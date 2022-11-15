Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Former Enron Liquidator Finds 'Complete Absence of Trustworthy Financial Information' at FTX
FTX’s new chief executive has blasted his predecessor in scathing documents filed as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. Enron's liquidator has some choice words for the FTX collapse. John J. Ray III, who was appointed after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, said he had “never” seen...
decrypt.co
Bahamas Regulators Want Control of FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings
The Bahamas Securities Commission wants to take control of FTX’s liquidation. But FTX wants the process to take place in the U.S. Regulators in the Bahamas want to take control of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings in what could become a messy process. Yesterday, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., the exchange’s...
decrypt.co
Voyager 'Shocked, Disgruntled, Dismayed' by FTX Bankruptcy as Crypto Lender Searches for Another Buyer
Voyager Digital’s legal team said it’s “shocked, disgruntled, dismayed” at having to reopen the bidding process for its distressed assets following FTX’s bankruptcy during a hearing yesterday. The Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors announced last week that it had reopened the bidding process, saying...
Missouri state pension system lost money in crypto collapse tied to investment in FTX
T.J. Carlson, the pension fund’s chief investment officer, informed the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System’s board of the loss on Thursday, two sources familiar with the investment told The Star Friday.
decrypt.co
FTX Catastrophe Likely Triggered By Terra Collapse: Nansen
$4 billion in FTT tracked from Alameda to FTX aligns with reports of a loan—using customers funds—from the exchange to the trading desk. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen says that there was never a clear delineation between FTX and Alameda Research, and that FTX's strategy for keeping Alameda afloat started to come apart around the time TerraUSD collapsed.
decrypt.co
'Only a Psychopath Can Write That Tweet': Binance CEO CZ on SBF
Speaking at an event with economic think tank the Milken Institute in the UAE, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried a “psychopath” for alluding in a tweet that Zhao was his “sparring partner” amid FTX’s catastrophic collapse. The FTX liquidity crisis...
decrypt.co
UK Lawmakers Don’t Buy Binance’s Evidence on FTX Collapse
The UK’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked Binance for internal correspondence. It received a load of news articles instead. U.K. lawmakers today said Binance’s submitted evidence on the collapse of FTX wasn’t sufficient. The U.K.’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked crypto exchange Binance for internal correspondence on the collapse...
decrypt.co
Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap
Stablecoin issuer Tether today announced a $1 billion chain swap to convert USDT it had on the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain. The announcement comes as Solana, which just weeks ago ranked within the top 5 biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, faces difficulties following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Solana now ranks 16th by market cap and is down 25.4% in the last seven days. It is currently trading hands for $13.33, down 95% from its all-time high of $256.
decrypt.co
BlockFi Mulls Bankruptcy Filing and Layoffs in Wake of FTX Collapse, Met With Binance
The struggling crypto lender paused customer withdrawals last week, and is now exploring a Chapter 11 filing, a source at the company tells Decrypt. BlockFi has retained an advisor to look into a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, has approached Binance for help, and is looking at likely layoffs, sources told Decrypt.
decrypt.co
'God Mode': SBF’s Alameda Had 'Secret Exemptions' on FTX, New CEO Alleges
Alameda Research played outside of liquidation rules on FTX, John J. Ray III claims in a new bankruptcy filing. Alameda Research allegedly had “secret exemptions” from liquidation protocols on FTX, new FTX CEO John J. Ray III alleges. FTX and Alameda—both founded by Sam Bankman-Fried—filed for Chapter 11...
decrypt.co
U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot
Mainstream financial institutions are working with the Federal Reserve to test a digital currency platform. While the crypto market is shaken to its core by the failure of FTX, traditional financial institutions are taking a step into the world of digital currency. A group of banking institutions—including HBSC, Mastercard, and...
decrypt.co
New FTX CEO Distances Company From SBF After Controversial DMs Surface
FTX’s new post-bankruptcy leader may not be a fan of Sam Bankman-Fried’s social media transparency. Following days of cryptic and controversial tweets from former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), plus today's revelation of shocking direct messages to a reporter, FTX's newly-installed CEO took to Twitter to distance the firm from its founder and one-time poster child.
decrypt.co
Bitstamp Follows Other Exchanges in Canceling Orders for FTX and Celsius Tokens
The Luxembourg-based exchange lags many in the industry in shuttering access to the embattled tokens, which still remain actively traded by some. Bitstamp is set to disable new orders and cancel existing orders for all FTT and CEL trading pairs, it announced on Friday. FTT is the proprietary exchange token...
decrypt.co
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust Hits Record-Low 43% Discount After FTX Crisis
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hit a new record low discount to the price of Bitcoin barely a week after setting its last. As of Friday morning, the Bitcoin-tracking investment vehicle is trading at a discount of 42.69%, according to data from YCharts. Launched back in September 2013, GBTC is...
decrypt.co
House Committee Calls on SBF, Binance to Testify on FTX Collapse
Lawmakers want to hear from Sam Bankman-Fried and others involved following the “tremendous harm” the FTX collapse posed to investors. The House Financial Services Committee will next month hear from Sam Bankman-Fried on the collapse of his crypto empire, lawmakers announced today. Chairwoman of the House Financial Services...
decrypt.co
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Announces Layoffs in Wake of FTX Collapse
While it had no financial exposure to the fallen exchange, Metaplex appears to be suffering from reputational damage spreading to Solana. Solana NFT protocol maker Metaplex announced on Thursday that it has undergone a company-wide round of layoffs, as the contagion induced by crypto exchange FTX’s collapse last week continues to spread across the Web3 ecosystem.
decrypt.co
Avalanche Founder Says Company Has ‘Very Little Exposure’ to FTX
The Ava Labs founder said that the real damage from FTX was in propping up the price of tokens to borrow against them. While the crypto world continues to navigate the fallout from the collapse of FTX, Ava Labs says it dodged the bullet. "We had very little exposure, and...
decrypt.co
Janet Yellen: FTX Meltdown Shows Need for 'More Effective Oversight' of Crypto
The Treasury Secretary reiterated concerns that trouble in the crypto market could eventually "raise broader financial stability concerns." Secretary Treasury Janet Yellen added her voice to the growing chorus of Washington leaders demanding action in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s collapse last week, saying on Wednesday that the meltdown has demonstrated “the need for more effective oversight of cryptocurrency markets.”
decrypt.co
Chainalysis Confirmed as FTX Creditor in Bankruptcy Case
With court filings to reveal the top 50 creditors this week, Chainalysis has announced that it, too, is owed money due to the FTX collapse. Analytics firm Chainalysis has announced that it is owed money in the bankruptcy proceedings for collapsed exchange FTX. In documents filed to bankruptcy court in...
decrypt.co
Crypto Liquidity Provider B2C2 Offers to Purchase Loans from Genesis
A well-known cryptocurrency market maker, B2C2, is extending a hand to the struggling crypto lending firm Genesis, after the latter company froze customer withdrawals on Wednesday. “B2C2Group wishes to extend an offer to purchase loans from GenesisTrading's book to alleviate the current liquidity shortfall,” tweeted B2C2 founder Max Boonen, minutes...
Comments / 0