Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland Conservation District adds 5 staff members

By Jeff Himler
 3 days ago
Four residents from Western Pennsylvania and another from the eastern end of the state have joined the Westmoreland Conservation District staff.

Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Allie Shreffler of Mt. Pleasant, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown are the most recent additions to the technical staff of the Hempfield-based organization, according to Greg Phillips, district manager and CEO.

The goal of the Conservation District, as noted on its website, is to help “citizens use natural resources in a way that promotes respect and good stewardship, and community benefits.”

Basinger and Peckheiser have come aboard as erosion control specialists — working to keep soil in place, so it won’t pollute area waterways.

They’ll offer technical assistance on good conservation practices to developers and others whose work involves disturbing soil in Westmoreland County. They’ll provide plan review and inspections for construction sites, help in obtaining permits, offer guidance on regulations and investigate any complaints related to earth-moving.

Basinger brings four years of experience in environmental work, including conducting inspections for erosion control compliance and coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from California University of Pennsylvania and enjoys hunting and fishing.

Peckheiser graduated in 2021 from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in environmental resource management and a minor in watersheds and water resources. For the past year, he worked as the crew leader for the Lititz office of Resource Environmental Solutions, where he installed erosion and sediment control measures and conducted site inspections.

Linsenbigler is the Conservation District’s new water resource specialist. She administers a program that improves municipal dirt and gravel roads so they no longer allow sediment and other pollution to run into streams.

She also will help implement area conservation projects funded by the state Growing Greener program and mitigation money from PennDOT.

In May, she received a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Saint Vincent College, where she minored in biology. She has worked part-time as a camp counselor for Westmoreland County Conservation School and a ranger at Conemaugh River Lake with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Schultz is employed as a watershed specialist, working with area watershed associations to improve the quality of streams, rivers and groundwater resources. She first joined the Conservation District in November 2021 — serving as a watershed team ombudsman, with her salary funded through the federal AmeriCorps program.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Pittsburgh and has four years of experience in environmental and related fields. That included work with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Venture Outdoors, Allegheny County Parks Department and Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. She enjoys hiking and painting.

Shreffler is the Conservation District’s new AmeriCorps member, working to support the watershed team. She has experience with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association and Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve and was a crew leader doing trail work for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

In May, she earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Saint Vincent College. She enjoys skiing and kayaking.

The Conservation District was established in 1949, when local farmers, seeking help to conserve their soil and water resources, approached the county commissioners. The organization is located in a restored 1800s-era barn at 218 Donohoe Road.

Visit westmorelandconservation.org for more information.

Tribune-Review

