashed on Jaynes Road and Williams Highway Sunday evening. Rural Metro Fire said the east side of Jaynes Drive is closed while emergency crews work to clean up the scene. The agency asks drivers to...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle wreck Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 10:15 p.m. the 18-year old was eastbound in the 4000 block of Melrose Road, when she swerved her vehicle to avoid a deer. The sedan left the road and rolled into a large ditch full of blackberries. The woman did not have any apparent injuries but was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center as a precaution. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
Comments / 0