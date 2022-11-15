Read full article on original website
NK Wins Over Rivet; SK, LHS Also Win
(Girls’ Basketball Roundup) In Girls Basketball action… North Knox held off Rivet 30-28. Brooklynn Sturgeon paced the 5-0 Warriors with 8 points. For 2-2 Rivet, Mary Herman had 9 points and 10 rebounds. Vincennes Lincoln cruised past Winless Terre Haute South 55-25. Ari Gerkin led 3-2 Lincoln with...
Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/16
(Girls’ Varsity– LHS, SK Get Victories) In girls basketball action from last night, Vincennes Lincoln beat Pike Central 57-36. The Lady Alices took control of the game with a 15-0 run to end the first half. For 2-2 Lincoln, Ari Gerkin had 17 points while Gracie Kramer chipped in with ten.
Linton football ready for semi-state matchup against Evansville Mater Dei
This Friday 2A, number one Linton will face fifth-ranked Evansville Mater Dei in a semi-state matchup. A win by the Miners would advance them on to the 2A state finals. The Wildcats have ended the Miners season each of the last four years.
Hear It Again: Forest Park Lady Rangers Take Down Gibson Southern at Buechler Arena
Ferdinand - The Forest Park Lady Rangers earned a statement win over Gibson Southern on Tuesday night. The Lady Rangers improve to 5-0 with a 52-49 win over the Titans. The following broadcast aired 11/15/2022 on WQKZ 98.5 FM and online at www.wqkzfm.com. Chris James and Corbin Lingenfelter on the call.
IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely
Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
Five Memorial seniors commit to college athletics
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Reitz Memorial High School seniors signed their National Letter of Intent. Four of the signees won back-to-back IHSAA soccer State Championships with the Tigers and went undefeated in their final season. Kennedy Neighbors, Ella Hamner, and Lydia Bordfeld signed play soccer at Indiana University, University...
Power Out this Morning
Duke Energy workers have been working this morning to restore power in areas of Knox County. At one point over the outage affected around 1100 customers. The first reported came in at 4:47-am and the cause was reported to be something coming in contact with a power line.
Somto Cyril liked what he saw during IU basketball visit, including opportunity to play next year
Nigerian center Somto Cyril says he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll go to college in 2023 or 2024. But during an official visit in Bloomington over the weekend, he was paying close attention to the opportunity at Indiana next year. “They (Indiana) have four players leaving...
Brian L. Wade
Brian L. Wade, 56, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1966 to George “Bob” and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Wade in Washington, Indiana. He attended school at Bedford North Lawrence and Shoals High School. Brian worked as a Truck Driver for many years. On June 11, 1988 he married Barbaretta Daniel and she survives.
PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost
Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
Over 1,100 Left Without Power East of Vincennes This Morning
Just over 1,100 customers east of Vincennes were affected by a power outage that happened this morning. The outage affected the customers east of Vincennes from between Old U.S. 50 and State Road 67, eastward and just east of Church Road. The outage also caused a power surge in Vincennes. The loss of power was first reported around 4:4:45 a.m. The cause for the loss of power was reported as an object coming into contact with a power line.
Roger King, 87, Freelandville
Roger King 87 of Freelandville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Roger was born in Bicknell, IN on June 6, 1935 to the late Almeda Mengedoht King and Orlie King. Roger was a member of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany; he then...
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for 6:00 P.M.
The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a public meeting tonight for a new Skatepark at Lester Square. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 skate park design to see if any changes need to be made.
David Edward McKinley
David Edward McKinley, 60, of Vincennes, passed AWAY and left this earthly world on November 7, 2022 to go to his heavenly home and to be with the Lord in glory for all eternity. He knew this to be because like he’d say the Bible says so. He was...
Lena Wade, 82, Washington
Lona Mae Wade, 82, of Washington, Indiana, went to her heavenly home on November 15, 2022 at 5:02 pm. She was born on December 4, 1939, the daughter of Sam and Esther Purdue. Lona had worked for several years in the grocery business. She was a loving a wife, mother, grandma, and wonderful caregiver to her mother.
Vincennes, Washington Set Thanksgiving Schedule
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24th & 25th for Thanksgiving. Monday, November 21st Recycling will be picked up on schedule. Tuesday, November 22nd Trash will be picked up on schedule. Wednesday & Thursday’s Trash will be picked up together on Wednesday, November 23rd....
