What a Republican-controlled House could mean for Silicon Valley
With Republicans projected to take control of the House as a result of the midterm elections, tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Meta, who’ve been in the crosshairs of Democrats in recent years, are soon set to face a very different — but no less hostile — political climate in Washington.
Hakeem Jeffries - live: Nancy Pelosi’s likely successor formally declares Democratic leadership bid
With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi stepping down from the Democratic leadership, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially declared he is running for his party’s top job – and so far, he is unopposed.In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Successive waves of Russian missile strikes have badly damaged almost half of Ukraine's energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, as heavy fighting raged in areas in the east and south of the country.
Nancy Pelosi announces she won’t run for leadership post, marking the end of an era
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will relinquish her leadership post after leading House Democrats for two decades, building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in American politics. Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as speaker, said that she would...
Minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats to HBCUs, FBI says
The FBI is broadening its outreach to historically Black colleges and universities at the same time the agency’s director announced that one minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats earlier this year against more than 50 HBCUs across the country. “We have worked with state prosecutors...
Storming Capitol was ‘really stupid,’ Oath Keeper testifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has testified that it was a “really stupid” decision. Jessica Watkins took the stand Wednesday in the case accusing her, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and three others of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Watkins told jurors she got swept up by what she said seemed to be a “very American moment” on Jan. 6. She is the third defendant in the more than monthlong trial to take the witness stand — a move generally considered by defense lawyers as a last-resort option.
Israel accuses Iran of drone attack on oil tanker off Oman coast
Israel on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, with one official describing it as “an Iranian provocation in the Gulf” linked to the World Cup in Qatar. A self-destructing drone attacked the Pacific Zircon, a Liberian-flagged, Israeli-affiliated...
6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring ‘woke’ education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Thursday issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called the legislation “positively dystopian.” The law prohibits teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others. It also bars the notion that a person’s status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.
Former detainees in liberated Kherson allege Russian brutality, torture under occupation
Oleksander’s restless pale blue eyes speak as loudly as his words. He is on edge, and with good reason, as he returns to the jail in the newly liberated city of Kherson where he says Russian guards beat him daily. We pass cell blocks and rusting outdoor exercise cages,...
Anger on the front lines and anxiety at home as Russia’s mobilization is mired in problems
Russia’s first mobilization since World War II may be complete, but the deployment of thousands of soldiers to the battlefields of Ukraine is generating dissent and protest on the front lines — and back home. With the Russian government touting that at least 50,000 of the recently drafted...
Shootout off the coast of Puerto Rico leaves one CBP agent dead and 2 others injured, agency says
One US Customs and Border Protection agent is dead and two others injured after a shootout with suspected drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico, according to agency spokesperson Jeffrey Quiñones. “An agent that was transported directly to a hospital in Mayagüez, we were told just a few...
Ukrainian experts join investigation of deadly missile that hit Poland
Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland.
Russian strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet
More than 10 million Ukrainians were without power after another wave of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, as concerns over Ukraine’s power supply grew as winter began to set in across the country. Temperatures have plummeted in Ukraine this week, putting the country’s power grid under extra strain as...
CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship
CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening. The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone next to evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.
5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea
While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
