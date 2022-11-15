ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

wzdm.com

NK Wins Over Rivet; SK, LHS Also Win

(Girls’ Basketball Roundup) In Girls Basketball action… North Knox held off Rivet 30-28. Brooklynn Sturgeon paced the 5-0 Warriors with 8 points. For 2-2 Rivet, Mary Herman had 9 points and 10 rebounds. Vincennes Lincoln cruised past Winless Terre Haute South 55-25. Ari Gerkin led 3-2 Lincoln with...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/16

(Girls’ Varsity– LHS, SK Get Victories) In girls basketball action from last night, Vincennes Lincoln beat Pike Central 57-36. The Lady Alices took control of the game with a 15-0 run to end the first half. For 2-2 Lincoln, Ari Gerkin had 17 points while Gracie Kramer chipped in with ten.
VINCENNES, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Five Memorial seniors commit to college athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Reitz Memorial High School seniors signed their National Letter of Intent. Four of the signees won back-to-back IHSAA soccer State Championships with the Tigers and went undefeated in their final season. Kennedy Neighbors, Ella Hamner, and Lydia Bordfeld signed play soccer at Indiana University, University...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Power Out this Morning

Duke Energy workers have been working this morning to restore power in areas of Knox County. At one point over the outage affected around 1100 customers. The first reported came in at 4:47-am and the cause was reported to be something coming in contact with a power line. The area...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Brian L. Wade

Brian L. Wade, 56, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1966 to George “Bob” and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Wade in Washington, Indiana. He attended school at Bedford North Lawrence and Shoals High School. Brian worked as a Truck Driver for many years. On June 11, 1988 he married Barbaretta Daniel and she survives.
SHOALS, IN
103GBF

Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening

In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
ROCKPORT, IN
wzdm.com

PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost

Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Over 1,100 Left Without Power East of Vincennes This Morning

Just over 1,100 customers east of Vincennes were affected by a power outage that happened this morning. The outage affected the customers east of Vincennes from between Old U.S. 50 and State Road 67, eastward and just east of Church Road. The outage also caused a power surge in Vincennes. The loss of power was first reported around 4:4:45 a.m. The cause for the loss of power was reported as an object coming into contact with a power line.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Roger King, 87, Freelandville

Roger King 87 of Freelandville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Roger was born in Bicknell, IN on June 6, 1935 to the late Almeda Mengedoht King and Orlie King. Roger was a member of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany; he then...
FREELANDVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for 6:00 P.M.

The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a public meeting tonight for a new Skatepark at Lester Square. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 skate park design to see if any changes need to be made.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

David Edward McKinley

David Edward McKinley, 60, of Vincennes, passed AWAY and left this earthly world on November 7, 2022 to go to his heavenly home and to be with the Lord in glory for all eternity. He knew this to be because like he’d say the Bible says so. He was...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Lena Wade, 82, Washington

Lona Mae Wade, 82, of Washington, Indiana, went to her heavenly home on November 15, 2022 at 5:02 pm. She was born on December 4, 1939, the daughter of Sam and Esther Purdue. Lona had worked for several years in the grocery business. She was a loving a wife, mother, grandma, and wonderful caregiver to her mother.
WASHINGTON, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes, Washington Set Thanksgiving Schedule

All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24th & 25th for Thanksgiving. Monday, November 21st Recycling will be picked up on schedule. Tuesday, November 22nd Trash will be picked up on schedule. Wednesday & Thursday’s Trash will be picked up together on Wednesday, November 23rd....
VINCENNES, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE

