SB Nation
Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come
Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Barcelona Star Name Checks Liverpool On Transfer Question
Look, it’s going to be a slow couple weeks for Liverpool news. With some of the Reds’ biggest stars off representing their countries in a World Cup that has already had more than enough ink spilled over it, the pickings back on Merseyside are likely to be on the slimmer side, barring the occasional jolt of good news.
SB Nation
Virgil van Dijk “Feels Terrible” Former Teammate Sadio Mané Will Miss World Cup
At the start of the week, Senegal announced that former Liverpool star Sadio Mané would miss the opening games of the tournament due to a knee injury sustained with Bayern Munich on November eighth. Further scans, though, revealed more significant damage and on Thursday Mané underwent surgery. As a...
SB Nation
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Russo seals comeback with stoppage time winner at Emirates
Manchester United picked up a massive 3-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in a memorable five-goal thriller. Marc Skinner’s side were trailing going into the final ten minutes after a bit of a sloppy second half, but they kept belief and got a huge result. With Arsenal going...
SB Nation
WATCH: Erin Cuthbert amazing volley doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!
The ball falls to Erin Cuthbert from a corner and with a volley, she shots at goal to double Chelsea’s against Tottenham.
SB Nation
WATCH: Guro Reiten spot kick adds a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-0!
Lauren James, amazing player that she is, could only be stopped by a foul in the box by a Tottenham defender. Guro Reiten takes the ball to the spot and converts it with ease, thus tripling Chelsea’s lead at the Bridge.
SB Nation
Chelsea eyeing Leon Bailey again as potential Christian Pulisic replacement — report
With Christian Pulisic’s future somewhat uncertain at Chelsea, we are apparently “weighing up” a potential move for Leon Bailey as replacement, at least according to the Daily Mail. Pulisic has a little over 18 months left on his contract, but there’s been steady noise about him leaving...
SB Nation
Manchester United are better off without Ronaldo
While it may be stating the obvious at this point, it still needs to be said:. Manchester United are better off without Cristiano Ronaldo. His outburst interview with Piers Morgan was a selfish and cowardly move to further excuse himself of any responsibility in the remarkable collapse that occurred last season, as well as wield random, childish insults at peers and pundits. His actions are weird, and possibly desperate as he faces the most criticism from fans and media as he ever has in his career (which is alarming considering he’s faced two separate allegations of rape). The interview has at the least done little to change that, and instead opened up a whole new can of discourse about his attitude and behavior.
SB Nation
Harry Kane to wear rainbow “OneLove” armband in support of inclusivity at World Cup
With two days to go before the World Cup, the head of the English FA, Mark Bullingham, has said that England captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will wear the rainbow “OneLove” captain’s armband during the Three Lions’ matches in defiance of FIFA’s prohibitions, but that the FA expects to be fined for doing so.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Will Offer Oxlade-Chamberlain To Southampton
The last few seasons have not been kind to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A serious knee injury at the end of his first season at Liverpool was disastrous for the midfielder as he was never able to regain the superb form he’d found pre-injury. Since then, his Liverpool tenure has been marked by nagging injuries and inconsistent playing time even when healthy.
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
SB Nation
Édouard Mendy focused on World Cup but will be hoping for more games at Chelsea
Édouard Mendy has lost his place as the starting goalkeeper at Chelsea this season, and while he has played a few games recently, that was more due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s foot injury than any other factor. And unlike when Mendy was injured earlier this season and Kepa stepped in, there are currently no significant concerns over Kepa’s overall form, style, or confidence.
SB Nation
Everton beat Celtic in penalty shootout - Match Recap
Everton prevailed over Celtic in a penalty shootout after the two teams had battled to an entertaining 0-0 draw. Playing in the Sydney Super Cup on a very hot afternoon, the Blues ceded possession to the Scottish Premiership league leaders, but both side were guilty of missing big chances to score.
SB Nation
Barcelona to tempt Chelsea with €5m Memphis Depay asking price — report
After all the drama this summer about potentially leaving, Memphis Depay ended up staying with Barcelona, but has ended up barely featuring. Granted, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks, but even before then, he’s collected just barely over 130 minutes across three appearances.
SB Nation
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
SB Nation
Fabinho: Kostas Tsimikas Is The Funniest Liverpool Player
For some reason it’s a slow news day for the Liverpool men’s team. Anyway, Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was interviewed by Sky Sports for some reason. While I could quote his thoughts about Messi (hint: he thinks he’s pretty good) or Fabinho’s greatest Liverpool moment (hint: it came against the aforementioned Messi), what’s the fun in that? Instead, I’d much rather write about something completely trivial, like about who he thinks is the funniest lad on the Liverpool squad.
Report: FIFA could discipline England over LGBTQ+ support
FIFA has reportedly taken a company line not to offend World Cup host nation Qatar. Their latest move there is an attempt to banning England striker Harry Kane from wearing his "One Love" captain's armband. The Telegraph reported that The Football Association — the English national team's governing body — was told by FIFA that
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast: Jordan Holsgrove Interview
A mid-season break special edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast features former Reading FC midfielder Jordan Holsgrove. The academy product left the club before his first-team breakthrough to enjoy what has turned into a very solid career with Celta Vigo and Pacos De Ferreira. He sits down with Marc Mayo to discuss all that and more.
SB Nation
Everton Women 1-2 Manchester City: FA WSL Match Recap
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw many positives in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City while also being full of praise for the Citizens. Rikke Sevecke’s header from a corner cancelled out Julie Blakstad’s opener which saw the game finely poised at the break. Khadija Shaw’s...
