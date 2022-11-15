ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois lawmaker files amendment to SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Advocates for the SAFE-T Act rallied in the capitol on Wednesday. The controversial criminal justice law was a major talking point during the election. Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett filed an amendment on behalf of the state’s attorney association that would clarify. Politicians on both sides agree that clarifications need to […]
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/17/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois state lawmakers left Springfield yesterday without taking up changes to the no-cash bail provision of the SAFE-T Act which begins statewide on January 1st, 2023. Leading up to last week’s election, Republicans and Democrats alike were talking about possible changes, however since the election, many lawmakers say the dynamics have changed, therefore no real changes to the legislation is needed. Lawmakers cancelled today’s session at the State Capitol and have adjourned for next week’s Thanksgiving break. The veto session will have its final three days the following week beginning November 29th.
Native Americans in Illinois make their needs known in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Native American groups made their concerns known during what was described as a first-of-its kind summit with state lawmakers at the Capitol Wednesday. The most prominent topic at a news conference – which featured a traditional chant – was the story of Nimkii Curley, whom Evanston Township High School kept off the graduation stage because he added an eagle feather and necklace to his cap and gown.
Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders

The Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders. House Republican Lawmakers voted to elect State Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna as the Chamber’s Minority Leader. McCombie talks about her top priority. McCombie will be replacing Jim Durkin in the role. Senate Republicans chose John Curran of Downers...
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
Firearm deer season opens across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Firearm deer season opens Friday in Illinois. It’s time for hunters to get out in the fields for the seven day firearm season, which is the most popular of the year says state conservation police officer Zach Williams. “We call it when the blaze orange army...
Job growth up last month across the state

SPRINGFIELD – October marked the 17th month in a row of job growth in Illinois. The state unemployment rate increased slightly last month from 4.5% to 4.6%, but 3,600 jobs were added says Illinois Department of Employment Security director Kristin Richards. “This tells us that payroll job growth has...
Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?

John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
C. Heslop

Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month

Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
