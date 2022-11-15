100 years and 16 presidents ago, The Cozy Inn opened in Salina, Kansas. Bob Kinkel, the original owner, used his tiny space to whip up palm-sized bites of beef. He got the idea from White Castle, who had begun operations one year earlier in Wichita. Churning out dozens of mini-burgers at a time, he would slide them down the counter atop sheets of waxed paper. It’s likely that this was where the term “sliders” began. We stopped in to check out their burgers by the bagful and find out what has kept this business in the forefront for over a century.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO