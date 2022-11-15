Letter to the Editor | Why is County government losing sight of the people that live at the Samaritan Home | By Debra (Deb) Kison

Read full article on original website
VIDEO | Families fear loss of time with loved ones if Samaritan Home leaves Washington County, WI
“Visits are so important to our family members and with the price of gas it’s just going to get worse if we relocate say to Cedarburg or wherever, so it means so much especially when the pandemic hit, and we weren’t allowed to visit it was so hard on people there.
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
Outdoor Candy Cane Hunt at St. Andrew Lutheran Church
West Bend, WI -St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7750 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI, will be holding its third outdoor Candy Cane Hunt on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Attendees will be invited to...
Rev. Pat Heppe says “there’s still pain and trauma” following sentencing in Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
November 16, 2022 – Waukesha/Washington Co., Wi – The sentencing of Darrell Brooks Jr. in Waukesha County Court took more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. Brooks was found guilty on all counts of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he plowed his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21, 2021. Rev. Patrick Heppe, who had served three years at Holy Angels, was marching in the parade as part of four parishes in Waukesha; he was injured during the event and hospitalized after suffering a concussion.
Jim DeMatthew announces Racine mayoral bid
RACINE – Calling for residents to work together to restore Racine, Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy for Racine mayor on Monday. The spring election is April 4, 2023. DeMatthew, 61, an investment and retirement services specialist, told attendees at a campaign kickoff event at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., that he wants to turn the community around.
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
New parking ordinance proposed for downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — A new parking ordinance for downtown West Bend will go forward to the Common Council with the BID Board’s thumbs-up, designed to simplify parking rules and make them more functionally enforceable. The West Bend Downtown Business Improvement District Board met Tuesday morning. The special meeting’s...
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
REAL ESTATE | Signage in place for new pizzeria on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A change is ahead for the building at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI. The location, formerly home to Schalla Jeweler, will morph into the new home of a well-established, locally owned and family-owned pizzeria. “Our plan is to move out of the...
Power problems across City of West Bend, WI
November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
What’s Wrong with Expanding I-94?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is recommending an expansion of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee which many local officials and activists say would not only cause further pollution and worsen climate change but would continue a decades-long pattern of racial discrimination which has devastated predominantly Black neighborhoods in the vicinity of such projects.
I-39 in Columbia County closed due to a series of crashes
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting the north and southbound lanes on I-39 at County CS are closed because of a series of crashes Thursday morning. The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m. WisDOT says the closures will last for at least two hours. The...
As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance
As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
New MOWA exhibition celebrates the Magical and Weird Wisconsin Wilderness | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI –The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) presents Magic Wilderness: Dreamscapes of the Forest featuring 16 artists who celebrate the Wisconsin wilderness in all its rebellious, bewitching glory. The exhibition will be on view October. 22, 2022–January 15, 2023. An opening reception with the exhibiting artists will...
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
Darrell Brooks' grandmother updates statement after day 1 of sentencing hearings
After numerous victims read their impact statements on Tuesday, Mary Darlene Edwards has updated the statement she will read in court.
