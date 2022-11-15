Read full article on original website
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery MurderBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Researchers found that drug cocktails increase the risk of premature death dailyMindbodylifestyle.orgManhattan, NY
Gun Trafficking College Student Gets 10 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
37-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Amityville Crash Involving Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Long Island. The crash happened on Sunrise Highway in Amityville at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Suffolk County Police Department said. A Lindenhurst man was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle east and struck...
Police: Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in the Bronx
A 47-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a 29-year-old driver in Kingsbridge Heights Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle hits 57-year-old man blowing leaves in Nanuet
Officials say the man was struck on Ludvigh Road in the area of Shady Lane.
Patchogue Man Killed After Being Ejected In Route 27 Crash In Southampton, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a Long Island man was killed in a crash. The single-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 27 (Sunrise Highway) in Southampton near County Road 111 (Eastport Manor Road) on Saturday, Nov. 12, New York State Police reported. Troopers responded to the crash...
21-Year-Old Busted With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Elmont, Police Say
A 21-year-old man is facing weapons charges after he was allegedly busted with a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Long Island. Teandre Johnson, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, was arrested by Nassau County Police at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Elmont. Officers with the department’s Bureau of...
19-Year-Old Stabbed During Fight In New Cassel, Police Say
A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was stabbed during a dispute on Long Island, authorities said. Nassau County Police were called at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, with reports of an assault in New Cassel, near Broadway and Swalm Street. Investigators said two men got into an argument...
'A Horrific Incident': Police ID Son Arrested After Mother Found Fatally Stabbed In Deer Park
Police released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was arrested after his mother was found fatally stabbed at her Long Island residence. Gabriel Cabral, of Brooklyn, was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Cabral and his mother in Deer Park, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Man wanted for stealing pick-up truck from Huntington Station car wash
According to detectives, the truck was left unattended while it was being serviced at Turnpike Car Wash on West Jericho Turnpike.
Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 at large in Shirley school break-in
Police say Ayden Dellysse-Fox, Salvatore Davis and two other males allegedly broke into Hubert S. Elementary School in Shirley through a window on Sept. 26.
SUV crashes into front of Paterson home
The crash happened on 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m.
3 men wanted for stealing commercial lawn mower in Huntington Station
According to police, the trio stole the lawn mower from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street.
Man Set Fire To Occupied Gym At Nassau Community College, Police Say
Police are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a Long Island college gymnasium while people were inside, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Nassau Community College in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the man set fire to...
22-Year-Old Melville Woman Airlifted To Hospital After 2-Vehicle Crash In Huntington Station
A 22-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in Huntington Station at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. SCPD said a Melville woman was driving a 2021 Honda and attempted to make a left...
Man arrested for killing mother in Deer Park
Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man on Nov. 16 for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to a house on 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death. Her son, Gabriel Cabral-Cardona, was arrested at the scene. Cabral-Cardona, 33, of 659 Grand Blvd., was charged with Murder 2nd Degree. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident.
Man Indicted On Manslaughter, DWI Charges In Farmingville Crash That Killed 9-Year-Old
A 28-year-old man was indicted for allegedly driving on the Long Island Expressway while drunk and high and causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was charged with second-degree manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, along with other offenses, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney reported on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
School lockdown lifted in Asbury Park after woman reports threatening individual in area
Police are investigating reports that a suspicious person on a bike made threatening remarks involving a weapon in Asbury Park.
Caught On Video: Three Men Steal Commercial Lawnmower in Huntington Station
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole a commercial lawnmower in Huntington Station. Three men stole a lawnmower, valued at approximately $7,000, from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street on...
Suspect in Garden State Parkway vehicle theft, police chase denied release by judge
A fourth suspect stole another vehicle, before crashing on the parkway and escaping from police. A minor is also accused of participating in the crimes.
News 12
Police: Bergen County family targeted in armed home invasion
A Bergen County family was victimized in an armed home invasion Thursday morning, police say. Police say around 9 a.m., intruders knocked on the door of a home on 28th Street near Berkshire Road. Once a resident answered, they entered the home. According to a homeowner that lives across the...
Police: 2 suspects wanted for attacking woman, taking her purse in Ocean Hill
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible for a violent robbery in Ocean Hill.
