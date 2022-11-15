Stargazers winery is one of the hundreds that tourists flock to in Pennsylvania. When it comes to sightseeing, tourists may flock to the Keystone State to visit Philly, Pittsburgh, or venture out to Amish country. Yet, what may come as a surprise to many is that the state’s wine industry attracts over two million visitors a year, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch.

