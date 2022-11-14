Read full article on original website
WOUB
Jesse Henry plays the Gun Room Restaurant at the Hotel Lafayette Friday
MARIETTA, Ohio (WOUB) — The Mid-Ohio Valley Blues, Jazz, and Folk Music Society presents Jesse Henry at the Gun Room Restaurant at the Hotel Lafayette (101 Front St.) tomorrow.Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show is from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Jesse Henry started playing music...
WOUB
George Wagner IV denies knowledge of the plot to kill 8 Rhoden family members in 2016
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man on trial in the 2016 slayings of eight current and prospective members of another family in southern Ohio has testified that he had no idea his own relatives planned to kill the victims and that he would have taken action to prevent the slayings had he known about such a plan.
WOUB
Food and Power class sponsors food drive for Southeast Ohio Food Bank
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — An Ohio University class focused on food insecurity sponsored a food drive this week. Dr. Charles Lester, an assistant professor at the university through its honors program, teaches a “Food and Power” class. The class teaches where food comes from and what people can do to positively impact food security.
Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
WOUB
World Cup struggles to find footing in Athens County
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The largest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup, has yet to catch on for many in Athens County. Alexander High School boys’ soccer coach Kirk Crow said he recognizes the struggle present in the current state of soccer. “I think it...
This Ohio couple is giving away millions
This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
WOUB
New Joe Berman Lecture Series on the “Future of Media” kicks-off this week.
The Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University is launching a new lecture series this week aimed at examining the “Future of Media.”. The series is created from endowment funds of the Joe Berman Professorship in the Scripps College. Dr. Berman was dean of the Honors Tutorial College from...
WOUB
Todd Burge’s annual Birthday Bash concert Nov. 26 benefits Parkersburg Arts Center
PARKERSBURG, West Virginia (WOUB) — West Virginian singer-songwriter Todd Burge brings his annual Birthday Bash concert to the Parkersburg Arts Center (725 Market St.) Saturday, November 26. Proceeds from the show will partially benefit the arts center. Joining Burge are fellow West Virginian musicians Johnny Staats, John Inghram, and...
WHIZ
Prosperity Emerged from Zanesville Upbringing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The funeral for a prominent African-American businessman and corporate leader was held today at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle on Lee Street. Eric Peterson was born here in 1952 before earning a Business degree at Ohio University, achieving certificates at Northwestern, Stanford and Harvard Universities, then inspiring his children and everyone he would go on to meet.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
WOUB
Ohio University host Veterans Day events
ATHENS, OHIO (WOUB) – Ohio University hosted events to support veterans all week long. On the third floor of the Baker University Center, flags of the different military branches were on display for the public to sign if they chose to. The flags were full of notes and signatures thanking members for their service and commitment to the country.
WOUB
44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Athens County for Nov. 11-17
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 18,866 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 44 additional cases were reported since last week’s update. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the numbers on Nov. 17, 2022. According to ODH data, the cases...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DOE awards millions to restart nuclear operations in southern Ohio as contamination concerns continue
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Department of Energy has awarded $30 million to produce nuclear fuel at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon. The award comes with accolades from some and grave concerns from others. According to the DOE, the “$30 million cost share during the...
Ironton Tribune
Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Sheriff: “Non-human” creature slaughters horse found dead in creek
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight. It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County. “[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputy ambushed behind Sheriff’s office is stable while suspect is dead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is in stable condition after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s office in Chillicothe, while the suspect is dead. It happened at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement reported that the deputy, who is Sergeant Eric Kocheran was shot in the...
WSAZ
Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
WOUB
Ohio Football player Sam Wiglusz brings team success from OSU experience
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Sam Wiglusz did not have the typical path to the Bobcat football program. He instead walked on at Ohio State after graduating Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. He played for the Buckeyes for two season from 2019-2020, and 2021-2022 before transferring to play for Ohio University.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball at Ohio University
On Nov. 27, 2020, the Ohio University Bobcats did the unthinkable. With the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in town, Ohio pulled off an 86-85 upset to beat the 2018 NCAA Championship winners. The victory wasn’t only a nice moment in team history, but something of the norm when it comes to the Bobcats facing Power Five teams. Thursday, it’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s turn to try and buck the trend.
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Wheelersburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Saturday, November 19. The Wheelersburg area will again this year be blessed with a free community dinner. This annual event is sponsored by three area churches: St. John Lutheran, Wheelersburg United Methodist and Haverhill United Methodist. Preparation will begin at 7:00 a.m. to cook the meal which will feed approximately 1,000 people. Dozens of volunteers from each church help prepare, serve and cleanup the meal. A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and dessert are planned. The dinner is always on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year the date is November 19 from noon till 2:00 p.m.. Again, this year the dinner will be at the Wheelersburg School Cafetorium, please use the high school entrance. The meal is for dine-in only, there will be no carry-out meals. For more information call 574-2900.
