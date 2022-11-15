Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
ktmoradio.com
Ordinance to Abolish BPW Written but Not Discussed
Social media was abuzz in Kennett yesterday about a proposed ordinance that would dissolve the Board of Public Works. We don’t usually deal with that kind of thing, but Hometown News confirmed with Mayor Chancellor Wayne that a proposed ordinance to abolish the board was requested by some council members.
U.S. investigates Missouri’s use of skilled nursing facilities
Does Missouri unnecessarily institutionalize adults with serious mental illness in skilled nursing facilities? That's what a federal investigation aims to find out.
ktmoradio.com
MoDOT Seeking Comments on Unfunded Needs List
The Missouri Department of Transportation, working with its statewide regional planning partners, has identified $1 billion in annual unfunded needs. The department has put together a document to guide the development of projects into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds increase. The draft project-specific lists include $4.7 billion...
Senator Hawley reacts to Missouri court ruling that his office 'knowingly and purposefully' violated transparency laws
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A circuit court ruling issued in Cole County on Tuesday found former Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office "knowingly and purposefully" withheld sensitive documents from public view and covered it up for nearly a year-and-a-half during his 2018 run for the U.S. Senate. The 19-page...
showmeprogress.com
Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back
“…The AGO’s indefinite delay here – which terminated only by compulsion of the discovery process – crossed the line. This conclusion is also butressed by the fact that the AGO provided no further communication to DSCC concerning this Sunshine Law Request after May 1, 2018; had DSCC not filed suit, the AGO would not have produced the responsive records [….] The AGO’s wrongful denial of DSCC’s request violated the Sunshine Law….” – November 14, 2022 – Judge Jon Beetem – Cole County Circuit Court, 19th Judicial Circuit.
ktmoradio.com
In-Town Emergency Call Fees Approved by Council
Last night’s meeting was short, but two significant actions were taken by Kennett City Council members. First was an ordinance allowing the fire department to charge fees for emergency calls within the city limits. In recent meetings, citizens who were charged for in-town fires complained to the council and asked why the charges, if there were no ordinance to allow it. That was taken care of last night.
ktmoradio.com
School Board Sets Filing Dates
The Kennett School Board met this week. During the session, the Board learned district enrollment in October was 1,779 students, a slight decrease from September and a year ago. The average daily attendance was 1,624 – that’s a rate of 93%. Filing dates for next year’s school board...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 17th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and incoming U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt are not saying whether they back former President Donald Trump’s run for president in 2024. Missourinet has contacted their offices to ask for a response. Hawley and Schmitt have been Trump supporters but there’s growing support for other Republicans to run in 2024, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Hawley has also been mentioned as a possible Republican contender.
kttn.com
Audio: Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 Missouri correctional officers
(Missourinet) – Settlements checks are hitting mailboxes beginning this week for about 22,000 current and former Missouri correctional officers. The move marks the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre and post-shift security clearance work. The checks range from $900 to nearly $5,000.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
KCTV 5
Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ADVISES NOT TO DUMP DEER CARCASSES
Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agents are asking hunters to not dump deer carcasses. In Missouri, an individual commits the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal when they knowingly place or cause to be placed the carcass or offal of any dead animal:. -Into any well, spring, brook,...
KOMU
Anti-death penalty organization hosts rally at Capitol to oppose the execution of Kevin Johnson
JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) met with the state NAACP and local civil rights leaders to plead for the life of Kevin 'KJ' Johnson Tuesday. The group argued Johnson's execution is unjust and the case's circumstances do not warrant the death penalty. Johnson is...
Missouri Allows Some Disabled Workers to Earn Less Than $1 an Hour. The State Says It’s Fine If That Never Changes.
Sheltered workshops are meant to employ disabled adults as they prepare to enter the regular workforce. In Missouri, these workers rarely graduate to higher-paying jobs.
After recreational pot passes, why a medical marijuana card still matters in Missouri
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.
Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
Special Prosecutor Alleges Racial Bias Tainted Kevin Johnson’s Prosecution
Edward Keenan is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction just weeks before his scheduled execution
