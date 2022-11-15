Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Tree lighting ushers in new and improved Vets Park
The city of Marco Island will be hosting a joining event with Christmas Island Style. The 2022 Annual Tree Lighting and Community Celebration will mark the reopening of Veterans Community Park. The event is from 5 until 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. At 5 p.m., there will be a ribbon...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Ed Bassmaster at Off the Hook, plants and shell art for sale, more
General public hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19. First-floor meeting room, Bonita Springs Library, 10560 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. Benefitting Friends of the Bonita Springs Library, the sale offers thousands of items ranging from fiction and nonfiction to children’s books, puzzles. CDs and DVDs. Friends donors get an exclusive first chance to shop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Become a Friend, $25 or more at the door, for admission to the preview. Information, FriendsOfBonitaLibrary@gmail.com.
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane Ian
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa First to Reopen on Captiva Island After Hurricane Ian. In 1926, perhaps inspired by the stories of Teddy Roosevelt fishing the back bay of Captiva, sports fishermen began to regularly journey to a narrow stretch of this unique, wonderful Florida tropical island where — in literally just a few minutes — you could cast east into Pine Island Sound, or west into the Gulf of Mexico. Five years later, this place — aptly named ‘Tween Waters Inn — welcomed its first overnight guests. And a history of hospitality that spans two centuries was born.
cohaitungchi.com
Three Activities for a Marco Island Family Vacation
Marco Island is an ideal place for households to flee on their Florida trip. There are numerous parks, public seashores and family-friendly actions to strive. As a result of Marco Island isn’t crowded, there isn't any standstill visitors, no rowdy island visitors and no preventing for elbow room on the seaside. And on the finish of the day (or throughout nap time) households can retire of their homey trip leases located close to the seaside or overlooking the canals in secure, quiet neighborhoods. Your loved ones is certain to have loads of area to name their very own and loads of issues to do.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season
With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
WINKNEWS.com
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest
Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers
The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
WINKNEWS.com
The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan
Many of you are closely following what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers...
WINKNEWS.com
Second location for Aqua restaurant launches in Bonita Springs
The second location for Aqua restaurant and lounge debuted last week in the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space had been vacant since May 2020, when Perkins permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for about 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
Florida Weekly
Luxury waterfront Gulfside Twelve finalizes purchase of Carousel Beach Motel, Estero Island
Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, a progressive real estate investment group with a focus on residential development opportunities throughout the midwest and southeast, has announced that it has finalized the acquisition of the Carousel Beach Motel located at 6230 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach. Carousel Beach Redevelopment, LLC, a...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral
Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
27080 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs; 239-495-1868; www.facebook.com/mariasrestaurantbonita. For 30 years, Maria’s has served South of the Border fare with flair. Have a margarita and relax over the classics done well. Yes, there are plenty of tacos. But our critics enjoyed the breakfast burrito here, with smoky chorizo that soaked into the flour tortilla that was like having a breakfast hash rolled into a burrito, and the huevos rancheros, slathered in tomatillo salsa verde that came with deep-fried corn tortillas and over-easy eggs that created a decadent sauce all their own. Good eating.
WINKNEWS.com
St. Matthew’s House hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
St. Matthew’s House is making sure families in need have a feast on Thanksgiving Day. The organization expects this year’s food giveaway to be their biggest yet. Hope for the holidays. It’s something so many in Southwest Florida could use as Thanksgiving approaches. “It’s like, either, do...
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Listed Properties on Sanibel
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/9/22 to 11/15/22.
Florida Weekly
Jay & Patty Baker offer $20 million match gift to NCH earmarked for orthopedics
The NCH Healthcare System and Hospital for Special Surgery publicly announced a collaboration to bring world-class orthopedic care to Naples and Southwest Florida. At the event Naples philanthropist and NCH Board Member, Jay Baker, along with his wife Patty, made a special announcement surprising the audience by pledging $20 million for a match grant earmarked for bringing comprehensive and world-class orthopedic services to Naples.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Tacos and more in the shadows of the courthouse
I get asked all the time, do you plan your meals in advance? Is it on-the-fly? My answer is yes and yes. There’s always a plan. But plans can change. Just like with this week’s dining destination. Here I was early voting, like a good citizen. I rarely...
WINKNEWS.com
Is it hard to find Christmas trees this holiday season?
It’s the time of year to buy a Christmas tree. But one difference this year? The Collier County fairgrounds will not sell Christmas trees, citing a nationwide shortage. However, other sellers in the area were able to get their Christmas trees. Collier County fair manager said it doesn’t make...
City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties
Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.
Florida Weekly
Pulte’s quick move-in homes provide SWFL home buyers with opportunities
Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, is offering more than 100 new construction, quick move-in homes across Southwest Florida, with a limited selection available for occupancy by year’s end. “For more than 25 years, Southwest Florida has been...
