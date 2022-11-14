Read full article on original website
US Treasury Promotes Bank-FinTech Partnerships
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a report Wednesday (Nov. 16) encouraging collaboration between banks and FinTechs, provided it is done responsibly. The report finds a number of financial technology companies (FinTechs) competing with banks. It argues that while FinTechs have offered new capabilities, they also create new risks to consumer protection and market integrity. It calls for more oversight of non-bank firms.
Washington Examiner
New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
decrypt.co
U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot
Mainstream financial institutions are working with the Federal Reserve to test a digital currency platform. While the crypto market is shaken to its core by the failure of FTX, traditional financial institutions are taking a step into the world of digital currency. A group of banking institutions—including HBSC, Mastercard, and...
cryptocurrencywire.com
Blockchain Could Take Logistics to New Level
Logistics, which is the transportation and storage as well as delivery of various goods, has been around since the ancient times. The industry has evolved as the times have changed, and it has taken on an even bigger role as the recent pandemic kept people at home and nearly everything had to be delivered to the doorstep. However, poor technology and the lack of transparency have dogged this industry. Blockchain now looks set to address those longstanding challenges and improve the entire logistics space.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
cryptoglobe.com
NYDIG Co-Founder Says ‘Do Not Invest’ in ‘Non-Bitcoin Crypto’ or ‘Non-Bitcoin DeFi’
Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Head of Research, recently wrote an article in which they explained why their firm “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. NYDIG is “a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, a holding...
Crypto Crisis: Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks the System
The abrupt implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has sent an earthquake shock to the industry and beyond. The financial woes of the company, which was valued at $32 billion in February, surprised many, as the firm and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, had emerged as the saviors of many struggling crypto businesses in the summer.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
cryptocurrencywire.com
CryptoNewsBreaks – Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit Names IBN’s CryptoCurrencyWire as Official NewsWire
The second annual Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit (“FBBS”) has selected InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization with more than 50 brands including CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), as an official newswire for this year’s event. The summit is hosted by Cutting Edge Events, which made the IBN selection. Cutting Edge Events is an innovative conference organizer specializing in new media and tech-driven events. “IBN and its blockchain-focused newswire have both repeatedly demonstrated that they are highly adept at maximizing coverage of our events and leaders in delivering our message effectively,” said Cutting Edge Events founder Chris Krimitsos in the press release. “IBN’s ability to leverage its many brands and publisher network is what we find particularly appealing. They effectively raise the profile of our conferences among carefully targeted audience segments as well as the general public.” FBBS is Florida’s first blockchain- and fintech-focused event. The objective of the premier event is to drive innovation and foster partnerships across the rapidly evolving financial technology sector.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $250,000,000 in ETH As Markets Teeter – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is abruptly transferring more than $250 million worth of ETH to the crypto exchange Bitfinex. An unknown wallet sent 100,000 ETH worth more than $126.3 million to Bitfinex early Monday morning, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, about 22 minutes later, the same wallet...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $1,500?
The second-largest cryptocurrency is available for roughly $1,300 today. Is that a good starting price?
CNBC
Economist Nouriel Roubini slams crypto 'carnival barkers' and Binance CEO as 'a walking time bomb' after FTX disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
securities.io
Bank of International Settlements Ties Bitcoin Adoption and Crypto Investment Growth to Price Swings
The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) recently explored the factors influencing adoption in the cryptocurrency space. In a newly released report, the bank explained that the period when retail users are most active on crypto exchange apps coincides with a rise in Bitcoin prices. The observation from the international monetary and financial organization conclusively negated any alternative suggestions for what drives crypto adoption – such as the dislike for banks.
thecoinrise.com
Ripple Publishes Regulatory White paper for UK Policymakers
Riding on its growing presence in London, blockchain payment firm Ripple Labs Inc has published a regulatory white paper for policymakers in the UK regarding the crypto industry. The published whitepaper focuses on the Financial Markets and Services Bill which will become the nation’s crypto regulatory framework after it is...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Skyrockets by Almost $1,000 as Binance’s CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund
Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed on the news that Binance will be forming an industry recovery fund following the FTX fallout. The primary cryptocurrency, as well as the entire cryptocurrency market, experienced a sudden surge associated with the latest tweets by the CEO of the world’s largest exchange, Binance. CZ...
