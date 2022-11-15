Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wvih.com
Police Investigate Woman’s Death In Edmonson County
Kentucky State Police was requested by the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a woman at 4089 Chalybeate Road in Edmonson County around 5 p.m. Thursday (11/17). Preliminary investigation indicates 94 year-old Texie Colley was burning leaves at her residence. When first responders arrived she was...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Charged With Child’s Death
A 1-year-old boy who died after being found with signs of abuse has been identified by officials. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Christen Lovett died on November 2 due to blunt force injuries. Christen was in the care of 29 year-old Derrick A. Taylor Jr. at the time...
wvih.com
Federal Jury Convicts Louisville Man On Drug Charges
Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
wvih.com
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Six On Drug Charges
Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, 29 year-old Dion Brown, 30 year-old Raheem Richardson, 29 year-old Jamesha Hickman, 28 year-old Demeeko Johnson, 29 year-old Tyrece Clark and 51 year-old Hubert Brown conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and November 1, 2022.
wvih.com
Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility
Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
wvih.com
Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads
In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
wvih.com
Kortney Michelle Richardson
Kortney Michelle Richardson, age 38 of Brandenburg, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 17, 1983 in Louisville, daughter of Charles Michael Richardson and Kelli Kennedy. Her father, Michael Richardson preceded her in death. She is survived by…. Her parents: Kelli and Danny “Todd”...
wvih.com
Governor Proposes Changes At Juvenile Detention Center
After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units as reported by...
wvih.com
Michael Wayne “Mike” Jones
Michael Wayne “Mike” Jones, age 61 of Flaherty, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born September 15, 1961 to the late Joseph Frederick and Willie Lee Jones. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Joe Billy, Bobby, Truman and Jimmy Jones; and three sisters, Laura Jones, Louise Weible and Rosella Boykin.
wvih.com
Educators Meet With Lawmakers
With the 2022 election over, all eyes are turning to Frankfort for the 2023 session of the General Assembly. A number of groups have topics they want to bring up in January and educators took time Thursday to make sure they are all on the same page. Thursday morning, education...
Comments / 0