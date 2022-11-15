ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving dinner pickup available at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, along with Applebee’s, G.L. Huyett, and The Salina Country Club, will once again join forces on the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Dinners will be carry out only and available at The Salvation Army Community Center at 1137 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Traditional Thanksgiving dinners will be available...
SALINA, KS
ourchanginglives.com

The Cozy Inn – Burgers By The Bagful

100 years and 16 presidents ago, The Cozy Inn opened in Salina, Kansas. Bob Kinkel, the original owner, used his tiny space to whip up palm-sized bites of beef. He got the idea from White Castle, who had begun operations one year earlier in Wichita. Churning out dozens of mini-burgers at a time, he would slide them down the counter atop sheets of waxed paper. It’s likely that this was where the term “sliders” began. We stopped in to check out their burgers by the bagful and find out what has kept this business in the forefront for over a century.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

36th Salina Toy Run Sunday

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across Salina this weekend, delivering toys. For the 36th year in a row the Salina Toy Run will provide hundreds of toys to needy children. Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.
SALINA, KS
KSN.com

Secret Spots: Sherman Street Emporium

The Sherman Street Emporium is a new Antique Boutique in downtown Hutchinson! With over a dozen local vendors, the shop is sure to have something for everyone. The boutique offers new and used clothes, holiday home decor, items for kids and more!. For more information about the new business, check...
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

Free Grocery Giveaway Planned

A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning. The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Campbell Plaza decorated for the holidays

Like elves in the final stretch before Christmas, three men from UltraShine Holiday Lights braved the November cold Monday to provide some holiday cheer in downtown Salina. Surrounded by a myriad of boxes full of Christmas tree branches and ornaments, the three worked to build an 18-foot Christmas tree in Campbell Plaza. The tree will serve as the Salina community Christmas tree and will be officially lit Saturday as a part of Salina Downtown's Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday

Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ames, Karla Kristina; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Jacqueline Louise “Jackie” Crough

Jacqueline Louise “Jackie” Crough 93 passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. Ms. Crough was born on January 8, 1929 at Solomon, Kansas and was a longtime resident of Salina. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral and Sacred Heart Ladies Guild and attended the former Marymount College...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Donate to Salina Tech – Pay Less Taxes

A new state tax credit program allows people to make donations to Salina Area Technical College, and cut at least 60% of the donation from their Kansas income tax bill, and cut their federal income taxes as well. For example, someone who donates $10,000 to Salina Tech in 2022 would...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Denise Irene Adamson

Denise Irene Adamson (60) passed away peacefully in the care of hospice and Minneapolis Health and Rehab Center in Minneapolis, KS on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, at 5:52 pm. She was born January 27th, 1962, in Ottumwa, IA to Dorothy Bell (McConnell) and Rev. Lenard Roy Adamson. She was the youngest of 6 children.
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
JC Post

Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Wednesday Afternoon Fire Destroys Hutchinson Home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 409 West 6th Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the side of the home along with fire coming from the roof area.
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton

A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
NEWTON, KS
KSNT News

Riley Co. man drives woman off road, smashes windshield

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle. Jason Konkright, 42, of Leonardville, was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after using […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS

