Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2022. It has since been updated. It was Peggy Yamaguchi's dance moves that first drew Duane Mann to her. Then, her smile and quick wit sealed the deal. The 22-year-old sailor from Iowa, stationed in Japan during the Korean War in 1953, had never met anyone like her and he couldn't help but fall head over heels in love for the first time in his life. "She was such a pretty girl, and so sensitive and kind," Mann, who is now 91, told The Washington Post. "We had so much fun." Mann and Yamaguchi's paths crossed at a military officers' club, where she worked in the hat check room, and he was hired as a mechanic and sergeant-at-arms in his off-hours.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO