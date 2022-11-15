Read full article on original website
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Republicans Officially Take Back the House After 4 Years with Democratic Majority
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will soon be replaced by a Republican as the third-highest-ranking U.S. official The Republican Party has secured its first major feat in the 2022 midterm elections, regaining the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has been controlled by Democrats for the past four years. Republicans were long favored to take control of Congress' lower chamber in 2023 as President Joe Biden's wavering popularity hurt Democratic prospects down the ballot. Though Democrats saw a boost in the polls after Roe v. Wade was overturned that...
Lisa Murkowski closes gap in Senate race against Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) closed the gap Wednesday against GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka and is close to shoring up enough votes to win her fourth term under the state's new ranked choice voting system. Murkowski made the gains after a big batch of absentee and early ballots were counted...
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Republicans likely to control House after wins in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
The 2024 Presidential Election? Democrats Have Already Won
The 1912 election bears a striking resemblance to the 2024 election. That's good news for the Democrats
Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology
The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
Rep. Newhouse, Republican Trump impeacher, leads in early counting
(The Center Square) – Central Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, could not be sure what the outcome of Tuesday’s election would be given Republican anger over his vote in 2021 to impeach former President Donald Trump. Newhouse’s decision to join 10 Republicans in that vote drew Trump-supported primary...
'He's a loser': GOP lawmaker says Republicans on Capitol Hill don't want Trump in 2024
A onetime staunch ally of Donald Trump and prominent figure of the "Stop the Steal" rally is calling for the former president to ditch his White House aspirations — for the good of the Republican Party and of the country. "If President Trump wanted to put America first, he...
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
Young voters helped Democrats win the Senate and other midterm elections
Democrats delivered an upset to Republicans over the weekend, clinching a victory in the Nevada Senate race in order to maintain their narrow control of the chamber for at least the next two years. Election victories, like those of incumbent Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of...
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs wins governor's race, defeats Republican election denier Kari Lake
In the House, 20 seats remain undecided. With House leadership potentially about to change, Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated she'd back McCarthy.
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
The House Republican conference elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Wednesday to serve as their majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. Scalise was uncontested for the position, and the move would keep him as the No. 2 to current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), assuming he becomes speaker of the House. McCarthy is facing a challenge from the more conservative wing of the GOP.
The House Race That Shows Why Republicans Collapsed in the Midterms
To understand why Republicans are on course to barely capture control of the House of Representatives in precedent-defying midterm elections, a district all the way on the other side of the country from Washington, D.C., might be the best place to look. In Washington State’s Third District, the Democrat Marie...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was defeated by Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022...
