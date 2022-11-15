Read full article on original website
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt.
Do you know why the holidays are the best time for career networking? Many people may think the contrary, so I interviewed a colleague, Marty Latman, an esteemed colleague who has some great tips for networking during the holidays. We will uncover WHY the holidays are the best time for...
In Part 1 of this “Trust and Engagement” series, we discussed strategies to help school counselors build and restore student trust where it would not evolve naturally, particularly in diverse school environments. Since trust grows to the extent that each student feels meaningfully supported by their counselor, it...
Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees.
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top ten highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has announced it has once again been named a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, recognized for paving the way for gender equity. This is the fourth time that Essential or its water subsidiary, Aqua, has received the award.
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County. Project W is “a women’s giving circle that harnesses the power of collective giving to address the...
With the holiday season just around the corner, this is the perfect time for businesses to show appreciation for their employees and to focus on employee recognition, according to Refresh Leadership, a blog of Express Employment Professionals.
