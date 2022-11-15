ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

Ordinance to Abolish BPW Written but Not Discussed

Social media was abuzz in Kennett yesterday about a proposed ordinance that would dissolve the Board of Public Works. We don’t usually deal with that kind of thing, but Hometown News confirmed with Mayor Chancellor Wayne that a proposed ordinance to abolish the board was requested by some council members.
KENNETT, MO
MoDOT Seeking Comments on Unfunded Needs List

The Missouri Department of Transportation, working with its statewide regional planning partners, has identified $1 billion in annual unfunded needs. The department has put together a document to guide the development of projects into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds increase. The draft project-specific lists include $4.7 billion...
MISSOURI STATE
Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back

“…The AGO’s indefinite delay here – which terminated only by compulsion of the discovery process – crossed the line. This conclusion is also butressed by the fact that the AGO provided no further communication to DSCC concerning this Sunshine Law Request after May 1, 2018; had DSCC not filed suit, the AGO would not have produced the responsive records [….] The AGO’s wrongful denial of DSCC’s request violated the Sunshine Law….” – November 14, 2022 – Judge Jon Beetem – Cole County Circuit Court, 19th Judicial Circuit.
MISSOURI STATE
In-Town Emergency Call Fees Approved by Council

Last night’s meeting was short, but two significant actions were taken by Kennett City Council members. First was an ordinance allowing the fire department to charge fees for emergency calls within the city limits. In recent meetings, citizens who were charged for in-town fires complained to the council and asked why the charges, if there were no ordinance to allow it. That was taken care of last night.
KENNETT, MO
School Board Sets Filing Dates

The Kennett School Board met this week. During the session, the Board learned district enrollment in October was 1,779 students, a slight decrease from September and a year ago. The average daily attendance was 1,624 – that’s a rate of 93%. Filing dates for next year’s school board...
KENNETT, MO
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 17th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and incoming U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt are not saying whether they back former President Donald Trump’s run for president in 2024. Missourinet has contacted their offices to ask for a response. Hawley and Schmitt have been Trump supporters but there’s growing support for other Republicans to run in 2024, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Hawley has also been mentioned as a possible Republican contender.
MISSOURI STATE
Audio: Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 Missouri correctional officers

(Missourinet) – Settlements checks are hitting mailboxes beginning this week for about 22,000 current and former Missouri correctional officers. The move marks the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre and post-shift security clearance work. The checks range from $900 to nearly $5,000.
MISSOURI STATE
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
DOJ to investigate whether Missouri ‘unnecessarily institutionalizes’ those with serious mental illnesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The United States Department Justice has opened an investigation into whether Missouri “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness in skilled nursing facilities.”. The investigation is going to take place under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the DOJ announced Wednesday. The DOJ said they...
MISSOURI STATE
Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
SIKESTON, MO

