Kearney Hub
Harvard museum to return hundreds of Native hair cuttings, including those taken from Nebraska
Harvard University’s Peabody Museum intends to return to tribal officials and communities hundreds of Native American hair clippings that have been in the museum’s collections for decades. The hair clippings were taken from about 700 Native American children who attended federally funded boarding schools that spread across the...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska foster child advocacy pioneer remembered for courage and compassion
Carol Stitt never set out to be recognized for her work on behalf of children, she simply aimed to do what was right and right what was wrong. Stitt, 68, a pioneer for foster child advocacy in Nebraska, died on Nov. 9. A strong sense of justice and concern for...
Kearney Hub
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Day 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
Kearney Hub
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX — Arizona voters on approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. With the passage of Proposition 308, Arizona joins at least 18 other states,...
Kearney Hub
Ohio voting law overhaul trims mail ballot window by 3 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A significant rewrite of Ohio's election laws was amended Thursday to trim the window after an election for mailed military and overseas ballots to arrive at election boards by three days, a move the bill's sponsor said was in response to post-2020 pressures the public has placed on vote counting.
Kearney Hub
Target security guard fatally shoots man who stabbed 2 customers inside downtown LA store, LAPD says
9-year-old boy, woman stabbed at LA Target store; suspect shot, killed by security guard. Police are describing the attack as an "unprovoked" and "heinous act." The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was shot and killed by a security guard who confronted him.
