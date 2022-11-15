ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forreston, IL

How Forreston football took an offensive lineman and made him into a dominant fullback

By Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oATm_0jBF9RSb00

FORRESTON — Johnny Kobler was a star running back in middle school. But he never complained when his high school coaches turned him into a blocker.

“I love football,” Kobler said. “If they told me I had to play long snapper and that was it, I would play long snapper and perfect it to the best of my ability. I just love the sport. I love the team. I love everybody out here.”

And now, after playing tight end as a freshman on a team that doesn’t pass and offensive tackle the last two years, Kobler is back in the spotlight as the leading rusher on a Forreston team that will play two-time defending state champion Lena-Winslow (12-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class 1A state football semifinals.

Kobler, in his only year carrying the ball, not only leads the NUIC with 1,400 yards rushing, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior fullback also has the second-highest total in Forreston’s illustrious history.

More: Why slowing down helped carry this 5-4 Forreston team back to the state semifinals

“Johnny transferring back was a huge transformation,” said halfback Kaleb Sanders, whose 873 yards rank second for Forreston and seventh in the NUIC. “He’s just a tank. He can run through people when he needs to and he’s also great blocker.

“People try to tackle him and if they don’t go low he runs right through them. And when he’s doing his kick-outs (blocks), he lowers his shoulder and that person is not in the play any more.”

Kobler’s 111 yards and 22 carries in Forreston’s 20-8 victory over Dakota — which had beaten Forreston earlier in the season — stood out for two reasons. No other Cardinal ran for more than 28 yards. And no one else had more than seven carries.

That was a huge departure for a team so known for sharing the wealth. Forreston threw only one (incomplete) pass Saturday and rarely throws in any game or any year. But the Cardinals (8-4) have the most diverse running game in the area. Its three state championship teams in 2014, 2016 and 2018 all had four players who rushed for at least 500 yards. This year’s team has five players with at least 350 yards rushing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFd3b_0jBF9RSb00

So giving Kobler the ball more than the rest of the team combined “was absolutely out of character,” coach Keynon Janicke said.

But it was also the way to win.

“We couldn’t get our sweep plays going or our outside (isolation) plays,” Janicke said. “We knew we could rely on Johnny. He has carried the load all season. It was a tight game, and we knew we could rely on him the most so we just kept feeding him.”

“I am glad they have enough faith in me,” Knobler said, “to give me the ball like that. But any time we find a hole and a person to do it, we’re going to find that person and hit that hole and keep going.”

More: Where and when Rockford-area teams play in the 2022 IHSA football playoffs

The bruising Knobler fits Forreston’s style. Nothing fancy. But he keeps moving the chains. And he hits defenses as hard as defenses hit him.

“He’s always had that fight in him,” quarterback Brock Smith said. “He’s always had that passion to just go, go, go. He never gives up.”

Knobler’s two touchdown runs also ties him for the school record with 23. He probably can’t catch Jeremy Deforge’s school record of over 1,900 yards, but that’s OK. He doesn’t want records. He wants another Forreston title.

“Growing up and seeing ’14, ’16 and 18 teams go all the way and now we’re sitting here, right in reach of where they were, trying to put Forreston back on the map as the best team in the state, it’s amazing,” Knobler said.

The Cardinals will be decided underdogs against a Le-Win team that is 65-5 the last six years. But they beat Le-Win once in two meetings last year and gave the Panthers their closest contest this year, with a 28-14 loss in Week 9.

The Cardinals will need another big game by their star fullback to pull an upset. A fullback who still plays a little like the offensive tackle he was the previous two seasons.

“Being a fullback, it’s mainly just power,” Kobler said. “You have to have some sort of speed, but it’s fairly similar to tackle when you are blocking. The only difference is how your hands are positioned.

More: Byron's clutch QB leads Rockford's top football performers from the state quarterfinals

“And I can’t do anything without the line. Without them, I am unable to go anywhere.”

No runner knows that better than a former lineman. Forreston once switched players the other way, with Matt Akins moving from fullback to offensive line, but Janicke doesn’t know of any star runner who used to be an offensive lineman.

That makes him a favorite of Forreston’s current linemen.

“They definitely love me a little more,” Kobler said. “They do their job well and protect all the (skill-position players).”

Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, after previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and three years covering the Hawkeyes in Iowa City .

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: How Forreston football took an offensive lineman and made him into a dominant fullback

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oglecountylife.com

A whirlwind playoff football weekend

With home football playoff games at Byron, Forreston, Polo and Rochelle on Nov. 12, where do we start?. How about at Byron, where I was so enthralled with what was transpiring, that my original plan to leave at halftime and go watch Rochelle went by the wayside. Curiosity got the best of me and I had to stay and see how this theatre of the gridiron would turn out.
FORRESTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football players earn All-State honors from IHSFCA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association has released its All-State picks for the 2022 season. Several of our Rockford area players were selected. Here is a complete list of those who were honored. CLASS 1AOL/DL-Henry Engel-Sr. Lena-WinslowRB/DL-Johnny Kobler-Sr. ForrestonRB/LB-Gunar Lobdell-Sr. Lena-Winslow(Honorable Mention)OL/DL-Casey DeVries-Sr. ForrestonRB/DL-Gage Dunker-Jr. Lena-Winslow CLASS 2ANo local athletes selected CLASS […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1520 The Ticket

Is It OK To Get Drunk Before A High School Football Game?

Hopefully, you read the title of this blog as a rhetorical question. Hi. My name is Joe Dredge and I love high school sports. I participated in them myself while attending Harlem High School. My dad has coached high school sports longer than I've been alive. And now I have the privilege of calling high school football and basketball over the airwaves of 1440 WROK.
BYRON, IL
WIFR

Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While winter weather usually means an end to hitting the green, golfers in Rockford will soon have a chance to tee off indoors. X-Golf is opening soon in the old Art Van furniture building on Newburg Road. The company offers state of the art simulators that can help golfers improve their game.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Cheers! Self-Pour Beer Wall Part of New Restaurant Opening In Illinois

Is there such a thing as too many restaurants? For foodies, the answer is an easy "no." Illinois is getting another new-ish food joint. The "ish" is because there's already a location in Bloomington and another is opening further north. If you love hot dogs, barbecue, and beer, this might become your new favorite place. You might even CRAVE this place.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

A monumental milestone for the area

Well, it looks like we are close to those cold days of winter in Northern Illinois, with a lot of activity in the “Hub City.” This last week was a very exciting week with a long-awaited groundbreaking on the new transload/intermodal yard on Steward Road. Three and a half years ago, when I was first elected mayor, we received word that Global lll was going to go “idle,” which I now know was a polite way of saying that they were shutting down.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois

According to a press release from the Rockton Police Department that was made public around 1 AM on November 18th, the Rockton Police Department says around 7:42 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a Rockton Police officer was patrolling in the area of the Roscoe, Illinois Walmart which is located in the 4700 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. The press release states the officer was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male subject. The male subject was hit and injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

VIDEO: Rockford school board member resigns after confrontation with photographer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A school board member has resigned after his involvement in a confrontation with a photographer outside the Rockford Public School headquarters Tuesday night. In a video shot by local documentarian Nicholas Stange and posted to TikTok, school board member Michael Connor appears to exit the building, approach Stange and hit his camera, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear end collision with a farm truck. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
ROCKFORD, IL
captimes.com

New Glarus pastor Don Wickstrum keeps the faith at 140 mph

“Go tell it on the mountain,” as the spiritual goes. Don Wickstrum, a Monroe businessman and assistant pastor at Grace Church in New Glarus, has devoted his life to spreading his faith and telling his story of overcoming personal adversity. Only when Wickstrum goes up the mountain to tell...
NEW GLARUS, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy