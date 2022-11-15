ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Firearm deer season opens across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Firearm deer season opens Friday in Illinois. It’s time for hunters to get out in the fields for the seven day firearm season, which is the most popular of the year says state conservation police officer Zach Williams. “We call it when the blaze orange army...
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale

CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
Beloved QC mustard maker honored by Illinois

Boetje’s Mustard has been a Quad Cities institution since 1889 and now, the award-winning company has another feather to add to its cap – the only local business named to the 2022 Illinois Makers class. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)...
Pritzker Touts Report Showing Illinois’ Economic Success

Governor Pritzker is touting a report showing a positive outlook for Illinois’ economy. The governor’s Office of Management and Budget released an annual report showing under his leadership, Illinois is in its best fiscal shape in decades. The governor is credited with working with the General Assembly and elected officials to balance state budgets, tackle the state’s multi-billion-dollar bill backlog, repay COVID related short-term borrowings early, make 500 million-dollars in payments to the state’s pension systems and put more than one-billion-dollars in a savings account for fiscal emergencies or economic downturns.
Some question rosy picture painted by Illinois' five year budget projections

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker claims the state is in great financial shape after the release of five-year budget projections. However, one economic analysis says the state still needs to address a particular problem. The state's fiscal projections released this week show Illinois has been making strides in attempting to clear some of its long-term debts. Pritzker claims the state's financial polices under his control have given the...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
This could be the start of something bad

Well, they’re just about done counting the ballots in Illinois. And a controversial amendment to the state’s constitution appears to have squeaked through. As for why that’s something senior living communities might want to pay attention to, here’s why: It could help ignite unionization efforts in the Land of Lincoln, and perhaps your state as well.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022

4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
Biden-Harris admin announces $75 million to fund jobs in Illinois

WASHINGTON (WAND) — Over $75 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be funding new jobs in Illinois. The Biden-Harris administration announced on Tuesday that the Department of the Interior made $725 million available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation to reclaim abandoned mine land and plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The announcement stated that millions of Americans live within one mile of an abandoned coal mine or an orphaned oil/gas well.
The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark

I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
Winter Weather Advisory: First multi-inch snowfall of the season expected Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a strong cold front brought winter-like temperatures to Central Illinois late last week, the area is now in-line for it’s first multi-inch snowfall of the season on Tuesday. With impacts to the Tuesday morning commute expected, the National Weather Service has placed all of Central Illinois within a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 am to 12 pm Tuesday, November 15th.
