iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Finance Committee Goes to Bat for Business
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Finance Committee on Thursday voted to recommend a property tax split of 1.715, bucking the mayor's request to go to the maximum on the commercial side. Mayor Jennifer Macksey and Assessor Jessica Lincourt had advised a shift of 1.75 at last week's tax classification...
westernmassnews.com
Development project to bring new life to former Greenfield department store
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A longtime department store in Greenfield, that closed in 2019, will soon be transformed to meet housing and other community needs. “This redevelopment will create housing jobs and a more robust Main Street in Greenfield. It’s exactly what we aim to do in Greenfield, in Franklin County, throughout the Commonwealth, and through the country,” said Rachana Crowley, director of real estate development for The Community Builders.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Approves Extra Wastewater Treatment Plant Funds
ADAMS, Mass. — Town meeting members at Tuesday's special town meeting approved an additional $2.37 million in funding for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. Members supported the funds 95-4, in addition to approving the three other warrant articles with little discussion. Town meeting gave the OK to just more than $5 million for the plant in 2021.
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Select Board Approves Transfer for Town Hall Repairs
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has approved a fund transfer to pay for repairs to the foundation of town hall. Town Administrator Joshua Lang shared with the board a quote from Diversified Construction Services of $6,300 for the needed repairs at the rear of the building's foundation. "I...
Auction of Agawam banquet house Chez Josef postponed with bankruptcy filing
AGAWAM — The owners of Chez Josef filed Tuesday for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, delaying the planned foreclosure auction of the shuttered banquet house and its thousands of left-behind dishes, baking sheets, furniture and wedding bric-a-brac. The auction is now set for Jan. 18, 2023, said Paul W. Scheer,...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Historical Commission Looking for Storage Space
ADAMS, Mass. — The Historical Commission is looking into possible options for storage space for the town's historical records, despite limited options. Commission Chair Ryan Biros said he discussed with Building Commissioner Gerald Garner about finding additional space. Historical records and inventory are currently scattered throughout Town Hall and other places in town.
iBerkshires.com
Sand Piles Available for Pittsfield Residents
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Department of Public Services (DPS) announced that sand piles are available at three locations around the city for residential use. • Highway Department front parking lot, 232 West Housatonic St. • Engine 5 Fire Station, 54 Pecks Road. • 37 Elm Street (intersection of Deming and...
iBerkshires.com
Louison House Planning Youth Housing on Bracewell Avenue
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Housing support center Louison House hopes to turn 111 to 113 Bracewell Avenue into six apartments for unaccompanied youth. According to plans presented to the Planning Board Monday, the building, currently split into two units, would be converted into five studio-style apartments with a bathroom and kitchen and one two-bedroom apartment. The interior of the building will be redesigned, including replacing electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and life safety systems, to accommodate the new layout.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown May Be on the Hook for $1.3M for Recreation Path
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Hopefully, residents are enjoying the new bicycle-pedestrian trail. They may have to pay for it down the road. Town Manager Bob Menicocci Monday told the Select Board that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is passing along $1.3 million in overruns for the project, which created a recreational path from near the intersection of Syndicate Road and North Street (Route 7) east to the Spruces Park on Main Street (Route 2).
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District Sets February Date for Station Vote
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Fire District officials Wednesday decided to reschedule to Feb. 28 a special district meeting to approve a bond to construct a new fire station. The district had hoped to put the question to voters in December but last month walked back that idea in hopes that it will have more concrete numbers to put before voters.
$1 Million Scratch Ticket Sold At Berkshire County Mobil Station
The list for Berkshire County residents questing to be richer(or at least comfortably well-off) is at least one name shorter thanks to a lucky purchase made recently at a Mobil gas station this past Monday. Now I realize that a million bucks isn't nearly enough money to purchase the palatial...
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
iBerkshires.com
Lee and Lenox Girl Scout Troops Welcome New Girls
LENOX, Mass. — Multiple Girl Scout troops in Lee and Lenox have openings for girls in grades K through 4. Girl membership registration fee is $35 for the year. Financial Assistance is available and previous Girl Scout experience is not necessary. There are a range of meeting days and...
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield Seeks Proposals for Human Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield announced that applications are now available for funding to provide human services to benefit Pittsfield residents. Funding is for the program year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Annually, the city undertakes a process through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC),...
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
iBerkshires.com
BCC Partners with Wayfair for Free Training Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Be Mass Competitive Program (BMCP) is now accepting applications for a specialized training cohort at Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Wayfair in Pittsfield. The joint initiative includes free classes at BCC to learn the skills needed for a service consultant career with Wayfair, as well...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Rebounds From COVID Surges in Time for Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is recovering from the two COVID-19 surges that occurred this fall and is on the low end of the red incidence rate. "Right now what we're experiencing is the downfall of the two searches that we had this fall," Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council on Tuesday.
iBerkshires.com
Legislature secures $100K for Housatonic Water Works Relief Efforts
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The $3.8 billion economic development bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week includes a $100,000 earmark for Great Barrington customers of a private water company. Households served by Housatonic Water Works have been experiencing issues with the quality of their water supply, including discolored...
iBerkshires.com
Cheshire Town Clerk Fined for Violating Conflict of Interest Law
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Town Clerk Christine Emerson has paid a $5,000 civil penalty for violating the conflict of interest law by hiring her daughter and granddaughter to perform work for the town on multiple occasions. Emerson signed a Disposition Agreement in which she admitted to the violations and waived...
