Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern

1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern.Image via Equus Capital Partners Ltd. Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
VISTA Careers – All-Fill

Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. Welder. This position creates quality...
Chester County Farmer of the Year Award Presented to Kennett Square Man

Pictured center with framed award is Jamie Hicks and his family. Others pictured include members of the Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Ag Council. The Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Agricultural Development Council have presented the 2022 Chester County Farmer of the Year award to Jamie Hicks of Kennett Square, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance to Present Eurydice Through November 20

Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Leonard Kelly, Eurydice runs Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 17 – 19, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 PM in the MainStage Theatre of the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts at 2 E. Rosedale Avenue in West Chester.
Coatesville Winery Stands Out in Statewide Industry

Stargazers winery is one of the hundreds that tourists flock to in Pennsylvania. When it comes to sightseeing, tourists may flock to the Keystone State to visit Philly, Pittsburgh, or venture out to Amish country. Yet, what may come as a surprise to many is that the state’s wine industry attracts over two million visitors a year, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch.
