Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: November 18, 2022
Jalen Carter and Brock Bowers are Two of the Four Lombardi Award Finalists. Georgia junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers have been named two of the four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, according to an announcement from the Rotary Club of Houston and the Rotary Lombardi Award Committee Thursday.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith Remembers Steve Webber
As Georgia fans are enjoying a bountiful football season with expectations being met and national rankings accompanying the Bulldogs much of the fall, we pause to pay our respects to former baseball coach Steve Webber who died of cancer this past weekend. Webber moved UGA to the head of the...
Metro private school says other teams conspiring to block basketball team from playing
ROKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta private school said other schools are conspiring to block its basketball team from playing games. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Wilson Academy in Conyers, where the issue could keep students from getting much-needed college scholarships. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
buffalonynews.net
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
WXIA 11 Alive
There are other runoff elections in metro Atlanta on Dec. 6 | Here's what they are
ATLANTA — While the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is catching the overwhelming lion's share of attention into Georgia's Dec. 6 runoffs, voters in several metro Atlanta municipalities actually will have two votes to cast. In addition to the Senate race, voters in South...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Gwinnett students weigh in on discipline, violence, need for diversity
Gwinnett County students spoke about reforms they'd like to see in their schools at a panel on school safety.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School police investigation allegation against Chattahoochee assistant principal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
DeKalb sets early voting schedule for runoff, with plenty of caveats
DeKalb County’s election board has set an early voting schedule for next month’s U.S. Senate runoff....
henrycountytimes.com
Kolpak takes issue with comments made by Thomas
When District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas spoke to her supporters on election night after securing a landslide win for a second term, amid the obligatory thanks to various supporters for their efforts, she made the following statement:. “Somebody didn’t even deserve to have their name next to mine. I earned...
Comments / 0