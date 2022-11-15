Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving dinner pickup available at Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, along with Applebee’s, G.L. Huyett, and The Salina Country Club, will once again join forces on the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Dinners will be carry out only and available at The Salvation Army Community Center at 1137 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Traditional Thanksgiving dinners will be available...
Thanksgiving food drive brings in over four tons of food
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Food Bank of Reno County received nearly 9,000 pounds of food in the “We’ll Leave Our Lights On" food drive this week. Penny Taapken said they received 8,958 pounds of donations. Sanctuary lights shone in 24 Hutchinson area churches on Wednesday, November 16th...
ourchanginglives.com
The Cozy Inn – Burgers By The Bagful
100 years and 16 presidents ago, The Cozy Inn opened in Salina, Kansas. Bob Kinkel, the original owner, used his tiny space to whip up palm-sized bites of beef. He got the idea from White Castle, who had begun operations one year earlier in Wichita. Churning out dozens of mini-burgers at a time, he would slide them down the counter atop sheets of waxed paper. It’s likely that this was where the term “sliders” began. We stopped in to check out their burgers by the bagful and find out what has kept this business in the forefront for over a century.
ksal.com
36th Salina Toy Run Sunday
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across Salina this weekend, delivering toys. For the 36th year in a row the Salina Toy Run will provide hundreds of toys to needy children. Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.
KSN.com
Secret Spots: Sherman Street Emporium
The Sherman Street Emporium is a new Antique Boutique in downtown Hutchinson! With over a dozen local vendors, the shop is sure to have something for everyone. The boutique offers new and used clothes, holiday home decor, items for kids and more!. For more information about the new business, check...
ksal.com
Free Grocery Giveaway Planned
A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning. The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
Salina's Campbell Plaza decorated for the holidays
Like elves in the final stretch before Christmas, three men from UltraShine Holiday Lights braved the November cold Monday to provide some holiday cheer in downtown Salina. Surrounded by a myriad of boxes full of Christmas tree branches and ornaments, the three worked to build an 18-foot Christmas tree in Campbell Plaza. The tree will serve as the Salina community Christmas tree and will be officially lit Saturday as a part of Salina Downtown's Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights.
State fair offering "Cyber Monday" deal on 2023 Midway wristbands
The Kansas State Fair will be offering a special "Cyber Monday" online-only deal.
Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday
Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze in NW Salina Friday
No one was injured in a residential fire in northwest Salina Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 1100 block of State Street just before 3 p.m. Friday. Smoke could be seen coming from a residence on the south side of the street. Salina Fire...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ames, Karla Kristina; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Failure to appear.
ksal.com
Jacqueline Louise "Jackie" Crough
Jacqueline Louise “Jackie” Crough 93 passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. Ms. Crough was born on January 8, 1929 at Solomon, Kansas and was a longtime resident of Salina. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral and Sacred Heart Ladies Guild and attended the former Marymount College...
ksal.com
Donate to Salina Tech – Pay Less Taxes
A new state tax credit program allows people to make donations to Salina Area Technical College, and cut at least 60% of the donation from their Kansas income tax bill, and cut their federal income taxes as well. For example, someone who donates $10,000 to Salina Tech in 2022 would...
Salina police looking for woman who allegedly stole keys from lockers at YMCA to break into cars
Salina police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say broke into vehicles at the YMCA in Salina.
ksal.com
Denise Irene Adamson
Denise Irene Adamson (60) passed away peacefully in the care of hospice and Minneapolis Health and Rehab Center in Minneapolis, KS on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, at 5:52 pm. She was born January 27th, 1962, in Ottumwa, IA to Dorothy Bell (McConnell) and Rev. Lenard Roy Adamson. She was the youngest of 6 children.
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
adastraradio.com
Wednesday Afternoon Fire Destroys Hutchinson Home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 409 West 6th Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the side of the home along with fire coming from the roof area.
Update: Hutchinson Fire Department battles house fire
The Hutchinson Fire Department is battling a house fire.
ksal.com
UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton
A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
Riley Co. man drives woman off road, smashes windshield
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle. Jason Konkright, 42, of Leonardville, was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after using […]
