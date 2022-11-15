ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, KY

Police Investigate Woman’s Death In Edmonson County

Kentucky State Police was requested by the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a woman at 4089 Chalybeate Road in Edmonson County around 5 p.m. Thursday (11/17). Preliminary investigation indicates 94 year-old Texie Colley was burning leaves at her residence. When first responders arrived she was...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
Louisville Man Charged With Child’s Death

A 1-year-old boy who died after being found with signs of abuse has been identified by officials. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Christen Lovett died on November 2 due to blunt force injuries. Christen was in the care of 29 year-old Derrick A. Taylor Jr. at the time...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Federal Jury Convicts Louisville Man On Drug Charges

Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Six On Drug Charges

Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, 29 year-old Dion Brown, 30 year-old Raheem Richardson, 29 year-old Jamesha Hickman, 28 year-old Demeeko Johnson, 29 year-old Tyrece Clark and 51 year-old Hubert Brown conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and November 1, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility

Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads

In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Kortney Michelle Richardson

Kortney Michelle Richardson, age 38 of Brandenburg, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 17, 1983 in Louisville, daughter of Charles Michael Richardson and Kelli Kennedy. Her father, Michael Richardson preceded her in death. She is survived by…. Her parents: Kelli and Danny “Todd”...
BRANDENBURG, KY
Governor Proposes Changes At Juvenile Detention Center

After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units as reported by...
KENTUCKY STATE
Michael Wayne “Mike” Jones

Michael Wayne “Mike” Jones, age 61 of Flaherty, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born September 15, 1961 to the late Joseph Frederick and Willie Lee Jones. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Joe Billy, Bobby, Truman and Jimmy Jones; and three sisters, Laura Jones, Louise Weible and Rosella Boykin.
FLAHERTY, KY
Educators Meet With Lawmakers

With the 2022 election over, all eyes are turning to Frankfort for the 2023 session of the General Assembly. A number of groups have topics they want to bring up in January and educators took time Thursday to make sure they are all on the same page. Thursday morning, education...
FRANKFORT, KY

