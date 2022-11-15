ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Marconews.com

Now You Know: Tree lighting ushers in new and improved Vets Park

The city of Marco Island will be hosting a joining event with Christmas Island Style. The 2022 Annual Tree Lighting and Community Celebration will mark the reopening of Veterans Community Park. The event is from 5 until 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. At 5 p.m., there will be a ribbon...
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Ed Bassmaster at Off the Hook, plants and shell art for sale, more

General public hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19. First-floor meeting room, Bonita Springs Library, 10560 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. Benefitting Friends of the Bonita Springs Library, the sale offers thousands of items ranging from fiction and nonfiction to children’s books, puzzles. CDs and DVDs. Friends donors get an exclusive first chance to shop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Become a Friend, $25 or more at the door, for admission to the preview. Information, FriendsOfBonitaLibrary@gmail.com.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
NOISE Inc.

Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane Ian

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa First to Reopen on Captiva Island After Hurricane Ian. In 1926, perhaps inspired by the stories of Teddy Roosevelt fishing the back bay of Captiva, sports fishermen began to regularly journey to a narrow stretch of this unique, wonderful Florida tropical island where — in literally just a few minutes — you could cast east into Pine Island Sound, or west into the Gulf of Mexico. Five years later, this place — aptly named ‘Tween Waters Inn — welcomed its first overnight guests. And a history of hospitality that spans two centuries was born.
CAPTIVA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Three Activities for a Marco Island Family Vacation

Marco Island is an ideal place for households to flee on their Florida trip. There are numerous parks, public seashores and family-friendly actions to strive. As a result of Marco Island isn’t crowded, there isn't any standstill visitors, no rowdy island visitors and no preventing for elbow room on the seaside. And on the finish of the day (or throughout nap time) households can retire of their homey trip leases located close to the seaside or overlooking the canals in secure, quiet neighborhoods. Your loved ones is certain to have loads of area to name their very own and loads of issues to do.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season

With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples 

Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung. 
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest

Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers

The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan

Many of you are closely following what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Second location for Aqua restaurant launches in Bonita Springs 

The second location for Aqua restaurant and lounge debuted last week in the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space had been vacant since May 2020, when Perkins permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for about 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral

Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

27080 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs; 239-495-1868; www.facebook.com/mariasrestaurantbonita. For 30 years, Maria’s has served South of the Border fare with flair. Have a margarita and relax over the classics done well. Yes, there are plenty of tacos. But our critics enjoyed the breakfast burrito here, with smoky chorizo that soaked into the flour tortilla that was like having a breakfast hash rolled into a burrito, and the huevos rancheros, slathered in tomatillo salsa verde that came with deep-fried corn tortillas and over-easy eggs that created a decadent sauce all their own. Good eating.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

St. Matthew’s House hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

St. Matthew’s House is making sure families in need have a feast on Thanksgiving Day. The organization expects this year’s food giveaway to be their biggest yet. Hope for the holidays. It’s something so many in Southwest Florida could use as Thanksgiving approaches. “It’s like, either, do...
IMMOKALEE, FL
Florida Weekly

Jay & Patty Baker offer $20 million match gift to NCH earmarked for orthopedics

The NCH Healthcare System and Hospital for Special Surgery publicly announced a collaboration to bring world-class orthopedic care to Naples and Southwest Florida. At the event Naples philanthropist and NCH Board Member, Jay Baker, along with his wife Patty, made a special announcement surprising the audience by pledging $20 million for a match grant earmarked for bringing comprehensive and world-class orthopedic services to Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Is it hard to find Christmas trees this holiday season?

It’s the time of year to buy a Christmas tree. But one difference this year? The Collier County fairgrounds will not sell Christmas trees, citing a nationwide shortage. However, other sellers in the area were able to get their Christmas trees. Collier County fair manager said it doesn’t make...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Pulte’s quick move-in homes provide SWFL home buyers with opportunities

Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, is offering more than 100 new construction, quick move-in homes across Southwest Florida, with a limited selection available for occupancy by year’s end. “For more than 25 years, Southwest Florida has been...
NAPLES, FL

