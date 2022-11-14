The second annual Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit (“FBBS”) has selected InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization with more than 50 brands including CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), as an official newswire for this year’s event. The summit is hosted by Cutting Edge Events, which made the IBN selection. Cutting Edge Events is an innovative conference organizer specializing in new media and tech-driven events. “IBN and its blockchain-focused newswire have both repeatedly demonstrated that they are highly adept at maximizing coverage of our events and leaders in delivering our message effectively,” said Cutting Edge Events founder Chris Krimitsos in the press release. “IBN’s ability to leverage its many brands and publisher network is what we find particularly appealing. They effectively raise the profile of our conferences among carefully targeted audience segments as well as the general public.” FBBS is Florida’s first blockchain- and fintech-focused event. The objective of the premier event is to drive innovation and foster partnerships across the rapidly evolving financial technology sector.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO