Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
Roberta Flack Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Says She Can No Longer Sing
Roberta Flack, the soulful voice behind the hits “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” has been diagnosed with ALS, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The artist, who is 85 and survived a stroke in 2016, can no longer sing and has trouble speaking as a result of the disease, according to Flack’s rep. “It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” the rep said, adding that Flack intends to stay active in musical and creative endeavors. Flack, nevertheless, is still supporting a documentary about her life, Roberta, which...
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Wore 2 Daring Looks to the Mugler “Couturissime” Exhibition Opening in NYC
Leave it to Kylie Jenner to turn heads in not just one, but two daring Mugler looks. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was among the star-studded guest list for last night's opening of the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. There, Jenner started the night out in a dramatic, figure-hugging gown in inky black. But once inside the museum, the reality TV star changed into a sheer catsuit, another one of the house's signature designs.
Lupita Nyong'o Wants Idris Elba in Black Panther 3
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Wants to See Idris Elba in Black Panther 3. Lupita Nyong'o is already looking ahead at a third Black Panther movie. And should Black Panther: Wakanda Forever get a follow-up film, the Oscar winner knows exactly who should join the star-studded cast—which already includes Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira.
Harper's Bazaar
Anya Taylor-Joy on fighting for equality and knowing your worth
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2022 Women of the Year Awards Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2022 Women of the Year Awards. "She really is extraordinary in every single way," Nicholas Hoult said of Anya Taylor-Joy, as he introduced his friend and co-star on-stage at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, where she was receiving the Actress accolade. He went on to describe how deeply Taylor-Joy cares about not only the characters she plays, but every single voice on set – and beyond.
Harper's Bazaar
Joe Jonas on How Wife Sophie Turner Helps Him with His Acting
Joe Jonas is breaking into Hollywood, and his talented wife is helping him all the way through. The Jonas Brothers singer is set to make his feature debut with his new wartime film, Devotion, which premieres this November 23 and tells the story of how fighter pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner became the U.S. Navy's most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War.
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Shaded Pete Davidson Over Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors
Someone get Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski some ice for their burns, because fans think Kim Kardashian might've just thrown shade at their relationship. As The Kardashians viewers will know, Kim and Pete started dating after meeting on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. While they kept things under wraps for a while, the pair eventually went Instagram—and even red carpet—official, before calling it quits in spring.
Harper's Bazaar
Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History with His Smash-Hit Album Un Verano Sin Ti
Bad Bunny is no stranger to making history at this point in his career. Today, the Puerto Rican superstar's landmark album, Un Verano Sin Ti, became the first-ever all-Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year. The "Me Porto Bonito" singer was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Musica Urbana Album.
Harper's Bazaar
Ariana Grande Is the Last Great Celebrity Perfumer
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess Diaries 3
Disney is making a third installation of The Princess Diaries? Shut. Up. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Aadrita Mukerji (whose writing credits include Supergirl and Reacher) has been recruited to write the script for the long-awaited third movie of the royal franchise, based on Meg Cabot's young adult novelsof the same name. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two movies, will return to produce the new Princess Diaries. Meanwhile, Melissa Stack, the screenwriter for The Other Woman, will executive produce.
Harper's Bazaar
A Love Letter to Anya Taylor-Joy’s Incredible Press Tour Looks
A retrospective of Anya Taylor-Joy's most recent looks is in order. The actress has been on a bout of red-carpet walks and press appearances for her newest film, The Menu. But it's her outfits to promote the psychological thriller—a satire on foodie culture interspersed with truly delicious cinematic shots of gourmet prepared meals—that are mouthwatering.
Harper's Bazaar
Maude Apatow on the "important and fulfilling" experience of starring in Euphoria
Richard Curtis and Maude Apatow at Women of the Year 2022 Richard Curtis and Maude Apatow at Women of the Year 2022. "Truly I'm so excited to be included among these incredible women tonight, it's an enormous honour," Maude Apatow said as she took to the stage to accept the Breakthrough prize at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. "This is the first award I've ever received, so this is also the first real acceptance speech I've ever had to make – and I'm very nervous because I have to give it in front of Viola Davis, whose body of work is mind-blowingly remarkable and I am not worthy!"
Harper's Bazaar
Sydney Sweeney Looks Utterly Breathtaking in a Metallic Breastplate Gown
Sydney Sweeney is charging into battle with a red-carpet-ready look. The Euphoria star made a jaw-dropping appearance at GQ's 2022 Men of the Year Awards, held in London last night. For the glitzy occasion, the actress opted to make a splash in a look pulled straight from the runway—specifically, LaQuan Smith's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Channels Britney Spears in a Jaw-Dropping Denim Gown
More than two decades after she premiered the unforgettable look, Britney Spears's red-carpet denim gown is still inspiring today's fashion darlings. Dua Lipa is the latest celebrity to take inspiration from Spears—who memorably defined a decade of fashion by turning up at the 2001 American Music Awards in a patchwork denim gown, along with her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, who matched in an all-denim suit.
Harper's Bazaar
Sydney Sweeney's brunette hair transformation
As Cassie Howard on the HBO hit series Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney's Barbie-blonde hair became a signature look for the character. Off-screen, we've seen the actress experiment with various hair colours – from buttery blonde to a more strawberry hue. But last night in Madrid, Sweeney stepped out with soft mermaid waves in a shade that's noticeably darker.
NME
Rihanna wants Beyonce on the runway in next Savage x Fenty fashion show
Rihanna has named Beyoncé as the person she’d most like to see on the runway for the next Savage x Fenty show. After Volume 4 of the annual televised fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime last week, the singer looked back on the show and talked about its future in an interview with E! News.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Highly Anticipated Docuseries Finally Has a Release Date
A new royal show is heading to Netflix—and it isn't just the next season of The Crown. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's highly anticipated docuseries will reportedly drop on the streaming giant this December, according to People. Liz Garbus, an Oscar-nominated documentary director who has previously worked on critically acclaimed projects like What Happened, Miss Simone? and Girlhood, will helm the series.
