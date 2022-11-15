ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Republicans Officially Take Back the House After 4 Years with Democratic Majority

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will soon be replaced by a Republican as the third-highest-ranking U.S. official The Republican Party has secured its first major feat in the 2022 midterm elections, regaining the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has been controlled by Democrats for the past four years. Republicans were long favored to take control of Congress' lower chamber in 2023 as President Joe Biden's wavering popularity hurt Democratic prospects down the ballot. Though Democrats saw a boost in the polls after Roe v. Wade was overturned that...
Business Insider

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
IOWA STATE
WGME

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader

The House Republican conference elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Wednesday to serve as their majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. Scalise was uncontested for the position, and the move would keep him as the No. 2 to current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), assuming he becomes speaker of the House. McCarthy is facing a challenge from the more conservative wing of the GOP.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy