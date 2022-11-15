FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
First freeze for many
Staying chilly with showers possible by Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Brief/light freeze Fri. AM; some passing showers Saturday
Take care of people, pets, and plants tonight
White Light Night to light up Mid City tonight
OLOL North ER celebrates 5 year anniversary
Grant to help LSU build AI to study, improve traffic
‘A Community Christmas’ to help hundreds of Baton Rouge families
Film industry in Baton Rouge area picking up steam; see when movies & tv shows shot locally will air
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts holiday Zoolights
Vacant house fire on N. 44th Street ruled arson
Driver, dog rescued after car falls into Blount Road canal
1 injured in shooting on Prescott Road
BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard
Toy donations needed for holidays
Emergency officials responding to shooting on Prescott Road
Curbside Café food trailer unveiled for Livingston students
Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say
BRFD responds to vacant house fire, officials say
Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0