Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man on Nov. 16 for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to a house on 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death. Her son, Gabriel Cabral-Cardona, was arrested at the scene. Cabral-Cardona, 33, of 659 Grand Blvd., was charged with Murder 2nd Degree. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident.

DEER PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO