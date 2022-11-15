ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Station, NY

Daily Voice

'A Horrific Incident': Police ID Son Arrested After Mother Found Fatally Stabbed In Deer Park

Police released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was arrested after his mother was found fatally stabbed at her Long Island residence. Gabriel Cabral, of Brooklyn, was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Cabral and his mother in Deer Park, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
DEER PARK, NY
Man arrested for killing mother in Deer Park

Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man on Nov. 16 for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to a house on 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death. Her son, Gabriel Cabral-Cardona, was arrested at the scene. Cabral-Cardona, 33, of 659 Grand Blvd., was charged with Murder 2nd Degree. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident.
DEER PARK, NY
