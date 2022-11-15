Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor objects to tarps on pavilion to protect homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Community members set up tarps around the J.B. Wise pavilion in Watertown to help homeless people who stay there keep warm. The gesture drew sharp criticism from Mayor Jeff Smith who in an email to city council members and the city police chief. He said it is “absolutely unacceptable,” saying the pavilion is not someone’s personal property and asked if someone obtained a permit to enclose the pavilion.
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor: Hochul, state officials ‘very concerned’ about storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor took calls Thursday from Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials asking what they can do to help the city during the coming snowstorm. Mayor Jeff Smith says he first had a conference call with the state Department of Transportation and other...
wwnytv.com
Water project cost concerns Northland Estates resident
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A multi-million dollar water project is in the works for a town of Watertown community. A resident says it’s a relief, but it also opens the door to more questions and concerns. Colder weather is on the way, which is typically when...
cnycentral.com
Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
wwnytv.com
Homeless brace for for snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some of Watertown’s homeless population are living in tents with no heat at the Butler Pavilion off the Black River Parkway. As the snowstorm approaches, a city council member is worried and reminding people to not forget about the homeless. “They’re in survival mode...
wwnytv.com
State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown. A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic...
WKTV
Local towns and villages awarded federal grants to make water infrastructure, housing improvements
Several local towns and villages are getting federal grants to upgrade housing and public water facilities in their areas. The Community Development Block Grant funding was distributed to support infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation projects across the state, including five in the Mohawk Valley. Here are the recipients:. The town...
informnny.com
Watertown prepares for massive lake effect snowstorm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The cold winds have arrived in the North Country, a tell-tale sign that snow is on its way. The City of Watertown is anticipating what is expected to be a massive lake-effect snowstorm. Department of Public Works Superintendent Pat Keenan said that the City is prepared for all potential scenarios.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
wwnytv.com
Dannatburg: Remembering a lost community
WATSON, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County there are 26 towns and villages. But once upon a time, there were others. Like Dannatburg, which was just outside Watson. “If you were to go to Dannatburg today, you’d find there’s almost nothing there,” Lewis County Historical Society president Jonathan Miller said. “It’s what we call one of the lost communities of Lewis County.”
Oswego Police Department K-9 Unit, Criminal Division Unit Grants Approved By Common Council
OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council meeting was held last night, Monday, November 14. The meeting was brief with all 16 items on the agenda approved. 15 items were passed unanimously, one item passing by a margin of 5-1 with one excused (Resolution 344). Councilor McBrearty was excused from last night’s meeting.
wwnytv.com
Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
WGRZ TV
Gov. Hochul declares State Of Emergency ahead of impending lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has issued a State Of Emergency for upstate New York with lake effect snow in the forecast. The State of Emergency is in effect for Thursday morning with winter weather expected to impact portions of upstate New York with lake-effect snow through Sunday.
Travel limited on NYS Thruway, I-81 due to winter storm; Hochul declares state of emergency
Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as the New York State Department of Transportation is limiting travel on some Upstate New York highways due to the winter storm Thursday. Up to 3 feet of snow is possible in the Buffalo area and up 2 feet could fall...
wwnytv.com
Sandra Lettiere, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Lettiere was 65 Years old and passed away at 11:00 PM Nov.16, 2022. At Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and health in Utica NY. She was a former resident at Bugbee Apartments on Washington street in Watertown NY. Arrangements are with Scala & Roefaro Funeral...
wwnytv.com
Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville will ban motorized vehicles like ATVs inside the village. Trustees approved a new law Wednesday night banning vehicles like snowmobiles, ATVs, 4-wheelers, and e-bikes. About a dozen people went to the public forum, discussing concerns about Lewis County’s rails-to-trails program, which would repurpose old...
wwnytv.com
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them. Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department. If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not...
flackbroadcasting.com
Fuel issue in furnace unit blamed for North State Street structure fire: Lowville Fire Department
LOWVILLE- Firefighters say a furnace unit was damaged in a Tuesday afternoon fire in Lowville, NY. It happened at around 2:40 p.m. on North State Street. Witnesses reported black smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Fire Chief Joe Austin says responding units found the blaze in the furnace...
cnycentral.com
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A no-unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. This advisory was issued ahead of the impending lake effect snowstorm expected to hit the county early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, whiteout conditions are expected with […]
