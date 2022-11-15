Western New Yorkers are finding out the hard way that we should have prepared a little earlier for the winter storm coming our way. Stores all over the Buffalo area are either completely out of rock salt or have very little of it left in stock. Rock salt (also called road salt) is just halite - the mineral form of sodium chloride - and it’s been a go-to here in Western New York for years for keeping our highways, streets, and sidewalks less slippery during bad winter weather.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO