PYMNTS

US Treasury Promotes Bank-FinTech Partnerships

The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a report Wednesday (Nov. 16) encouraging collaboration between banks and FinTechs, provided it is done responsibly. The report finds a number of financial technology companies (FinTechs) competing with banks. It argues that while FinTechs have offered new capabilities, they also create new risks to consumer protection and market integrity. It calls for more oversight of non-bank firms.
Washington Examiner

New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
decrypt.co

U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot

Mainstream financial institutions are working with the Federal Reserve to test a digital currency platform. While the crypto market is shaken to its core by the failure of FTX, traditional financial institutions are taking a step into the world of digital currency. A group of banking institutions—including HBSC, Mastercard, and...
cryptocurrencywire.com

Blockchain Could Take Logistics to New Level

Logistics, which is the transportation and storage as well as delivery of various goods, has been around since the ancient times. The industry has evolved as the times have changed, and it has taken on an even bigger role as the recent pandemic kept people at home and nearly everything had to be delivered to the doorstep. However, poor technology and the lack of transparency have dogged this industry. Blockchain now looks set to address those longstanding challenges and improve the entire logistics space.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks the System

The abrupt implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has sent an earthquake shock to the industry and beyond. The financial woes of the company, which was valued at $32 billion in February, surprised many, as the firm and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, had emerged as the saviors of many struggling crypto businesses in the summer.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
cryptocurrencywire.com

CryptoNewsBreaks – Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit Names IBN’s CryptoCurrencyWire as Official NewsWire

The second annual Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit (“FBBS”) has selected InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization with more than 50 brands including CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), as an official newswire for this year’s event. The summit is hosted by Cutting Edge Events, which made the IBN selection. Cutting Edge Events is an innovative conference organizer specializing in new media and tech-driven events. “IBN and its blockchain-focused newswire have both repeatedly demonstrated that they are highly adept at maximizing coverage of our events and leaders in delivering our message effectively,” said Cutting Edge Events founder Chris Krimitsos in the press release. “IBN’s ability to leverage its many brands and publisher network is what we find particularly appealing. They effectively raise the profile of our conferences among carefully targeted audience segments as well as the general public.” FBBS is Florida’s first blockchain- and fintech-focused event. The objective of the premier event is to drive innovation and foster partnerships across the rapidly evolving financial technology sector.
FLORIDA STATE
securities.io

Bank of International Settlements Ties Bitcoin Adoption and Crypto Investment Growth to Price Swings

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) recently explored the factors influencing adoption in the cryptocurrency space. In a newly released report, the bank explained that the period when retail users are most active on crypto exchange apps coincides with a rise in Bitcoin prices. The observation from the international monetary and financial organization conclusively negated any alternative suggestions for what drives crypto adoption – such as the dislike for banks.
thecoinrise.com

Ripple Publishes Regulatory White paper for UK Policymakers

Riding on its growing presence in London, blockchain payment firm Ripple Labs Inc has published a regulatory white paper for policymakers in the UK regarding the crypto industry. The published whitepaper focuses on the Financial Markets and Services Bill which will become the nation’s crypto regulatory framework after it is...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Skyrockets by Almost $1,000 as Binance’s CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund

Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed on the news that Binance will be forming an industry recovery fund following the FTX fallout. The primary cryptocurrency, as well as the entire cryptocurrency market, experienced a sudden surge associated with the latest tweets by the CEO of the world’s largest exchange, Binance. CZ...

