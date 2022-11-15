Ice skating rink purchased from Pocono Township for Hawley park

Ice skating is expected to return to Bingham Park for the winter of 2022-2023.

Hawley Council was informed November 9th about the progress of the skating rink proposal, which was discussed by the Parks & Recreation Commission in late October. The rink, which will be 100 by 50 feet, will be set up in the north end of the park opposite from Borough Hall, in the area of the ball field.

Council member Elaine Herzog, who is on Parks & Rec, said that it was purchased through Municibid, an online auction service for government entities. The rink was sold by Pocono Township, Monroe County, where it had been used in Tannersville.

So far $2,700 has been donated toward the cost, councilman/ Parks & Rec member Joseph Faubel said. He said they are $689 short which may be covered by some sources. Chris Becker, owner of Hat Trick Hockey Pro Shop, Pittston, as well as the Skier family, have each donated $1,000. Parks & Rec put in $500 and there were two other anonymous donors of $100 piece.

Solicitor Robert Bernathy said he'd offer free skating lessons to borough officials and personnel. "I'm serious, I can skate rings around anyone in the room if you'd like to challenge me," he said.

Bernathy advised that the borough may want to limit activity on the rink. "I don't think it's necessarily a good thing to have competitive hockey with pucks flying around, etcetera," he said. "… We're looking forward to it nonetheless." It will also need signage and to be listed on borough insurance.

Scott Mead, Public Works Director, found a price of $2,082 to rent a six-foot-high chain-link fence to put around the rink for five months. He said they may set up the rink the next week for a trial run.

Megan Whitty suggested reestablishing an ice-skating rink to the Parks & Rec board last January. Council fully backed the proposal in February. She said that there is a lot of interest in skating, which she said would bring in winter tourism and be good for local business. She stated that the nearest public ice rinks she could find were in Pittston and Stroudsburg. Milford Borough has also set up a rink but it hadn't been used in a couple years.

She said she hoped to have enough volunteers to maintain the rink, including clearing it of snow.At the October 25 Parks & Rec meeting, Chairman Kevin Hawk commented, "I have good memories of ice skating and I think other kids should have that opportunity."

The last ice-skating rink in Hawley was set up on the basketball court more than 12 years ago. Hawley Fire Department kept it filled.

Mary Sanders resigns and other updates from Hawley

Mary Sanders submitted her letter of resignation from council effective November 9, citing health reasons. Sanders started her current term this year (2022) after having previously served on council from the 1990's through 2015. Council expressed regrets when accepting her resignation.

Hawley Council has up to 30 days to appoint someone to complete Sander's term, or the court would decide, Bernathy said. The successful applicant must be a resident of the borough at least one year and of the same political party as Sanders (a Republican). The appointed member's name would be put on the ballot for the next council election.

Applicants need to submit a written letter of interest to the borough.

Rebecca Mead, who is wife of the Borough Public Works Director, asked that she be considered for the council position. Council set a special meeting at borough hall for Tuesday, November 29 at 5:30 p.m. to appoint a new council member.

James Shook, owner of Lake Region IGA and representing Lake Region Community Dock Foundation, presented a $1,000 donation for each of Hawley Fire Department, Hawley Police and Hawley Parks & Recreation Commission. The funds were raised from the Foundation's annual motorcycle benefit ride in June and a donation from Palmyra Township-Wayne County.

Herzog, who is also on the Downtown Hawley Partnership board, said that movies along with a bonfire are being planned in Bingham Park for Hawley Winterfest in December.

Council agreed to advertise the draft 2023 Hawley Borough budget of $574,920 for public review. Councilman Joseph Faubel stated this is the largest budget the borough has ever had. It includes $498,920 for the General Fund; $42,000 from the state Liquid Fuels allocation (used for road expenses); $9,000 for Parks & Recreation; $19,000 for the Hawley Fire Department and $6,000 for Ambulance.

Council agreed to establish the autumn leaf burning regulation limiting it to October 15-December 31, every year rather than revisiting it annually. Leaf burning must be attended, during the daytime and done curbside. Councilman Faubel voted "no."

The next Parks & Rec meeting was rescheduled to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, followed by a special council meeting at 5:30 and a council workshop at 5:45 p.m.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.