Letter to the Editor | Why is County government losing sight of the people that live at the Samaritan Home | By Debra (Deb) Kison

November 16, 2022 – Waukesha/Washington Co., Wi – The sentencing of Darrell Brooks Jr. in Waukesha County Court took more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. Brooks was found guilty on all counts of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he plowed his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21, 2021. Rev. Patrick Heppe, who had served three years at Holy Angels, was marching in the parade as part of four parishes in Waukesha; he was injured during the event and hospitalized after suffering a concussion.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO