Rutgers football is going to have several members of the 2023 recruiting class set to enroll in January, giving a significant leg up for the development of the incoming freshman. The 2023 class is ranked No. 52 in the nation according to 247Sports. It features some solid prospects and several under-the-radar players including six players from Florida. Rutgers Wire has learned that the following players will be enrolling in January: LB Abram Wright TE Logan Blake LS Jake Eldridge WR Jesse Ofurie OLJohn Stone Rutgers Wire has learned that the following players will be enrolling in June: DL JaSire Peterson OL Mozell Williams Undecided as to enrolling in January or June: WR Famah Toure Several players are still deciding their status as their high school seasons wind down. Florida has the highest representation in this recruiting class with six players followed by New Jersey (four) and New York (three). Rutgers is still recruiting players for the 2023 class including Maryland linebacker Nnamdi Udeogu.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO