Buffalo Man Buys Only Beer Before Snowstorm
Well, at least he has priorities. The age-old tradition of buying bread, eggs, and milk before a major winter storm is so overrated. Several feet of snow could drop over Western New York in the coming hours and days. Naturally, anxious Buffalo residents spent the past few days picking up food and other supplies at area stores just in case they are snowed in for the foreseeable future.
Any Part Of Buffalo, New York Spared By Lake Effect?
Since the latest “snowvember” storm hit parts of Western New York early Thursday, people have been sharing pictures of the snow from various parts of the area on social media. This video is just one of many that have been shared over the last few days. However, there...
Why Western New Yorkers May Just Order Pizza For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and you may still be scrambling to gobble up a turkey this year for your family feast. However, you may not be totally out of luck if you cannot find one. Never fear, for pizza is here!. It sounds like a lazy Thanksgiving...
New Restaurant In Hamburg,NY Opening During Historic Snowstorm
There is a historic amount of snow that is in the forecast for all of Western New York! The warm days are gone and the reality of the weather here in Western New York and New York State is going to set in fast this week. The forecast, as of...
Bread Aisles Completely Empty at Wegmans in Western New York
The huge lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to start this evening in Buffalo and Western New York is what's on everyone's mind right now. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 pm for Erie County and will not expire until Sunday afternoon. We've seen snowfall ranges anywhere...
Travelers flying to and from Buffalo make it just in time before the snow storm
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – As the lake effect storm rolls in… travel both on the road and in the air will be extremely difficult. Many flights to and from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been canceled. The Kerkhoven family, from Niagara on the Lake, already delayed their family vacation to Florida once because of […]
Buffalo Restaurant Ranks Food Network’s ‘Best Pastas in The Country’
One Buffalo 'famous' restaurant has been ranked in the Food Network's 'Best Pastas in The Country' list. Add another award to the Buffalo food scene. Where do you think it is? The first clue is that the specific dish that the Food Network judged was Spaghetti Parmesan. Who in Buffalo has a legit Spaghetti Parm?
Buffalo, New York Suburbs Getting Massive Snow [PHOTOS]
The snow storm that we have all been waiting for is here and not slowing down. The forecast called for up to three feet of snow and it seems like we already have that from over night here in the Hamburg area. The warm water in Lake Erie has created...
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas Hots
A shot of the front entrance of Lucky's Texas Hots in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing beats the neatly assembled, wholesome homestyle taste of a nice hot dog or sandwich for a quick lunch option downtown. Lucky’s Texas Hots is an institution in the Kaisertown district of Buffalo, New York, offering up all the classics in burgers, sandwiches, and of course, Texas hots.
Why Windshield Wiper Blades Shouldn’t Be Popped Up Overnight
There's a huge lake effect snowstorm coming to Western New York. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for all of Erie County by Thursday evening and lasting until Sunday afternoon. The worst of the lake effect snowstorm looks to be the City of Buffalo and areas just south,...
What Is A Flurry Friend And Do You Have Yours Ready?
Ever since it was announced that a massive snowstorm is blowing its way into Western New York, people who live in the Buffalo area have been scrambling to make sure they have all the necessary supplies to ride out the storm. But there is one key thing that many of us are missing.
5 Types Of People You See In Every Buffalo Snowstorm
We get set to withstand another snowstorm here in Western New York there are some familiar faces you will see out and about. It happens every time a major storm comes through Western New York. Whether it is your neighbor or a random stranger down the road, you are certain to see these 5 types of people during every Buffalo snowstorm.
The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History
We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
Josh Allen Recently Bought $400 Worth of Pizza from WNY Pizzeria
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium this Sunday at 1 pm. Even though the game is scheduled for 1 pm this Sunday, there is still obvious uncertainty on whether or not the game gets moved, due to the incoming lake effect snowstorm that will strike Buffalo and Western New York tonight and through Saturday.
Elf On A Shelf? Try Blue Cheese On A…?
It only makes sense to have a blue cheese version of “Elf on a Shelf,” especially if there’s going to be a ranch one. The songs always say that Santa “sees you when you’re sleeping” and “he knows when you’re awake,” but how does he really know?
Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger
Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
Store Out Of Rock Salt? 5 Things To Use Instead
Western New Yorkers are finding out the hard way that we should have prepared a little earlier for the winter storm coming our way. Stores all over the Buffalo area are either completely out of rock salt or have very little of it left in stock. Rock salt (also called road salt) is just halite - the mineral form of sodium chloride - and it’s been a go-to here in Western New York for years for keeping our highways, streets, and sidewalks less slippery during bad winter weather.
Erie County Travel Ban Reinstated For Parts Of Buffalo
Erie County has put the driving ban back in place for parts of Buffalo today, Friday, November 18, 2022. As conditions have begun to deteriorate again, the Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, said he consulted with Mayor Byron Brown to make the decision,. After consulting with @MayorByronBrown, a TRAVEL BAN...
These Buffalo And WNY Schools Have Announced Classes Are Cancelled
Here are the districts and colleges that have publicly announced closings:. Closed on Friday, November 18, 2022 The district released a statement on Facebook about closing schools and after-school activities,. Due to a forecasted severe weather event for Thursday Evening Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November 18,...
How To Keep Food Safe During Winter Storm Power Outage In Buffalo
The lake effect winter snowstorm that is currently affecting Buffalo and Western New York has already caused the power to go out in West Seneca. Thankfully, power was restored pretty quickly to those people. As more snow is expected today, Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 18, 2022, more power outages are a real possibility.
