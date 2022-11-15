ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Kearney Hub

Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Day 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
CURTIS, NE
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition

PHOENIX — Arizona voters on approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. With the passage of Proposition 308, Arizona joins at least 18 other states,...
ARIZONA STATE
Ohio voting law overhaul trims mail ballot window by 3 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A significant rewrite of Ohio's election laws was amended Thursday to trim the window after an election for mailed military and overseas ballots to arrive at election boards by three days, a move the bill's sponsor said was in response to post-2020 pressures the public has placed on vote counting.
OHIO STATE

