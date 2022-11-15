Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
United Way of the Coastal Empire wraps up Fall Giving campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated another great year of their Fall Giving Campaign tonight. The organization says some highlights from the last 10 weeks include a 10% increase in the ‘Shop and Dine United’ part of the campaign this year. And...
wtoc.com
Guardians of Effingham Animal Rescue give Thanksgiving meals to animals in shelter
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A special delivery for dogs and cats in the Effingham County Animal Shelter today. A new group of animal advocates based in the county wanted to make sure our four legged friends are not forgotten this holiday. A feast fit for fido and...Fanta!. Guardians of...
wtoc.com
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
wtoc.com
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation is going to help families in need and its all thanks to all of you. When you shop at Park’s your asked to round-up to the next dollar. Now that money is going to good use. More than $94,000 will help Second...
wtoc.com
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
wtoc.com
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover. The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February. Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society is a support group to benefit people with Down Syndrome and their families through local leadership in support, outreach, education, and advocacy. Joe MarKeeZee, the President of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society, and Michael Holton, who is on the Board of...
WJCL
Turkey Drive 22: WJCL viewers donate more than 400 turkeys for families in need this Thanksgiving
For the second year in a row, WJCL's Turkey Drive 22 is helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, representatives of WJCL, including members of the news team, gathered at the Piggly Wiggly in Pooler, accepting donations on behalf of America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Mary Jane...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. In honor and support of millions who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, along with caregivers and family members who stand by their sides throughout the course of their disease, I’m Patti Lyons, President of Senior Citizens, Inc. joined Afternoon Break to share what you need to know about bringing awareness to the disease.
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
wtoc.com
Community members help families displaced by fire at Azure Cove apartments
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local city, churches and non-profits are teaming-up, trying to help dozens of families after a fire forced them out of their homes. It happened almost a week ago at the Azure Cove apartments off Highway 80. The state fire marshall has been called in...
wtoc.com
‘Canned goods are so critical’: Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia facing food shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a little over a week before Thanksgiving, and shelves at Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia are empty. Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of the organization, says that this is the emptiest the shelves have ever been before Thanksgiving and the need for donations is critical.
wtoc.com
Today is Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you fill your fridge with Thanksgiving food and leftovers - you probably have to make space. And today is the day to do it - National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. Taylor Matthews is the CEO of Sparkling Queens Cleaning, a maid service in Savannah,...
eatstayplaybeaufort.com
Restaurants Open in Beaufort, SC this Holiday!
Don’t feel like cooking this Holiday Season? Not to worry… these restaurants around Beaufort’s Sea Islands will be open for you to relax & eat local!. The Holiday’s are officially upon us! Our friends at Beaufort Area Hospitality Association are gathering a list of restaurants, cafes, etc. that are open during Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. For those looking to avoid the fuss (including multiple trips to the grocery store, cooking, cleaning, organizing, and getting the gravy just right)…and jokes about your cooking… these local restaurants have you covered.
wtoc.com
SCORE holds 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some lucky winners are walking away with money and help to get their business off the ground. The 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition took place this afternoon. It’s Savannah’s very own version of SharkTank. Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to a panel...
wtoc.com
How to make blackened green beans perfect for Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is the most planned meal of the year with menus and grocery lists made out weeks in advance, but there still are often last-minute changes. Maybe you can’t find an ingredient or your guest list grows and you add a dish - something throws a curve and you adjust.
wtoc.com
Next Parent University event this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeownership 101, CPR/First Aid and Relationship Roadmap are some of the courses that will be offered at the next Parent University event this weekend, and there will also be some holiday giveaways at the Henderson Formey Early Learning Center Saturday morning. Michael O’Neal is executive director...
wtoc.com
Savannah State University holds tree lighting ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is now in full swing for several universities in our area. Savannah State University celebrated with carolers and cookies Wednesday night. President Kimberly Ballard-Washington says she hopes they take moments like these into their futures. “As they go home as graduates, many of...
Comments / 0