Martha OBanion
3d ago
leave them alone, a private citizen can't just cut one down without planting a certain amount for each oak cut. When does nature get to win
2
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
live5news.com
Charleston County officials halt new additions to Awendaw Park
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s finance committee has put a discussion on new additions to the proposed Awendaw Park to a halt. The committee decided to keep the park’s plan as is because of pushback from folks who live in the area. People that live across from...
live5news.com
Intersection to close for Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say an intersection on Glenn McConnell Parkway will close Thursday night. The Mary Ader Avenue intersection will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Crews will also close one lane of east and westbound traffic to work on storm drain modifications.
live5news.com
13-acre, $9M Goose Creek park opening ahead of schedule
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Goose Creek park, with its grand opening only a month away, and the parks department is prepared to unveil the $9 million project to the community. The project located at 47 Old Moncks Corner Rd., includes...
live5news.com
City of Charleston to host meeting to discuss senior affordable housing on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are set to meet with the city of Charleston’s Community Development Committee on Thursday to discuss building an affordable housing complex for seniors on Johns Island. Developers have been looking to bring a senior affordable housing complex to the island, but there’s a...
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
live5news.com
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
counton2.com
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
live5news.com
Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus. Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Two lanes back open after Highway 17 crash with injuries
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say Highway 17 South at Houston Northcutt Boulevard has one lane closed because of a crash. Police first tweeted about the crash at 3:53 p.m. “You can now access the bridge from Highway 17,” the department stated in a tweet. “One lane...
live5news.com
Pause on Jedburg Road development after Berkeley County denies lifting moratorium
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County unanimously voted not to lift the building moratorium along Jedburg Road. What would have been 465 new homes in this area will stay as rural land just like the residents say they wanted. Dozens of people that live on Jedburg Road clapped after the...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. approves six greenbelt funding projects, investing more than $7 million in green space
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County continues to invest in its greenbelt program working to protect natural spaces throughout the county. Last week, the county council approved more than $7 million in tax money for six recent and upcoming projects. Eric Davis, Director of Greenbelt Programs for Charleston County,...
Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A motorcyclist died Monday following a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 in Goose Creek, police confirmed. According to the Goose Creek Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 7:33 p.m., were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 52 and Stephanie Drive, in reference to a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers determined that two […] The post Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
counton2.com
SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday afternoon collision in Colleton County. According to SCHP, the incident happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road around 12:49 p.m. The driver of a 2011 Hyundai SUV was traveling westbound on Bells Highway, veered...
counton2.com
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed, minor driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed their report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified...
Roper Hospital Medical Campus coming to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s leading hospitals is set to construct a new medical campus in the heart of North Charleston. Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday it will invest $1 billion to build a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus at the site of the former North Charleston City Hall off […]
IOP City Council votes to rezone portions of Wild Dunes for conservation, recreation
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council voted Tuesday to pass five ordinances that will rezone certain areas within the Wild Dunes community in an effort to conserve green space. Potential future development in the area brought islanders together in protest. The group argued that further commercialization and development on the […]
live5news.com
Child ‘seriously’ injured in Beaufort Co. crash
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering injuries in a crash in the Burton area. The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to reports of a head-on crash on Roseida Road around 4:30 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene and...
live5news.com
Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public records indicate Dorchester School District Two is spending millions of dollars each year on its administration, and the average teacher salary is below the area median income. A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district pays 52 administrators more than the highest-paid teacher...
counton2.com
Man wanted for questioning in N. Charleston armed robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are searching for a man they say may be connected to an armed robbery case in North Charleston. Justen Logan, 31, is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department following an October 22 armed robbery that occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard.
