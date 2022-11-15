Read full article on original website
altcoinbuzz.io
How To Use The Edge Wallet
Did you know that Edge Wallet is one of the most popular cryptocurrency wallets available today? Edge wallet is a unique mobile multicurrency wallet available for Android and iOS devices. The edge wallet is one of the foremost mobile wallets available today. Equipped with top-notch security features, it is also...
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
altcoinbuzz.io
How Do Phantom Wallets Work? Part 1
We have been saying this for a long time – not your keys, not your wallet. The current FTX affair emphasizes this, down to the core. Now, each chain has its own wallets. The Phantom Wallet is one of the leading wallets on the Solana chain. So, let’s dive...
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
altcoinbuzz.io
What is the Stellar Consensus Protocol?
At the core of blockchain is the promise of a trustless system where the community is used to verify the validity of transactions. Yet how does it accomplish that? Consensus protocols are the names given to the various approaches used by different networks to verify transactions. A blockchain network’s core...
altcoinbuzz.io
Wanchain: A Reliable Decentralized Bridge
The DeFi community has long been concerned about the security of Wrapped BTC bridges. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin once expressed concerns over possible losses in 2020. When news emerged that FTX had become the latest crypto exchange to collapse and file for bankruptcy, such warnings came to the mind of many.
altcoinbuzz.io
NFTs 101- Everything You Need to Know – Part 1
NFTs gained popularity in 2021, particularly after NFT artist Beeple wrote history by selling his NFT art for $69 million. Since then, NFTs have rocked the digital world, with artists, celebrities, global brands, tech heavyweights, and more hopping on the bandwagon. Initially, NFTs were an experimental technology and a way...
altcoinbuzz.io
What Is a Polygon Wallet? Part 1
Polygon is currently one of the hottest blockchains around. They keep partnering with one amazing project after the other. For example, Disney, Starbucks, Meta, or Mercedes. Just to name a few. So, if you plan to buy some MATIC, here are some suitable Polygon wallet options to choose from. Check...
iPhone's Emergency SOS Launches Today With Demo Mode That Lets You Take It For A Spin
Launched for the iPhone 14 family of smartphones, Apple's new Emergency SOS functionality is available to test the feature's satellite safety coverage.
