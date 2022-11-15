ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

By Faith Geiger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OIad_0jBFFa4500
Shutterstock

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.

To learn more about the health benefits of lemon water with chia seeds, we spoke to Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Krutika Nanavati of Clinic Spots. She gave us the rundown on this incredible weight loss beverage. Find it all below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcScH_0jBFFa4500

Lemon water and chia seeds

There's no denying that water on its own is one of the best things you can drink for your overall health—but if you want to kick it up a notch and create the ultimate weight loss beverage, Nanavati says adding lemon and chia seeds to the mix can do wonders.

Benefits of lemon water with chia seeds for weight loss

According to Nanavati, these two powerful ingredients each offer their own potentially waist-slimming benefits, and consuming them regularly by adding them to your water is a great way to help you stay satiated and even boost your metabolism.

"For one, lemon water is a low-calorie beverage that can help to promote hydration and fullness, both of which are important for weight loss," Nanavati explains. "In addition, the chia seeds in this drink can help to boost metabolism and promote healthy digestion, which can also support weight loss." Perfect! But the benefits don't stop there. Chia seeds can also help pack fiber into your diet, which she notes "is beneficial for weight loss as it helps to keep you feeling fuller for longer." And when you feel fuller longer, you're much less likely to snack on all those sugary, salty treats that make it so difficult to lose weight. Overall, the added fiber will definitely help you on your fitness journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQ9AZ_0jBFFa4500

How to make lemon water and chia seeds

Now that you know all the incredible benefits of lemon water with chia seeds, it's time to dive into the best way to prepare this beverage. Luckily, this is a pretty straightforward, quick recipe. To start, all you need to do is add a bit of lemon juice to a glass of warm water. "You can also add a few drops of honey for taste," Nanavati suggests.

Next up, it's time to add the chia seeds. She explains that you can add some chia seed powder or go with whole, soaked seeds. And voila! You're all set. It's as simple as that. "Try this drink every morning and avail the multiple health benefits it offers like weight loss, detoxification, a powerhouse of antioxidants," Nanavati concludes.

Of course, no single drink can work miracles; weight loss is a concentrated effort that will require an all-around healthy diet and a killer workout routine. However, sipping on this beverage certainly won't hurt—we'll definitely be giving it a shot ASAP!

Comments / 7

Hailey Rain
3d ago

Green tea was suppose to do the same thing . Drank it day and night , without any sugar added , just on ice … didn’t lose an ounce after 8 months…even with watching my diet … so not to quick to believe any of this

Reply(5)
5
Related
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This One Hot Drink For Younger-Looking Skin

When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts

When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
shefinds

The One Type Of Protein Experts Say You Should Be Eating Every Day For Long-Lasting Energy

Whether you’re looking for a way to crush your workouts without running into fatigue or need sustained energy throughout the work day that you can’t seem to find no matter how many cups of coffee you drink, it seems we could all use a little more energy these days. As it turns out, the best way to get that energy is by maintaining a healthy, nutrient-filled diet. And while we generally get most of our energy from carbs, it’s also important to consider which proteins you’re eating. As it turns out, there’s one type of protein you should be eating daily in order to keep your energy levels up as much as possible: complete proteins.
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
shefinds

4 Supplements Experts Say You Should Start Taking Every Day To Stop Hair Loss

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 06/13/22. If you struggle with thinning hair, you may have tried every product under the sun to combat the issue— from thickening shampoos to scalp exfoliators to hair oils. However, it’s important to remember that while the products you use on your hair play a role in its health, the nutrients you put into your body are just as important. Luckily, if your diet is lacking a particular vitamin or mineral, supplements are a great solution.
shefinds

4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion

When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Tri-City Herald

More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity

The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Add These 2 Ingredients To Your Plate Every Day

Eating a protein-rich diet is essential in order to lose weight healthily— whether you’re aiming to reduce stomach fat specifically or drop a few pounds in general. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about two great sources of protein (apart from fruit and vegetables) that you can eat often to support your healthy weight loss journey and provide yourself with ample energy to take on the day.
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee—They Cause Inflammation!

Many of us choose to start our day with a cup of coffee—and sometimes, we fill that coffee with ingredients that make it taste just a little better. Unfortunately, though, what we gain in taste, we typically pay for in health effects. As it turns out, the best way to drink your coffee for your health is black. In fact, health experts agree that there are certain coffee add-ins you should avoid at all costs because they lead to inflammation and a range of other issues: sugar and artificial sweeteners.
shefinds

Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!

Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
