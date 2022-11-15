ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: November 18, 2022

Jalen Carter and Brock Bowers are Two of the Four Lombardi Award Finalists. Georgia junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers have been named two of the four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, according to an announcement from the Rotary Club of Houston and the Rotary Lombardi Award Committee Thursday.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith Remembers Steve Webber

As Georgia fans are enjoying a bountiful football season with expectations being met and national rankings accompanying the Bulldogs much of the fall, we pause to pay our respects to former baseball coach Steve Webber who died of cancer this past weekend. Webber moved UGA to the head of the...
ATHENS, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Kolpak takes issue with comments made by Thomas

When District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas spoke to her supporters on election night after securing a landslide win for a second term, amid the obligatory thanks to various supporters for their efforts, she made the following statement:. “Somebody didn’t even deserve to have their name next to mine. I earned...
HENRY COUNTY, GA

