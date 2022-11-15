ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Questions raised over offshore wind cable proposed for Sakonnet River

By Alex Kuffner, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Qhd4_0jBFF9Vp00

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island utilities regulators are considering suspending Mayflower Wind’s application for transmission cables that would run up the Sakonnet River to the former site of the Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset after the developer raised questions about the financial viability of the first phases of the $5-billion offshore wind project it has proposed off Massachusetts.

The state Energy Facility Siting Board has ordered the company to demonstrate why the proceedings shouldn’t be stayed until the questions surrounding financing of the first 1,200 megawatts of the project are resolved.

“It is not reasonable or fair to those governmental agencies, including the EFSB, to spend time and resources evaluating an Application for a project which may only be hypothetical in nature due to an admission by the Applicant that the proposed project is not going to be financially viable,” says the Nov. 10 order signed by board chairman Ronald Gerwatowski.

State law requires a hearing be scheduled within 10 days of a show cause order unless the applicant seeks an extension within five days.

Mayflower Wind said it is reviewing the order and will respond within the required time frame.

“We will share details of our response after we meet our obligation to provide the RI EFSB the response required in the Order,” CEO Francis Slingsby said in an email. “Mayflower Wind remains committed to deliver clean offshore wind energy to the people and businesses of New England.”

The questions about financing were initially raised by Avangrid Renewables, the developer of a second 1,200-megawatt offshore wind project off Massachusetts known as Commonwealth Wind.

In a filing last month with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, the company asserted that the project is “no longer viable and would not be able to move forward” under the terms of the long-term contracts it signed last spring to sell power to utilities in the Bay State. Inflation, shortages of equipment and interest rate hikes, tied to the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine, had changed the economics of the project, the company said.

Mayflower Wind, which also has power purchase agreements pending before the DPU, joined with Avangrid in support of a month-long pause in the review of the contracts. In one filing with the agency, Mayflower Wind argued that “the resource may no longer be economic and financeable without adjustments to the PPAs.” In another, the company proposed solutions, including raising the power prices in the contracts and exploring the impact of new federal tax incentives.

The utilities that signed onto the contracts balked at any changes to the agreements. The DPU subsequently denied the offshore wind developers’ request and ordered them to either commit to the contracts or pull out.

While Avangrid asked for more time, Mayflower Wind, a joint venture between fossil fuel company Shell and renewable energy firm Ocean Winds, told regulators last week that it plans to move forward under the current agreements.

But the company added a caveat about what it described as the “current extraordinary global economic conditions,” saying it would provide the DPU with “detailed third-party analysis demonstrating challenges to financeability, with the goal of finding solutions that provide value to ratepayers.”

Now, the questions raised in Massachusetts are having repercussions in Rhode Island. Mayflower Wind needs approval from the Rhode Island EFSB in order to deliver at least some of the power from its project that would be built in Atlantic Ocean waters south of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. It’s one of several offshore wind farms, including Revolution Wind, the South Fork Wind Farm and Vineyard Wind, that would be developed in the same general area of the ocean. The projects are seen as essential to meeting climate goals in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and other states in the region.

Vineyard Wind:Work has begun on cable installation in seas off Martha's Vineyard

Vineyard Wind:The offshore wind project is making progress on Cape Cod

Mayflower Wind says its 199-square-mile lease area could generate up to 2,400 megawatts of capacity, or enough power for about one million homes. Half of that power from what could be as many as 149 turbines would flow into the regional power grid through a cable routed into Falmouth.

The other half would be connected through Somerset. Mayflower Wind proposes bringing two export cables from the lease area located about 59 miles southeast of the Rhode Island coast. They would run up the Sakonnet River, through the Island Park neighborhood of Portsmouth, and across Mount Hope Bay before connecting to the substation where New England’s largest coal-burning power plant once stood.

High bills, blackout risks:Grave winter energy forecasts drawing lines across New England

Concerns from fishermen

Local recreational fishermen have raised concerns about electromagnetic fields associated with the cable affecting fish stocks. The Middletown, Little Compton and Portsmouth town councils have intervened in the siting board’s proceedings but have not raised objections.

The EFSB held a hearing in August and a public meeting in October and, according to the order signed by Gerwatowski, was nearing decisions on procedural matters related to the application.

The order chastises Mayflower Wind for not informing the Rhode Island board of the filings in Massachusetts and the company’s representations about financing difficulties.

“The EFSB should not have to rely upon news reports to learn of such material events that could substantially affect the ability of the project to obtain financing which, in turn, is relevant to the issue of need,” the order states.

More importantly, the recent proceedings in Massachusetts raise larger questions about the transmission cables, according to the board.

“As a matter of statutory licensing requirements, all Applicants filing for approval of a license must show that the project is needed,” the order says. “In this case, one cannot logically claim that the transmission facilities that are jurisdictional to the EFSB are needed if it is apparent that the offshore wind generation project to which the transmission facilities would be interconnected will not be economic or financially viable before the licensing proceedings examining need even commence.”

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Eversource asks state for a 21% electricity rate increase

SPRINGFIELD — Eversource has asked the Department of Public Utilities for a 21% increase in electricity supply rates for its Western Massachusetts customers that could go into effect Jan. 1. If approved, the proposed Basic Service Rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource would change...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022

“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Will Pay $615,000 Annually for Bristol-Plymouth Project

Rehoboth voters will need to make tough choices regarding the town budget, Selectman Michael Deignan said Monday. Last week, voters rejected a debt exclusion to pay for the $305 million Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School construction in Tuesday’s election. The tally was 2017 in favor and 2896 in opposition. 441 ballots were left blank for that question. 5,354 voters, representing 53 percent of the town’s 10,172 voters, cast ballots.
REHOBOTH, MA
newportthisweek.com

RIDOT to Install ‘Extensive’ Landscaping for Pell Bridge Project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to install “extensive” landscaping as part of the $85.5 million Pell Bridge ramp realignment project, including the area along the new Route 138 extension leading to Admiral Kalbfus Road. According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, the department worked with stakeholders...
NEWPORT, RI
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newportthisweek.com

Officials Failed to Disclose $20M Shortfall for New Rogers

Newport school officials failed to disclose a nearly $20 million deficiency in the budget to build the new Rogers High School, despite knowing about the funding shortage for days leading up to the General Election and the vote on school regionalization with Middletown. Louisa Boatwright and Rebecca Bolan, co-chairs of...
NEWPORT, RI
WWLP

Medicare for All could be reality in Massachusetts

Medicare for all is one step closer to becoming a reality in Massachusetts. In 20 house districts across the state, voters were asked if they support 'Medicare for All' and the measure was an overwhelming success. The non-binding policy question won in every district where it was on the ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy