NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Nov. 18
The rapper Roddy Ricch returns this week with the third installment in his Feed Tha Streets series, an emotional and potent collection of stories about fame, fatherhood and growing up in Compton. We give Feed Tha Streets III a listen on this week's show and talk about the ways Ricch navigates his way through a minefield of sadness, anxiety and defiant hope.
LISTEN: Dierks Bentley Drops Rowdy Bluegrass Jam ‘High Note’ Featuring Billy Strings
Dierks Bentley shared a new track, “High Note,” from his upcoming 10th studio album. The bluegrass-infused jam—with witty weed overtones—features a handful of top players, including Billy Strings (vocals and guitar), Jerry Douglas (Dobro), Sam Bush (mandolin), and Bryan Sutton (guitar). “Bryan Sutton first tipped me...
NPR
Move review: 'Bones and All'
Audio will be available later today. Film director Luca Guadagnino reunites with "Call Me By Your Name" star Timothée Chalamet for "Bones and All," a dark, romance/drama based on author Camille DeAngelis' young adult novel.
