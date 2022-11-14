ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

WOUB

Food and Power class sponsors food drive for Southeast Ohio Food Bank

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — An Ohio University class focused on food insecurity sponsored a food drive this week. Dr. Charles Lester, an assistant professor at the university through its honors program, teaches a “Food and Power” class. The class teaches where food comes from and what people can do to positively impact food security.
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOUB

World Cup struggles to find footing in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The largest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup, has yet to catch on for many in Athens County. Alexander High School boys’ soccer coach Kirk Crow said he recognizes the struggle present in the current state of soccer. “I think it...
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio couple is giving away millions

This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
GRANVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Prosperity Emerged from Zanesville Upbringing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The funeral for a prominent African-American businessman and corporate leader was held today at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle on Lee Street. Eric Peterson was born here in 1952 before earning a Business degree at Ohio University, achieving certificates at Northwestern, Stanford and Harvard Universities, then inspiring his children and everyone he would go on to meet.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Ohio University host Veterans Day events

ATHENS, OHIO (WOUB) – Ohio University hosted events to support veterans all week long. On the third floor of the Baker University Center, flags of the different military branches were on display for the public to sign if they chose to. The flags were full of notes and signatures thanking members for their service and commitment to the country.
ATHENS, OH
Ironton Tribune

Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds

PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
WELLSTON, OH
WOUB

Ohio Football player Sam Wiglusz brings team success from OSU experience

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Sam Wiglusz did not have the typical path to the Bobcat football program. He instead walked on at Ohio State after graduating Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. He played for the Buckeyes for two season from 2019-2020, and 2021-2022 before transferring to play for Ohio University.
ATHENS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball at Ohio University

On Nov. 27, 2020, the Ohio University Bobcats did the unthinkable. With the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in town, Ohio pulled off an 86-85 upset to beat the 2018 NCAA Championship winners. The victory wasn’t only a nice moment in team history, but something of the norm when it comes to the Bobcats facing Power Five teams. Thursday, it’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s turn to try and buck the trend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Wheelersburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Saturday, November 19. The Wheelersburg area will again this year be blessed with a free community dinner. This annual event is sponsored by three area churches: St. John Lutheran, Wheelersburg United Methodist and Haverhill United Methodist. Preparation will begin at 7:00 a.m. to cook the meal which will feed approximately 1,000 people. Dozens of volunteers from each church help prepare, serve and cleanup the meal. A traditional feast of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and dessert are planned. The dinner is always on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year the date is November 19 from noon till 2:00 p.m.. Again, this year the dinner will be at the Wheelersburg School Cafetorium, please use the high school entrance. The meal is for dine-in only, there will be no carry-out meals. For more information call 574-2900.
PORTSMOUTH, OH

