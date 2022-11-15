Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County. Project W is “a women’s giving circle that harnesses the power of collective giving to address the...
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top ten highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall
The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls. Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls. Pennsylvania State Senator Jimmy Dillon has announced that the university will receive a $2 million...
West Chester-Based Lamb McErlane Ranked Among Best Law Firms in Nation
Lamb McErlane PC has ranked nationally in one practice area and regionally in ten among the “Best Law Firms” in the 2023 Edition of U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers. The 2023 edition recognizes the most elite firms across the nation, identified for their professional...
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Healthiest Communities in Nation
Chester County has once again ranked among the 500 healthiest communities in the nation, this time making it into the top 100, according to a new ranking published by U.S. News & World Report. The annual ranking measures close to 3,000 counties and county equivalents on 89 metrics across the...
King of Prussia HR Professional Named to LA Weekly List of Entrepreneurs Worth Watching
Marcia Zaruba O’Connor — CEO of The O’Connor Group, a King of Prussia human resources consulting firm — has made a list of notable, global entrepreneurs. The tally was compiled for LA Weekly, and the content was written in partnership with Amir Bakian. The list, designed...
Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern
1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern.Image via Equus Capital Partners Ltd. Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Holy Family University Hosting Inaugural Interfaith Symposium at Philadelphia Campus This Week
Sister Rita Fanning will act as one of the organizers of the event.Image via Holy Family University. Holy Family University will be hosting an event that will bring leaders and worshippers of all faiths together to find common ground.
VISTA Careers – All-Fill
Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. Welder. This position creates quality...
International Life Science Companies Lease New Building at Exton’s Eagleview Town Center
Swiss and Chinese life science companies have leased a 110,000-square-foot lab and flex space building that is currently under construction in Exton’s Eagleview Town Center, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Medical packaging company Früh Verpackungstechnik AG, based in Fehraltorf, Switzerland, will occupy 63,500 square feet in...
Chester County Farmer of the Year Award Presented to Kennett Square Man
Pictured center with framed award is Jamie Hicks and his family. Others pictured include members of the Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Ag Council. The Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Agricultural Development Council have presented the 2022 Chester County Farmer of the Year award to Jamie Hicks of Kennett Square, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
West Chester Woman Who Met Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks Celebrates 100th Birthday
Lilian DeBaptiste, Mayor of West Chester, proclaimed Nov. 16, 2022 as “Myrtle Nash Day” to celebrate the local woman’s long, loving, and successful life on her 100th birthday, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News. Nash celebrated the big day with her family and...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
Litter Lifters of West Vincent Keep Chester County Streets Clean
What started as a small group of dedicated individuals trying to keep the streets of Chester County clean, turned in a movement with volunteers dedicated to the cause of keeping Pennsylvania beautiful, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC. Beth Intoccia spearheaded the Litter Lifters of West Vincent early in the pandemic...
Kennett Square to Honor Service Members Throughout November
November is National Veterans and Military Families Month. Kennett Square will be observing November to host multiple events to remember men and women of service, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News.
West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance to Present Eurydice Through November 20
Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Leonard Kelly, Eurydice runs Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 17 – 19, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 PM in the MainStage Theatre of the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts at 2 E. Rosedale Avenue in West Chester.
West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient
Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row.Image via KYW Newsradio. West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio.
Coatesville Winery Stands Out in Statewide Industry
Stargazers winery is one of the hundreds that tourists flock to in Pennsylvania. When it comes to sightseeing, tourists may flock to the Keystone State to visit Philly, Pittsburgh, or venture out to Amish country. Yet, what may come as a surprise to many is that the state’s wine industry attracts over two million visitors a year, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
West Chester’s IT Edge Works to Drive Foot Traffic to Local Businesses
West Chester is a walkable town. Many of the businesses stationed in West Chester are heavily reliant on foot traffic to keep their doors open. As fall weather takes over, less people find themselves wanting to walk around, and many businesses may be seeing their slow season start to creep around.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0