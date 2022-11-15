Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Nancy Pelosi announces she won’t run for leadership post, marking the end of an era
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will relinquish her leadership post after leading House Democrats for two decades, building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in American politics. Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as speaker, said that she would...
6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
Meet the GOP campaign committee leaders for the 2024 election cycle
Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Richard Hudson and Gov. Kim Reynolds were all voted in as GOP committee chairs, just days after Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives.
Storming Capitol was ‘really stupid,’ Oath Keeper testifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has testified that it was a “really stupid” decision. Jessica Watkins took the stand Wednesday in the case accusing her, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and three others of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Watkins told jurors she got swept up by what she said seemed to be a “very American moment” on Jan. 6. She is the third defendant in the more than monthlong trial to take the witness stand — a move generally considered by defense lawyers as a last-resort option.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring ‘woke’ education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Thursday issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called the legislation “positively dystopian.” The law prohibits teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others. It also bars the notion that a person’s status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.
5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea
While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
Despite Pleas From Pediatric Groups, Biden Balks at Declaring RSV a Health Emergency
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration on Thursday offered assistance to communities and hospitals dealing with a surge in cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses, but it did not declare a national public health emergency. The Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics had asked President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for that designation in a letter that noted an “alarming surge of pediatric hospitalizations." ...
DC Attorney General sues Commanders again for using DC ticketholders’ deposits
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced on that he is suing the Washington Commanders for using an "illegal scheme" to use deposits for season tickets for its own purposes, cheating ticket holders out of their deposits.
Execution of Alabama death row prisoner is called off, state official says, citing time constraints from late-night court battle
Alabama death row prisoner Kenneth Smith’s execution was called off Thursday night, a state corrections official announced, citing time constraints caused by a late-night court battle. The execution was called off at approximately 11:20 p.m. local time “due to the time constraints resulting from the lateness of the court’s...
Minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats to HBCUs, FBI says
The FBI is broadening its outreach to historically Black colleges and universities at the same time the agency’s director announced that one minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats earlier this year against more than 50 HBCUs across the country. “We have worked with state prosecutors...
Israel accuses Iran of drone attack on oil tanker off Oman coast
Israel on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, with one official describing it as “an Iranian provocation in the Gulf” linked to the World Cup in Qatar. A self-destructing drone attacked the Pacific Zircon, a Liberian-flagged, Israeli-affiliated...
It’s decision day for Twitter employees on whether to work under Musk
One day after Elon Musk gave Twitter employees an ultimatum to commit to working in an “extremely hardcore” fashion at the company or leave, some staffers are preparing to exit the company while others are wrestling with the decision. Two current Twitter employees told CNN on Thursday that...
