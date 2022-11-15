ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandenburg, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Stull Receives KLC Training Award

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently presented Brandenburg Accounts Payable Clerk Shannon Stull with a Level I Achievement in City Governance award. KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wvih.com

Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads

In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m. This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate. A homeless camp under...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Kortney Michelle Richardson

Kortney Michelle Richardson, age 38 of Brandenburg, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 17, 1983 in Louisville, daughter of Charles Michael Richardson and Kelli Kennedy. Her father, Michael Richardson preceded her in death. She is survived by…. Her parents: Kelli and Danny “Todd”...
BRANDENBURG, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, November 14, 2022

The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges, unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy