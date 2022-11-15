Revisiting the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will play for the second time on Sunday in a battle of the bottom of the AFC West

Not many fans or analysts likely expected the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos to only be playing to avoid last place in the AFC West this late into the season.

That is the current reality of both teams, though, as the Raiders (2-7) get ready to take on the Broncos (3-6) on Sunday.

Since the Raiders beat the Broncos in Week 4, it's only become more clear that the Broncos won't come anywhere close to meeting their preseason expectations.

In five games since playing the Raiders, the Broncos are 1-4, with each loss coming by only one possession.

Like the Raiders, the Broncos can't win close games this season, and much of that goes back to an offense that's been broken for a while.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett hasn't quieted comments that he's in over his head as a first-year head coach, and quarterback Russell Wilson has endured the worst season of his career.

The Broncos further showed that they've punted on the season when they made to decision to trade Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for NFL Draft capital.

Neither of these teams are what they thought they would be this year, and that presents an interesting comparison of disappointment.

At the very least, they will have pride to play for this weekend, with a longstanding divisional rivalry still needing to be settled this season.

