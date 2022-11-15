ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Independent

Indonesia signs deals to accelerate clean energy transition

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia signed deals with international lenders and major nations on Tuesday that will bring billions of dollars in funding to help the country increase its use of renewable energy and reduce its reliance on coal.

The $20 billion agreement was announced on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Called a Just Energy Transition Partnership, or JETP, it is meant to help developing countries reduce their reliance on fossil fuels such as coal and gas that cause carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

It’s an important step for Indonesia, a major exporter of coal that has abundant potential for developing cleaner energy.

“In today's world, climate change is a global emergency," said Luhut Binsar Pandajaitan, Indonesia's coordinating minister of maritime and investment affairs. “Indonesia has an important role to play in avoiding the worst impacts of climate change on our countries, our people and the environment."

Participating governments –- the United States, Japan, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom –- are to provide a total of about $10 billion in concessionary lending, grants and equity. Major private global financial institutions that earlier pledged to support climate investment will arrange the rest, U.S. officials said.

As part of the agreement, Indonesia has pledged to ensure emissions from the country’s power sector start falling by 2030. The country has stepped up its goal of making the entire power generation sector emissions-free by 2050.

“Indonesia’s energy transition plans will send a very strong signal not just in the Asia-Pacific but also the world that Indonesia is a global leader in the just and affordable transition from fossil fuels to clean energy,” said Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said the U.S. and Indonesia have been laying the groundwork for the deal from the first days of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“We’ve wrestled with countless issues to arrive at today’s groundbreaking announcement,” Kerry said. The agreement “can truly transform Indonesia’s power sector from coal to renewables and support significant economic growth,” he said.

South Africa was the first country to sign a JETP deal, during last year’s climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow. It calls for major countries in the Group of Seven to provide $8.5 billion in concessional loans and grants to help the coal-rich country scale back its use of fossil fuels.

Citing lessons learned from the South Africa accord, U.S. officials said the package with Indonesia has firm, short timelines, will start soon and keep stakeholders looped in.

The Indonesian deal is the biggest so far, reflecting the nation’s heavy reliance on coal. Indonesia is the world’s third-largest producer of coal and the average age of its coal power plants is only 12 or 13 years old. Such plants can remain operational for up to 45 years.

The effort to form JETPs reflects a recognition that developing countries are disproportionately suffering the consequences of climate change, said Swati D’Souza, a New Delhi-based energy analyst with the Institute for Energy, Economics and Financial Analysis.

“Therefore, we need finance and money from the global North to help with global South’s transition to clean energy,” D’Souza said. “JETPs are a method to provide the money required.”

Other coal-rich developing economies are watching how the deals with South Africa and Indonesia progress. India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of planet-warming gases, Vietnam, Senegal and the Philippines all are considering signing similar deals.

Putra Adhiguna, an IEEFA energy analyst in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, noted that a transition to alternative energy sources could be “low hanging fruit” for many places in the archipelago of more than 17,000 islands. However, since Indonesia already has excess power generating capacity, there’s less incentive to switch to cleaner sources.

“This is another issue energy transition deals need to address,” Putra said.

The bigger worry is that such arrangements may be too little, too late.

“Relative to what needs to be done now, when the world is in the midst of a poly crisis, these deals are a pin prick,” said Sony Kapoor, professor of climate, geo-economics and finance at the Florence-based European University Institute. “It is commendable that these deals are recognizing the issues at hand but at the same time, the financing is inadequate and is by design restricted to a few countries.”

___

Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India. Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Reuters

Lufthansa still interested in buying into ITA Airways

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is still interested in buying into state-controlled Italian carrier ITA Airways, a spokesman said on Friday, despite reports that its original partner in the mooted deal had pulled out.
Reuters

IMF cuts Nigeria 2022 growth forecast to 3%

ABUJA (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has revised Nigeria’s 2022 real GDP growth forecast down to 3% from 3.4% earlier, citing weak oil production and the adverse effects of recent flooding.
TheDailyBeast

Reporters to Skip World Cup After Qatar Evicted Migrant Workers for Their Lodging

Finland’s largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, says it won’t send reporters to the World Cup after they learned Qatar evicted migrant workers to create lodging for the paper’s journalists. It will be the first time in decades the paper won’t have reporters covering the tournament in person. Erkki Kylmanen, head of the paper’s sports department, told Reuters he’d considered nixing reporters’ trip for months because of media restrictions, but the Qatari government finalized his decision when news broke last month that officials emptied apartment blocks that housed thousands of Asian and African workers—a move to free up space for visiting fans and journos. “It is quite an unsound situation if we go there to write critical stories but go to bed in a place where people have been evicted from our way,” Kylmanen said. Read it at Reuters
Daily Independent

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

NATO allies are investigating how a Russian-made missile landed in Poland, killing two people close to the country's eastern border with Ukraine. Ambassadors from the 30 alliance nations gathered
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy