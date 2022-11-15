ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 4

Martha OBanion
3d ago

leave them alone, a private citizen can't just cut one down without planting a certain amount for each oak cut. When does nature get to win

live5news.com

Intersection to close for Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say an intersection on Glenn McConnell Parkway will close Thursday night. The Mary Ader Avenue intersection will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Crews will also close one lane of east and westbound traffic to work on storm drain modifications.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

13-acre, $9M Goose Creek park opening ahead of schedule

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Goose Creek park, with its grand opening only a month away, and the parks department is prepared to unveil the $9 million project to the community. The project located at 47 Old Moncks Corner Rd., includes...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus. Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A motorcyclist died Monday following a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 in Goose Creek, police confirmed. According to the Goose Creek Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 7:33 p.m., were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 52 and Stephanie Drive, in reference to a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers determined that two […] The post Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday afternoon collision in Colleton County. According to SCHP, the incident happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road around 12:49 p.m. The driver of a 2011 Hyundai SUV was traveling westbound on Bells Highway, veered...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Child ‘seriously’ injured in Beaufort Co. crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering injuries in a crash in the Burton area. The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to reports of a head-on crash on Roseida Road around 4:30 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Man wanted for questioning in N. Charleston armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are searching for a man they say may be connected to an armed robbery case in North Charleston. Justen Logan, 31, is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department following an October 22 armed robbery that occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

