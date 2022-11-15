ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KY

Federal Jury Convicts Louisville Man On Drug Charges

Following a four-day trial, 28-year-old Terrell Trammell of Louisville was convicted of multiple charges by a federal jury on Thursday. Trammell was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Six On Drug Charges

Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, 29 year-old Dion Brown, 30 year-old Raheem Richardson, 29 year-old Jamesha Hickman, 28 year-old Demeeko Johnson, 29 year-old Tyrece Clark and 51 year-old Hubert Brown conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and November 1, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Man Faces List Of Charges Following Multi-County Chase With Police

One man is now facing a multitude of charges following a multi-county chase with law enforcement. The incident began in Gerrard County, early Thursday morning, when Paul Brown is said to have pulled his son out of a truck and then drove away. A deputy performed a traffic stop on...
DANVILLE, KY
Louisville Man Charged With Child’s Death

A 1-year-old boy who died after being found with signs of abuse has been identified by officials. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Christen Lovett died on November 2 due to blunt force injuries. Christen was in the care of 29 year-old Derrick A. Taylor Jr. at the time...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Second Lawsuit Filed Against Youth Facility

Louisville’s Brooklawn youth facility, which is already being investigated after the death of a 7-year-old central Kentucky boy, is the target of a second lawsuit. Autumn Janeway of Georgetown says her 11-year-old son suffered “physical and emotional” abuse. Janeway voluntarily checked her son into the Brooklawn facility...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
LEXINGTON, KY
Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car

A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
CLARKSON, KY
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is a 34-year-old woman from...
LEXINGTON, KY
Man shot, killed near Buechel identified by coroner

The man shot and killed near Buechel Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Deondre McRae, 29, was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of the shooting, and when they arrived, they found McRae suffering multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on Norbrook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Seymour man arrested after 10-month old tests positive for meth, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour man was arrested after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine on Sunday, according to Seymour Police. According to the Seymour Police Department, an investigation was conducted following the infant's positive test, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a house on S. Jackson Park Drive, near Tipton Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY

