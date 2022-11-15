Richard Curtis and Maude Apatow at Women of the Year 2022 Richard Curtis and Maude Apatow at Women of the Year 2022. "Truly I'm so excited to be included among these incredible women tonight, it's an enormous honour," Maude Apatow said as she took to the stage to accept the Breakthrough prize at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. "This is the first award I've ever received, so this is also the first real acceptance speech I've ever had to make – and I'm very nervous because I have to give it in front of Viola Davis, whose body of work is mind-blowingly remarkable and I am not worthy!"

