Baton Rouge, LA

First freeze for many

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A freezing start to our day, both literally and figuratively, with a Freeze Warning in effect in Baton Rouge this Friday morning. We have a Hard Freeze Warning in the northern parishes so hopefully you protected the Ps. This is the coldest temperature we’ve had since March 13th earlier this year.
Staying chilly with showers possible by Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will continue to run well below normal today, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s for most. We should enjoy a bit more sunshine than we’ve seen in recent days, although periods of clouds will continue to impact the area. Friday...
FIRST ALERT: Brief/light freeze Fri. AM; some passing showers Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will stay fairly consistent Wednesday and Thursday. We continue with cloudy skies, breezy winds at times, and chilly temperatures. Have the jackets handy as we don’t see a true significant warm up until the middle of next week. Highs today and tomorrow will only climb into the low to mid 50°s. A breeze out of the north will add a slight chill.
Take care of people, pets, and plants tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to fall steadily overnight as the Baton Rouge metro area prepares for its first widespread freeze of the fall/winter season. Temperatures will dip to 30° for metro Baton Rouge early Friday morning. Areas to the north and east...
White Light Night to light up Mid City tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Mid City’s favorite festivals is making a comeback this weekend. The 25th annual White Light Night event will take place Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with 60 participating businesses. The art festival stretches from the intersection of Government...
OLOL North ER celebrates 5 year anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health celebrated five years of the Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Services on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with a special event at the campus on Airline Highway. Our Lady of the Lake North officially opened the emergency department,...
Grant to help LSU build AI to study, improve traffic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Center of Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety was awarded a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. With this funding, the university hopes to build on artificial intelligence to help us better understand how we react when behind the wheel. “We...
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts holiday Zoolights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB)- BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting its annual Zoolights partnering with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this year!. Zoolights is a festive family activity that take you on a trail through the zoo. Visitors attending Zoolights will find illuminated sculptures representing animals and traditional symbols of the holidays, officials say.
Vacant house fire on N. 44th Street ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire in Baton Rouge has been ruled as arson, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened in the 1500 block of N. 44th Street, near Gus Young Avenue, around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Firefighters arrived...
1 injured in shooting on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17 just before 5 p.m. BRPD says it happened in the 5800 block of Prescott Road, near W. Brookstown Drive. Officials confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital. The...
BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard. At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Emergency officials said the victim is...
Toy donations needed for holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the season of giving, and Toys for Tots is starting to collect toy donations for the holiday season. While folks shop around for the holiday season, don’t forget about children who may have to go without. Toys for Tots will start accepting donations this weekend to make the holidays bright for families in need in the capital region.
Emergency officials responding to shooting on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders were called out to another reported shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Officials say the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Prescott Road. The motive or extent of the victim’s injuries has been disclosed. This is a developing story, check back for...
Curbside Café food trailer unveiled for Livingston students

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Curbside Café food trailer that will be used by LPPS to expand meal education and awareness for Livingston students. This collaboration started in 2020 between Livingston Parish Chamber, Leadership Livingston and Livingston Parish Public Schools. It was...
Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
BRFD responds to vacant house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Tuesday, Nov.15. According to officials, the fire happened at a vacant home on North Acadian Thruway West. Officials say no contents were found inside the home. This is still an ongoing in investigation.
Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Staff and former Baton Rouge General patients are celebrating the completion of ICU renovations at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus. They gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to the Baton Rouge General, patients and their families started an initiative with the...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

