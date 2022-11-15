ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Weather alert issued; P.M. rain switching to snow

By Scott Sabol
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our next winter system moves in later today. The morning commute will remain quiet but showers will move in during the evening with more rain into a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Little to no accumulation expected.

26 years ago, we were cleaning up from the biggest lake effect snow event on record in northern Ohio!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDwFK_0jBFC36q00

Lake effect snow sets up Wednesday into Thursday with our main snowbelt regions expecting 2-4″, with most of us will see a trace at most.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Ashtabula County from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Heavy lake effect snow accumulations of 7″ are possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19avPJ_0jBFC36q00

Dry breaks early Wednesday then lake effect snow mainly east with a west wind.

Click here for weather maps and radar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3864p1_0jBFC36q00

Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoRon_0jBFC36q00

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkI3n_0jBFC36q00
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

