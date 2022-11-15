Read full article on original website
Related
wvih.com
Federal Jury Convicts Louisville Man On Drug Charges
Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
wvih.com
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Six On Drug Charges
Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, 29 year-old Dion Brown, 30 year-old Raheem Richardson, 29 year-old Jamesha Hickman, 28 year-old Demeeko Johnson, 29 year-old Tyrece Clark and 51 year-old Hubert Brown conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and November 1, 2022.
Meth trafficking leads to 10-year prison sentence for Somerset man
A Somerset man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
wdrb.com
Federal jury finds Louisville man guilty of using juveniles to distribute fentanyl, heroin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was found guilty by a federal jury of using juveniles to help distribute fentanyl and heroin. According to court documents, Terrell Trammell, 28, sold fentanyl to an undercover informant in October 2020. Federal officials said Trammell is a "multi-time convicted felon" who used...
Wave 3
Louisville man federally convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
q95fm.net
Man Faces List Of Charges Following Multi-County Chase With Police
One man is now facing a multitude of charges following a multi-county chase with law enforcement. The incident began in Gerrard County, early Thursday morning, when Paul Brown is said to have pulled his son out of a truck and then drove away. A deputy performed a traffic stop on...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Charged With Child’s Death
A 1-year-old boy who died after being found with signs of abuse has been identified by officials. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Christen Lovett died on November 2 due to blunt force injuries. Christen was in the care of 29 year-old Derrick A. Taylor Jr. at the time...
wdrb.com
6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
Wave 3
6 federally indicted, arrested for methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 1, 2022.
wvih.com
Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility
Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
k105.com
Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car
A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
wdrb.com
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is a 34-year-old woman from...
WLKY.com
6 years later: Anniversary of Tommy Ballard's death follows 2nd FBI search in Crystal Rogers disappearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marks six years since the death of Tommy Ballard when he was shot and killed on the family's land in Nelson County. Ballard was shot in front of his grandson while taking him hunting. It happened near the Bluegrass Parkway just 16 months after his daughter, Crystal Rogers, was reported missing.
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner
The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
wdrb.com
Louisville mother speaks out after ex-boyfriend charged with her 1-year-old son's beating death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a 1-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend is speaking out about her son's life. Christen Lovett died Nov. 2 at Norton Children's Hospital. That's when police officers responded to assist the fire department for a 1-year-old who was short of air.
wdrb.com
Seymour man arrested after 10-month old tests positive for meth, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour man was arrested after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine on Sunday, according to Seymour Police. According to the Seymour Police Department, an investigation was conducted following the infant's positive test, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a house on S. Jackson Park Drive, near Tipton Street.
Comments / 5