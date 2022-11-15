Read full article on original website
What’s the point of Metro Council’s proposed camping ordinance?
Natalie Harris with Louisville’s Coalition for the Homeless talks about a proposal that could make it easier for the city to clear encampments and confiscate people’s belongings.
wdrb.com
Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
Wave 3
KY Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD Officer’s certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Myles Cosgrove will keep his state law enforcement certification. This certification is required for him to be a police officer at any department in the state of Kentucky. The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted...
wvih.com
Stull Receives KLC Training Award
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently presented Brandenburg Accounts Payable Clerk Shannon Stull with a Level I Achievement in City Governance award. KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
Louisville landlords explain motivations behind evictions in latest report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest eviction report from Louisville shows a shocking disparity between the east end and west end, and it shows the impact larger real estate developers are having on an already fragile market. The 2022 Metro Housing Coalition Report was used to get a better understanding...
Greenberg transition team includes familiar names
Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is preparing to take office in less than two months with the help of a 58-person transition team.
wvih.com
Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads
In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
Report: Hundreds of thousands of Louisville residents are exposed to roadway pollution
Almost half of all Louisvillians live less than a quarter mile from major roadway or interstate, potentially putting them at increased risk for heart disease, asthma and other health issues, according to a report released by the Urban Institute on Tuesday. Researchers at the nonpartisan think tank found that about 100,000 residents, 13% of the […]
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
Wave 3
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m. This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate. A homeless camp under...
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
WLKY.com
Louisville Starbucks goes on morning strike, along with 100 other locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're a regular at Starbucks, getting coffee on Thursday might be a little more difficult. Dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," more than 100 Starbucks stores across the U.S. are going on strike, including a location in Louisville. The location on strike is the one at...
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
wdrb.com
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
'This is literally going to be life-changing for so many Kentuckians': Kentuckians react to governor's medical cannabis executive orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Taylor said back in 2007, his then 10-year-old daughter had the routine down. "Call 911 or call grandpa," he said. "Don't go in the room. Don't get around me. I was, gosh, I would be a danger to her." The army veteran said his seizures...
Police searching for person responsible for burglarizing Shelbyville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for a person who broke into a nonprofit Monday and stole more than $1,000 in cash. In a video posted on Facebook, police ask the community for help identifying the person who broke into the Butterfly House of Shelby County on Main Street.
wdrb.com
Former LMPD detective who killed Breonna Taylor keeps police certification, can continue working as officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was fired for violating the department's use of force policy when he fatally shot Breonna Taylor, will be allowed to keep his police certification. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) voted Thursday not to revoke Cosgrove's certification, meaning...
wvih.com
Kortney Michelle Richardson
Kortney Michelle Richardson, age 38 of Brandenburg, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 17, 1983 in Louisville, daughter of Charles Michael Richardson and Kelli Kennedy. Her father, Michael Richardson preceded her in death. She is survived by…. Her parents: Kelli and Danny “Todd”...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, November 14, 2022
The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges, unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
