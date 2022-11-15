ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come

Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
Rumor Mongering: Barcelona Star Name Checks Liverpool On Transfer Question

Look, it’s going to be a slow couple weeks for Liverpool news. With some of the Reds’ biggest stars off representing their countries in a World Cup that has already had more than enough ink spilled over it, the pickings back on Merseyside are likely to be on the slimmer side, barring the occasional jolt of good news.
Virgil van Dijk “Feels Terrible” Former Teammate Sadio Mané Will Miss World Cup

At the start of the week, Senegal announced that former Liverpool star Sadio Mané would miss the opening games of the tournament due to a knee injury sustained with Bayern Munich on November eighth. Further scans, though, revealed more significant damage and on Thursday Mané underwent surgery. As a...
Manchester United are better off without Ronaldo

While it may be stating the obvious at this point, it still needs to be said:. Manchester United are better off without Cristiano Ronaldo. His outburst interview with Piers Morgan was a selfish and cowardly move to further excuse himself of any responsibility in the remarkable collapse that occurred last season, as well as wield random, childish insults at peers and pundits. His actions are weird, and possibly desperate as he faces the most criticism from fans and media as he ever has in his career (which is alarming considering he’s faced two separate allegations of rape). The interview has at the least done little to change that, and instead opened up a whole new can of discourse about his attitude and behavior.
Harry Kane to wear rainbow “OneLove” armband in support of inclusivity at World Cup

With two days to go before the World Cup, the head of the English FA, Mark Bullingham, has said that England captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will wear the rainbow “OneLove” captain’s armband during the Three Lions’ matches in defiance of FIFA’s prohibitions, but that the FA expects to be fined for doing so.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Will Offer Oxlade-Chamberlain To Southampton

The last few seasons have not been kind to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A serious knee injury at the end of his first season at Liverpool was disastrous for the midfielder as he was never able to regain the superb form he’d found pre-injury. Since then, his Liverpool tenure has been marked by nagging injuries and inconsistent playing time even when healthy.
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction

A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
Édouard Mendy focused on World Cup but will be hoping for more games at Chelsea

Édouard Mendy has lost his place as the starting goalkeeper at Chelsea this season, and while he has played a few games recently, that was more due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s foot injury than any other factor. And unlike when Mendy was injured earlier this season and Kepa stepped in, there are currently no significant concerns over Kepa’s overall form, style, or confidence.
Everton beat Celtic in penalty shootout - Match Recap

Everton prevailed over Celtic in a penalty shootout after the two teams had battled to an entertaining 0-0 draw. Playing in the Sydney Super Cup on a very hot afternoon, the Blues ceded possession to the Scottish Premiership league leaders, but both side were guilty of missing big chances to score.
Barcelona to tempt Chelsea with €5m Memphis Depay asking price — report

After all the drama this summer about potentially leaving, Memphis Depay ended up staying with Barcelona, but has ended up barely featuring. Granted, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks, but even before then, he’s collected just barely over 130 minutes across three appearances.
Fabinho: Kostas Tsimikas Is The Funniest Liverpool Player

For some reason it’s a slow news day for the Liverpool men’s team. Anyway, Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was interviewed by Sky Sports for some reason. While I could quote his thoughts about Messi (hint: he thinks he’s pretty good) or Fabinho’s greatest Liverpool moment (hint: it came against the aforementioned Messi), what’s the fun in that? Instead, I’d much rather write about something completely trivial, like about who he thinks is the funniest lad on the Liverpool squad.
Report: FIFA could discipline England over LGBTQ+ support

FIFA has reportedly taken a company line not to offend World Cup host nation Qatar. Their latest move there is an attempt to banning England striker Harry Kane from wearing his “One Love” captain’s armband. The Telegraph reported that The Football Association — the English national team’s governing body — was told by FIFA that Read more... The post Report: FIFA could discipline England over LGBTQ+ support appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Tilehurst End Podcast: Jordan Holsgrove Interview

A mid-season break special edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast features former Reading FC midfielder Jordan Holsgrove. The academy product left the club before his first-team breakthrough to enjoy what has turned into a very solid career with Celta Vigo and Pacos De Ferreira. He sits down with Marc Mayo to discuss all that and more.
Everton Women 1-2 Manchester City: FA WSL Match Recap

Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw many positives in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City while also being full of praise for the Citizens. Rikke Sevecke’s header from a corner cancelled out Julie Blakstad’s opener which saw the game finely poised at the break. Khadija Shaw’s...

