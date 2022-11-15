Read full article on original website
Woman charged in connection with death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase transferred to southern Indiana jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is now behind bars in southern Indiana. According to the Washington County Jail's website, Dawn Coleman was booked into the jail early Saturday morning. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana.
Man in Fairdale found shot dead inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Fairdale. Louisville Metro Police Department Officers were called to the 10400 block of West Manslick Road at 7:15 pm Saturday. Officers found a man dead from his injuries inside a car when they got to the scene. The...
Louisville Man Charged With Child’s Death
A 1-year-old boy who died after being found with signs of abuse has been identified by officials. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Christen Lovett died on November 2 due to blunt force injuries. Christen was in the care of 29 year-old Derrick A. Taylor Jr. at the time...
Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner
The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID unknown suspects. According to a " target="_blank">Facebook post by LMPD, two unknown suspects entered the Lowes on Dixie Highway and filled up a cart of lumber and left without paying. The suspects...
Federal Jury Convicts Louisville Man On Drug Charges
Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Six On Drug Charges
Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, 29 year-old Dion Brown, 30 year-old Raheem Richardson, 29 year-old Jamesha Hickman, 28 year-old Demeeko Johnson, 29 year-old Tyrece Clark and 51 year-old Hubert Brown conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and November 1, 2022.
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car
A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
Theft suspect flees police in stolen vehicle, causing crash that injured 1 in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday after police say a theft suspect fled a traffic stop, causing a crash. Middletown Police Department was investigating a theft suspect when they spotted him in a stolen car with a stolen plate on Shelbyville Road. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, police said the suspect sped off, but they did not pursue him.
Campbellsville Man Found Dead, Active Death Investigation Underway
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. Campbellsville Police and the Taylor County Coroner’s Office received a complaint of a deceased male on Lincoln Avenue. Taylor County Coroner’s Office took the deceased, 69-year old Tommy R. Pyles of Lincoln Avenue, to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Drug Dealers and Associates
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Drug Dealers and Associates Involved with Drugs at an Apartment Complex. NOTE: The Scott County Sheriff's Office is committed to Arresting Drug Dealers...LEAVE Town or GO to JAIL!. Scott County- Sheriff Goodin once again praised the work of deputies when last night Scott County Sheriff's...
Tommy Ballard's murder remains unsolved, 6 years after hunting trip gone wrong
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Tommy Ballard was shot and killed while hunting with his grandson November 19, 2016. News of his death stunned the Nelson County community, who had watched him lead the search for his missing daughter for more than a year. "I never dreamed in a hundred...
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
On Wednesday, the Salvation Army officially kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle and Angel Tree program. JCPS substitute teacher honored by students, staff on 80th birthday. JCPS said Dora McDougle is well known in several West Louisville schools and has served as a substitute teacher for 38 years.
'Does LMPD have them as evidence?': Mother looking for son's belongings two years after his death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Austin Fitzpatrick's mother, Eva Helms, is looking for her son's belongings two years after his death. Fitzpatrick was killed in Old Louisville Nov. 16, 2020. "He was a wonderful young man and just wrong place, wrong time," Helms said. She says he had just dropped off...
6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
