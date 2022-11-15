ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Man Buys Only Beer Before Snowstorm

Well, at least he has priorities. The age-old tradition of buying bread, eggs, and milk before a major winter storm is so overrated. Several feet of snow could drop over Western New York in the coming hours and days. Naturally, anxious Buffalo residents spent the past few days picking up food and other supplies at area stores just in case they are snowed in for the foreseeable future.
J.M. Lesinski

Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas Hots

A shot of the front entrance of Lucky's Texas Hots in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing beats the neatly assembled, wholesome homestyle taste of a nice hot dog or sandwich for a quick lunch option downtown. Lucky’s Texas Hots is an institution in the Kaisertown district of Buffalo, New York, offering up all the classics in burgers, sandwiches, and of course, Texas hots.
5 Types Of People You See In Every Buffalo Snowstorm

We get set to withstand another snowstorm here in Western New York there are some familiar faces you will see out and about. It happens every time a major storm comes through Western New York. Whether it is your neighbor or a random stranger down the road, you are certain to see these 5 types of people during every Buffalo snowstorm.
The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History

We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
Josh Allen Recently Bought $400 Worth of Pizza from WNY Pizzeria

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium this Sunday at 1 pm. Even though the game is scheduled for 1 pm this Sunday, there is still obvious uncertainty on whether or not the game gets moved, due to the incoming lake effect snowstorm that will strike Buffalo and Western New York tonight and through Saturday.
Elf On A Shelf? Try Blue Cheese On A…?

It only makes sense to have a blue cheese version of “Elf on a Shelf,” especially if there’s going to be a ranch one. The songs always say that Santa “sees you when you’re sleeping” and “he knows when you’re awake,” but how does he really know?
Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger

Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
Store Out Of Rock Salt? 5 Things To Use Instead

Western New Yorkers are finding out the hard way that we should have prepared a little earlier for the winter storm coming our way. Stores all over the Buffalo area are either completely out of rock salt or have very little of it left in stock. Rock salt (also called road salt) is just halite - the mineral form of sodium chloride - and it’s been a go-to here in Western New York for years for keeping our highways, streets, and sidewalks less slippery during bad winter weather.
Erie County Travel Ban Reinstated For Parts Of Buffalo

Erie County has put the driving ban back in place for parts of Buffalo today, Friday, November 18, 2022. As conditions have begun to deteriorate again, the Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, said he consulted with Mayor Byron Brown to make the decision,. After consulting with @MayorByronBrown, a TRAVEL BAN...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
