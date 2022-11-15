Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State
Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
Centre Daily
Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
247Sports
Penn State football: James Franklin previews Rutgers game, addresses status of Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State continues is march toward a potential New Year's Six bowl game Saturday when it visits Big Ten East Division foe Rutgers, and the Nittany Lions need to make sure they win out in order to get selected for the most prestigious postseason destination possible. It remains unclear, however, whether coach James Franklin and Co. will have star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the lineup after he has missed time recently with appendicitis.
Centre Daily
Packers Cut Losses, Release Amari Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 2021 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made a curious decision in the third round. He not only drafted receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, he gave up a fourth-round pick to move up to get him. The Packers needed a true slot receiver but, at 5-foot-9 1/2, Rodgers was short – very short – by team standards.
Centre Daily
Falcons Stick with QB Marcus Mariota; What’s It Mean for Desmond Ridder?
Despite widespread calls for change from outside the building, the Atlanta Falcons will be moving forward with Marcus Mariota at quarterback. The decision, coach Arthur Smith announced Monday was "never" a situation. How so? Smith cited Atlanta's standing in the playoff race, just one game behind both the division lead and final wild card position.
LSU offers four-star linebacker from Pittsburgh
Anthony Speca is a 2024, four-star, 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Pittsburgh where he plays for Central Catholic High School. The Vikings are currently 7-4 this season and will travel to North Allegheny for a second-round playoff game this Saturday. Notre Dame is currently the favorite to land Speca according to...
Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen and New Injury News from McDermott
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Hours After Thursday Night Football Win
While the Tennessee Titans got a big win in Green Bay, offensive coordinator Todd Downing… The post Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Hours After Thursday Night Football Win appeared first on Outsider.
Centre Daily
Cobb Expected to Return vs. Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Veteran receiver Randall Cobb, who had emerged as a key weapon on third down early in the season, will be activated from injured reserve and play on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network was the first to report the transaction, which was expected after...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Eager to See Ken Walker III ‘Continue to Grow’ After Strong Start
RENTON, Wash. - Taking the reins for an injured Rashaad Penny six weeks ago, few running backs have been more productive and dynamic than Seahawks rookie sensation Ken Walker III, who has been a catalyst for the team winning four of their past five to vault into first place in the NFC West.
Hiring Mike McDaniel is the best decision Stephen Ross has made as the owner of the Miami Dolphins
According to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network tells Hochman and Crowder why he believes hiring Mike McDaniel is the best decision Stephen Ross has made as owner of the Miami Dolphins
Who are some recruits to keep an eye on for Penn State football?
As we near the end of the 2022 season, Penn State has landed some talented players throughout the recruiting process. After Devyn Ford announcing his departure from the program, on top of the lack of depth in their running back room, the Nittany Lions have a talented player coming in, in four-star running back London Montgomery. One name that was big throughout the recruiting process for Penn State football was Daniel Harris. Harris recently announced his decommitment from Georgia, opening up his recruiting process once again. We updated you throughout the season on some players that are already committed to Penn State and...
What Rutgers football players will be enrolling in January? How about June?
Rutgers football is going to have several members of the 2023 recruiting class set to enroll in January, giving a significant leg up for the development of the incoming freshman. The 2023 class is ranked No. 52 in the nation according to 247Sports. It features some solid prospects and several under-the-radar players including six players from Florida. Rutgers Wire has learned that the following players will be enrolling in January: LB Abram Wright TE Logan Blake LS Jake Eldridge WR Jesse Ofurie OLJohn Stone Rutgers Wire has learned that the following players will be enrolling in June: DL JaSire Peterson OL Mozell Williams Undecided as to enrolling in January or June: WR Famah Toure Several players are still deciding their status as their high school seasons wind down. Florida has the highest representation in this recruiting class with six players followed by New Jersey (four) and New York (three). Rutgers is still recruiting players for the 2023 class including Maryland linebacker Nnamdi Udeogu.
