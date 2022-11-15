Read full article on original website
Israelis Warned to ‘Stay in Hotels’ After Major Terror Attack in Turkey Kills 6, Wounds 81 More
Israelis currently in Istanbul are being advised to remain in their hotels for the time being following a major terror attack in which six people were killed and at least 81 others were wounded. A security source told Israel’s Channel 12 News on Sunday evening that Israelis who are in...
Israel calls U.S. move to investigate Al Jazeera journalist's killing 'serious mistake'
JERUSALEM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Israel will not cooperate with any external investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday.
Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank
AL-AROUB REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters. The weapons, perched over a crowded Palestinian refugee camp and in a flashpoint West Bank...
Israel admonishes Ukrainian ambassador over U.N. vote
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks...
Iran Commando Leader Killed as Protesters Accused of Igniting 'Armed War'
The commander of the special unit of Isfahan province was reportedly killed as unrest across the country continues.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; death toll of latest Russian strikes rises
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
Iran's President 'Reveled' Being on Death Commission: Survivor
A former political prisoner recalled Ebrahim Raisi wielding his power "freely in thousands of cases during that summer's massacre of political prisoners."
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Successive waves of Russian missile strikes have badly damaged almost half of Ukraine's energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, as heavy fighting raged in areas in the east and south of the country.
Ukraine: Backing Antisemitism at UN While Pressuring Israel for Arms
It was just another day at the United Nations. But, instead of its usual business being simply more evidence of the way the virus of anti-Semitism has injected itself into just about everything that within its purview, it recently supplied us with an additional insight. A vote in one of the General Assembly’s committees provided proof that the idealization of the embattled government of Ukraine is somewhat disconnected from reality.
Palestinian kills three in West Bank attack
At least three people were killed and three others were injured by a knife-wielding Palestinian attacker at an industrial area of northern occupied West Bank, officials said.
Putin Faces Mounting Opposition to War From Mothers of Russian Soldiers
Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing mounting opposition to his war against Ukraine from the mothers of his country's soldiers, a U.S. think tank has reported. Russian citizens, including mothers, are increasingly turning to various social media platforms to voice their dissatisfaction with Putin's partial mobilization order, which he implemented on September 21, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
Rishi Sunak urges Russia to 'get out' of Ukraine at G20
Rishi Sunak has urged Russia to "get out of Ukraine," as he condemned its "barbaric" invasion at the G20 summit of world leaders. At a meeting attended by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the British PM said the UK would "back Ukraine for as long as it takes". Mr Sunak...
Report: 32% of American Jews Have No Jewish Community Association, 53% Critical of Israel
A new report based on surveys commissioned by the Ruderman Family Foundation over the last two years (The American Jewish Community: Trends and Changes in Engagement and Perceptions) shows that 32% percent of respondents said that between work, family, and other obligations, they simply do not have time to be involved with Jewish organizations and institutions, and 28% said that Jewish organizations were simply not a high priority for them.
Netanyahu, Turkey’s Erdogan to continue to improve ties
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Turkey’s president and Israel’s likely next prime minister said Thursday in a phone call that they would work to continue to improve ties between their countries. Relations between former allies Turkey and Israel became icy under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s term...
J Street Joins Israel Haters on FBI Probe, ‘Deeply Disappointed’ by Gantz’s Rejection
Perhaps the folks at J Street have a different understanding of the term “pro-Israel,” believing it means “attack Israel blindly at every opportunity to align with the worst left-wing enemies of the Jewish State.” That would explain the group’s announcement on Tuesday that “as a pro-Israel, pro-peace organization that strongly supports the US-Israel relationship, we find it deeply disappointing that leaders of the outgoing Israeli government have already stated that they will refuse to cooperate with the US investigation.”
Russia TV Slams 'Fairy Tale' Pushed by Kremlin Pundits About Ukraine War
A Russian television pundit has criticized "clowns" who had pushed an overly optimistic narrative about Moscow's capabilities in its invasion of Ukraine as Kremlin-backed media responded to the humiliating loss of Kherson. During a segment on the program Pravo Znat (Right to Know), journalist and political scientist Maxim Yusin described...
No Empathy For Israeli Victims Of Terror
Six Turkish civilians were killed by a terrorist on Sunday. The labeling of the killer and her murderous mission was made clear in news reports, as were the names of the innocent victims. The same cannot be said of Israeli Jews slaughtered by a Palestinian Arab terrorist the next day.
'That's not the evidence': Ukraine clashes with allies over Poland missile in rare public split
LONDON — In a rare display of public discord, Ukraine and its Western backers are openly clashing over who launched the missile that killed two civilians in NATO member Poland. It may be the most significant rift during the war so far between Ukraine and its supporters, including the...
International Shabbat Project Triples in Israel, US and Worldwide
A ten-year-old project to bring together the world’s Jews under the wings of the holy Sabbath broke its pre-pandemic success record this past weekend. The 2022 Shabbat Project hosted 3,711 unity events this past Shabbat in 1,500 cities around the world. The project brings together Jews of all backgrounds...
