Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois senate passes bill requiring to divest from Russia
The Illinois Senate has passed a bill that would show support Ukraine by removing any financial sources the state supports.
Illinois lawmaker files amendment to SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Advocates for the SAFE-T Act rallied in the capitol on Wednesday. The controversial criminal justice law was a major talking point during the election. Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett filed an amendment on behalf of the state’s attorney association that would clarify. Politicians on both sides agree that clarifications need to […]
Illinois Dems don’t expect SAFE-T Act to be ‘gutted’ in veto session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — One week after the election and lawmakers are back in Springfield for the year’s final session. Tweaks to the controversial SAFE-T Act is on the menu during a brief two-week veto session. The law is set to end Illinois cash bail system beginning on Jan. 1. But some Democrats want to clarify […]
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/17/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois state lawmakers left Springfield yesterday without taking up changes to the no-cash bail provision of the SAFE-T Act which begins statewide on January 1st, 2023. Leading up to last week’s election, Republicans and Democrats alike were talking about possible changes, however since the election, many lawmakers say the dynamics have changed, therefore no real changes to the legislation is needed. Lawmakers cancelled today’s session at the State Capitol and have adjourned for next week’s Thanksgiving break. The veto session will have its final three days the following week beginning November 29th.
Voters passed the workers' rights amendment in the 2022 election; what does that mean for Illinois?
Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution that guarantees the right to bargain collectively.
wjbc.com
Native Americans in Illinois make their needs known in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Native American groups made their concerns known during what was described as a first-of-its kind summit with state lawmakers at the Capitol Wednesday. The most prominent topic at a news conference – which featured a traditional chant – was the story of Nimkii Curley, whom Evanston Township High School kept off the graduation stage because he added an eagle feather and necklace to his cap and gown.
WHAS 11
'We control Mother Nature in here': A closer look at how marijuana is made, sold in Illinois
CHICAGO — Of the 50 states, 39 have legalized marijuana; five of them border Kentucky, while three of them border Indiana. Not all allow out-of-staters to buy there; however, Illinois does, where both medical and recreational marijuana are legal. According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation,...
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders
The Illinois House and Senate will have new Republican leaders. House Republican Lawmakers voted to elect State Representative Tony McCombie of Savanna as the Chamber’s Minority Leader. McCombie talks about her top priority. McCombie will be replacing Jim Durkin in the role. Senate Republicans chose John Curran of Downers...
How a Strange Deal Struck in Springfield a Decade Ago Now Prevents Illinois Communities From Banning Assault Weapons
After the terrifying mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, many noted the irony that the incident occurred in one of the few cities in Illinois where assault weapons are banned by local law. But few have noted that today, no other Illinois community can put such an...
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
An Illinois federal jury convicted a woman of conspiring to defraud Medicare of over $6 million.
wjbc.com
Firearm deer season opens across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – Firearm deer season opens Friday in Illinois. It’s time for hunters to get out in the fields for the seven day firearm season, which is the most popular of the year says state conservation police officer Zach Williams. “We call it when the blaze orange army...
wjbc.com
Job growth up last month across the state
SPRINGFIELD – October marked the 17th month in a row of job growth in Illinois. The state unemployment rate increased slightly last month from 4.5% to 4.6%, but 3,600 jobs were added says Illinois Department of Employment Security director Kristin Richards. “This tells us that payroll job growth has...
wlsam.com
Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?
John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
Do Illinois Republicans want Donald Trump to run for president again after disappointing midterms?
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third bid for the presidency Tuesday night, but do Republicans actually want him to run again?
Comments / 0