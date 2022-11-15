ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you ready for winter? Snow and cold expected this week across Rockford area

 3 days ago

Northwest Illinois is about to get its first dose of wintry weather this week with some snow, chilly winds and even a night with single-digit temperatures.

The National Weather Service's forecast for the Rockford area includes some snowfall Tuesday through Thursday, with the bulk of it coming Tuesday when one to three inches of snow is expected to accumulate across the Rockford area.

Temperatures across the region are expected to take a dive this week as well, going from the 40s Monday to the mid-20s by Friday.

More: Climate study says summers in Illinois, much of Midwest to feature 'Extreme Heat Belt'

All across Illinois, folks are getting ready — getting their shovels out and buying that first bag of de-icer of the season.

The City of Rockford posted the following on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:

"SNOW: It looks like there’s a little snow in the forecast for this evening into tomorrow. With relatively warm pavement temperatures, we do not expect much to accumulate on the roads. Our Public Works team will continue to monitor the weather to determine if plowing and salting are necessary."

They followed that up Tuesday morning with:

"SNOW UPDATE: With snow lightly falling, we’re salting main roadways. Please drive carefully this morning."

How ready are you for wintry weather? Here are some helpful tips for home, auto and pets.

For home

If you haven't already done these things, you may want to wait until the snow ends later this week and before the next one comes to squeeze in winterization tasks. Per the CDC , these include:

  • Installing weather stripping, insulation and storm windows
  • Insulating water lines that run along exterior walls
  • Checking on your heating systems, fireplaces and chimneys
  • Check and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Never leave candles or other flames unattended

For travel

Winter weather poses a whole other set of challenges for people who have to drive around in the slush and ice. Making sure your vehicle is ready for the season is an important responsibility. AAA recommends the following:

  • Prepare your vehicle. AAA has a checklist
  • Never warm up your vehicle in an enclosed area
  • Make sure your tires are properly inflated
  • Keep the gas tank more than half full
  • Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery surfaces

For pets

Certain pets require additional care and preparation as winter arrives. Here are some helpful tips from the Humane Society of the United States :

  • Keep pets sheltered. Once the temperature drops below 45 degrees, pet owners should start to take precautions.
  • Sweaters and jackets can help short-haired dogs retain body heat.
  • Wipe your pets' paws after they have been outside. Salt and de-icer can irritate pet's feet and even be poisonous.
  • Be careful where you leave antifreeze and clean up spills. It has a sweet taste that attracts pets.
  • Be on the lookout for pets left in the cold. Not everyone is aware of the risks that come with winter.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Are you ready for winter? Snow and cold expected this week across Rockford area

