Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dick Vitale Wants To See 1 Major Change To College Basketball

Dick Vitale has one major suggestion for college basketball. The broadcasting icon believes the sport should start its season later in the year. He feels the sports world is too focused on football during the start of the college basketball season. Vitale made this point during his return to broadcasting...
5-star WR Brandon Inniss reaffirms Ohio State commitment

Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss has been committed to Ohio State since June. That hasn’t stopped other programs, especially his hometown Miami Hurricanes, from trying to flip the nation’s No. 3 receiver. After Buckeyes four-star running back commit Mark Fletcher, a high school...
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
Ryan Day admits 'sobering' aspect of Ohio State's hot start to the season

Ohio State heads into the last two weeks of the season still as heavy favorites to win the conference title and return to the College Football Playoff. But according to head coach Ryan Day, all of that is in the rearview mirror until they take care of business these next few weeks and that starts with Maryland.
