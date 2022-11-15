Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying
Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dick Vitale Wants To See 1 Major Change To College Basketball
Dick Vitale has one major suggestion for college basketball. The broadcasting icon believes the sport should start its season later in the year. He feels the sports world is too focused on football during the start of the college basketball season. Vitale made this point during his return to broadcasting...
5-star WR Brandon Inniss reaffirms Ohio State commitment
Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss has been committed to Ohio State since June. That hasn’t stopped other programs, especially his hometown Miami Hurricanes, from trying to flip the nation’s No. 3 receiver. After Buckeyes four-star running back commit Mark Fletcher, a high school...
Why a Loss in the Big Game Won't Eliminate Michigan or Ohio State.
The loser of the Big Game between Michigan and Ohio State won’t be eliminated from CFP contention, provided that loss is a close one. After last night’s rankings, both team sit in a good spot to make the playoffs, even with a loss.
Jim Harbaugh: Michigan football has been preparing for Ohio State for months
Once upon a time, Michigan football appeared to take the rival Buckeyes to the south lightly. While the Wolverines always want to win The Game, there was a near-fanatical version of preparation taking place for it in Columbus each year, and Ohio State thus dominated the rivalry. Last year, the...
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day admits 'sobering' aspect of Ohio State's hot start to the season
Ohio State heads into the last two weeks of the season still as heavy favorites to win the conference title and return to the College Football Playoff. But according to head coach Ryan Day, all of that is in the rearview mirror until they take care of business these next few weeks and that starts with Maryland.
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State to easy win
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh had a career-high 20 points off the bench and Zed Key recorded his third straight double-double when
saturdaytradition.com
Gene Smith reverses course on potential to host on-campus CFP games at Ohio Stadium
Gene Smith appears to have a change of heart. The Ohio State Athletic Director reversed previous comments on the potential of hosting a round-of-12 College Football Playoff game at Ohio Stadium. Smith’s initial grievances included a litany of concerns. Issues such as weather in Ohio in December and player safety...
Comments / 0