The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.

To learn more about the health benefits of lemon water with chia seeds, we spoke to Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Krutika Nanavati of Clinic Spots. She gave us the rundown on this incredible weight loss beverage. Find it all below!

Lemon water and chia seeds

There's no denying that water on its own is one of the best things you can drink for your overall health—but if you want to kick it up a notch and create the ultimate weight loss beverage, Nanavati says adding lemon and chia seeds to the mix can do wonders.

Benefits of lemon water with chia seeds for weight loss

According to Nanavati, these two powerful ingredients each offer their own potentially waist-slimming benefits, and consuming them regularly by adding them to your water is a great way to help you stay satiated and even boost your metabolism.

"For one, lemon water is a low-calorie beverage that can help to promote hydration and fullness, both of which are important for weight loss," Nanavati explains. "In addition, the chia seeds in this drink can help to boost metabolism and promote healthy digestion, which can also support weight loss." Perfect! But the benefits don't stop there. Chia seeds can also help pack fiber into your diet, which she notes "is beneficial for weight loss as it helps to keep you feeling fuller for longer." And when you feel fuller longer, you're much less likely to snack on all those sugary, salty treats that make it so difficult to lose weight. Overall, the added fiber will definitely help you on your fitness journey.

How to make lemon water and chia seeds

Now that you know all the incredible benefits of lemon water with chia seeds, it's time to dive into the best way to prepare this beverage. Luckily, this is a pretty straightforward, quick recipe. To start, all you need to do is add a bit of lemon juice to a glass of warm water. "You can also add a few drops of honey for taste," Nanavati suggests.

Next up, it's time to add the chia seeds. She explains that you can add some chia seed powder or go with whole, soaked seeds. And voila! You're all set. It's as simple as that. "Try this drink every morning and avail the multiple health benefits it offers like weight loss, detoxification, a powerhouse of antioxidants," Nanavati concludes.

Of course, no single drink can work miracles; weight loss is a concentrated effort that will require an all-around healthy diet and a killer workout routine. However, sipping on this beverage certainly won't hurt—we'll definitely be giving it a shot ASAP!