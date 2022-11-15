Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
coloradosun.com
Price for San Luis Valley rail line doubles to $10.7M when billionaire steps up bid
An eastern Colorado billionaire farmer and railroad operator is the highest bidder in the recently relaunched bankruptcy auction for the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad. Stefan Soloviev’s Colorado Pacific Railroad, which serves many of his Crossroads Agriculture farms in southeastern Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico, bid $10.7 million Thursday for the historic railroad that connects the San Luis Valley with the national rail network in Huerfano County south of Pueblo.
coloradosun.com
Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board votes to rename Mount Evans as Mount Blue Sky
The state’s Geographic Naming Advisory Board on Thursday voted unanimously to strip the name of disgraced territorial governor John Evans from a Clear Creek County fourteener and recommended Mount Blue Sky as the new name, honoring Cheyenne and Arapaho people whose ancestors were killed in the Sand Creek Massacre.
coloradosun.com
Colorado prepares to “mine” key materials from the recycling bin ahead of new law taking effect in 2026
A new state law’s promise to give all Colorado residents equal access to recycling, while building up an industry that produces goods from recycled materials, may not hit the ground until 2026, but advocates and industry say key preparations are well under way. The nation’s largest beverage companies, like...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
Colorado District 3 update: Boebert-Frisch race likely headed to recount
The latest vote update released Thursday afternoon in the Colorado District 3 race shows Republican Lauren Boebert's lead over Democrat Adam Frisch is diminishing.
Payments up to $1,500 being sent to some Colorado residents
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
coloradosun.com
Colorado sees big increase in new businesses after filing fees drop to $1
The number of new businesses filing to start in Colorado hit a third-quarter record and attracted more newcomers than in the second quarter — an unusual feat since there’s usually a lull after the second quarter, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State. There’s a good...
Westword
Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary
The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver. Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Water and the West: Water Agencies Unite,Commit to Reducing Demands on Colorado River
Multi-agency agreement outlines best practices and water-saving actions to protect water supplies. The new normal of hotter, drier weather and drought in the West has reduced the flow of the mighty Colorado River that serves 40 million Americans. Recognizing that a reliable water supply is critical to all economies and...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
BLM plans nine pile burns in southeastern Colorado
The Bureau of Land Management is preparing to conduct pile burns in nine locations this winter. During the summer months, forest-thinning treatments often leave behind branches and other flammable biomass that is then organized into piles. In the winter, when conditions are safest for removal, the piles are burned. This process is critical to maintaining the health of the forest ecosystem and to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
coloradosun.com
Late bidder, recreation groups look to derail Denver-based company’s bid for San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad
A late bidder and San Luis Valley recreation groups are challenging Denver-based railroad company Omnitrax’s planned acquisition of the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad. Omnitrax last month announced it was buying the historic 155-mile railroad, marking its 26th rail operation. The San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad was built in 1870, connecting Eastern Plains rail lines with communities into the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado. The owner of the railroad, Iowa Pacific Holdings, filed for bankruptcy in 2021.
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: The election is over. Colorado’s problems remain. Get on it.
There’s no time for partisan praise nor penance in Colorado. The election is over, and Republican candidates were decimated in elections across the state. It wasn’t surprising in any way. GOP hopefuls across the spectrum focused on stoking fears about crime, the economy and assorted conspiracy theories without...
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19 just 2 months after receiving booster
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, a little more than two months after receiving the omicron-specific booster targeting the BA.5 variant of the novel coronavirus.
coloradosun.com
Colorado funds only one agency to help families and adopted kids with their trauma-filled past. And its budget just got slashed.
Counselor Jennifer Bourdeon leads a class for parents and caregivers on sensory processing techniques at Raise the Future’s Denver headquarters. Bourdeon is one of a handful of Colorado RTF practitioners who facilitate caregiver support groups. The Trust-Based Relational Intervention support model, or TBRI, helps families accommodate children who have experienced trauma. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Now Is a Good Time For the CO Springs Gazette To Stifle Itself
Colorado Republicans are saying they want to improve themselves, and a good way to move forward would be for the state’s top-money Republican, Phil Anschutz, to stifle the Colorado Springs Gazette’s impetuous and extremist editorial board, led by editor Wayne Laugesen. The Gazette board, and especially Laugesen, are...
cpr.org
Colorado Parks and Wildlife can’t find any evidence of a mystery wolf pack killing cattle near Meeker
It appears there may not be a mystery pack of wolves living in northwestern Colorado and killing local livestock after all. Last month, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials dispatched a news release acknowledging it was investigating the possibility that wolves were responsible for killing cattle in the White River National Forest.
Comments / 0