Weather alert issued; P.M. rain switching to snow
Editor’s note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our next winter system moves in later today. The morning commute will remain quiet but showers will move in during the evening with more rain into a wintry mix overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Little to no accumulation expected.Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 app
26 years ago, we were cleaning up from the biggest lake effect snow event on record in northern Ohio!
Lake effect snow sets up Wednesday into Thursday with our main snowbelt regions expecting 2-4″, with most of us will see a trace at most.
A winter storm watch has been issued for Ashtabula County from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Heavy lake effect snow accumulations of 7″ are possible.
Dry breaks early Wednesday then lake effect snow mainly east with a west wind.Click here for weather maps and radar
Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 1